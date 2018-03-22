Before little Kenny could walk, his father, Heiko, put him on the back of a quad that his sister, Michelle, used to ride around the family property in Apolda, Germany. Population 23,000, Apolda is in what used to be East Germany, where Heiko — everyone calls him Papa —grew up. Forbidden to leave the country, he found his own version of freedom on a two-stroke 250cc dirt bike, a vintage Suzuki that required you to mix the oil and gas. This was in the ’70s, when Supercross was in its infancy, so most serious riders stuck to motocross (meaning they did laps on natural courses, not man-made tracks inside a stadium). Papa ripped around the local woods and raced at sanctioned events in the parks and forests within the strict borders of his homeland. He did a stint as a pro, and at a race in 1982 met Steffi. The two were friends for nearly a decade, during which time Steffi got married to another guy and had Michelle. In 1992, after Steffi divorced, she and Heiko became a couple. Kenny was born in ’94, five years after the fall of the Berlin Wall.