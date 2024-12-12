Caribbean Queen: Amanda Reifer

Her towering chignon is adorned with charms. Silky tights cling to softly muscled legs, and chunky rings grace long fingers. The singer-songwriter Amanda Reifer, who stands in 5-inch heels as if they were Loewe Flow Runners, nimbly drops into a hip-hop squat, bottom inches away from a patch of seamless black paper. Strobe lights flash, and staffers stage-whisper about oat milk lattes and spicy lamb pitas. This is a photo shoot, and the looks are a classic music-marketing mood: sexy-girl-singer-on- the-cusp-of-what’s-next. But Reifer’s energy transforms the typical It Girl aesthetic. Just as her artistic vocabulary is both raucous and relaxed, her serene body language quivers with irrepressibility.

“Right here, Amanda!” In the dark room, people call for her to look toward the lights, but Reifer’s hazel eyes have drifted into a thousand-yard stare. She’s focused on the details of her shoot, but she has been thinking a lot about how she got here—from Barbados to London to Montreal to California. From ambitious teen in a popular singing group to a solo artist collaborating with the most esteemed rapper of our time. “This whole journey,” Reifer tells me later, “has been one of discomfort. And constantly putting myself in positions. Even moving to Los Angeles—with no money, no plan.” She didn’t even know where she would live. “I knew I could couch surf for a minute,” she says. “It wasn’t comfortable, but it was necessary.”

Staying creative and disciplined even while her life was chaotic was a challenge, but Reifer would have it no other way. “I humbly was just reaching out to people saying I’d love to work,” she tells me, in a cinnamon-scented huddle room at the Red Bull North America HQ in Santa Monica. When working out of various studios, she’d remind people that she was willing to write for other artists. I just want to make music was her mantra, and it, along with her work ethic, began to pay off. “I’d come in the studio early,” she tells me, “or stay later after [someone else’s] session to work on my stuff.” This led to relationships with creatives like Grammy- nominated producer Charlie Heat (Kanye West, Madonna, Travis Scott, Sevyn Streeter), whom she eventually worked with on the singles “Duppy” (2019) and “Rich Bitch Juice” (2020).

Amanda loves the collaborative and community spirit of recording studios. © Piper Ferguson Reifer says Team Kendrick helped her become a better writer and artist. © Piper Ferguson

Other standout songs from that period include “Ransom,” with its arresting zip-tie graphic, and “Shitty Day,” which captures—with emotional nuance and lyrical specificity—the dog days of Southern California’s COVID-19 lockdowns. Reifer’s caged-bird verses about loneliness and Love Island and violent thoughts are vital and make one feel less crazy for remembering not only that it all really happened but that we were surviving with only our metaphorical panties on, not even caring if it was “nice outside.” By the time the pandemic eased and work picked up again, Reifer was working with manager and Title 9 Productions founder Carmen Murray, and they placed themselves on a path of completing a full Amanda Reifer album project. Reifer was also being called to the studios more—and not just to write for others. People wanted to work on her songs.

She was thrilled. Because as much as Reifer can create alone, at home, she loves the collaborative and community spirit of good recording studios. “I’ll mull off an idea for days,” says Reifer about her process. “But oftentimes it’s in-the-moment, instinctual. It may start with me hearing chords. I always go to, What does that make me feel? Because I don’t want to restrict myself to the planning of, I have to write this record. I want to hear something. For it to move me.” Soon after, Reifer was moved by something extraordinary.

At a recording studio, while putting in work on a fellow artist’s project, the girl who had only just started making a living again, in music, simply turned around. And Kendrick Lamar was standing there. “No one warned me that there was a possibility!” she says, clearly still wowed by the moment. With a huge smile, Reifer tries to explain the feelings: “As Caribbean people, we try to be cool ... but what the fuck? Right?” She is laughing. “I was definitely like, ‘Yo, this is crazy.’ ”

She says Lamar listened to what she was working on. “He was like, ‘Your pen is crazy. It is, though.’ He really liked my work. And at that time, he was working on Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers.” Lamar told her he had an idea for something. “He was wondering if I’d be interested in being a part of his idea,” she says. “I managed to stay conscious and be like, ‘Yeah.’ ” But Reifer knew not to set her heart on anything. “Just that acknowledgement that I was doing well meant so much to me,” she says. “If that was all I got out of that moment, I was grateful.”

But Lamar’s people did reach out a few weeks later—just when Reifer was fighting an ugly lack of inspiration. “I was like, ‘God, how do I get out of this ... writer’s block?’ And he goes, ‘Get in the studio with Kendrick Lamar and team.’ Oh yeah, God was looking out. I was like, ‘This week?’ I had no choice.” So she reached into herself. “You got to show up. Right?” She throws her head back at the memory. “I tried to show up as my best and give my best. I was also like, ‘I’m going to learn. This is a gift. This is an opportunity for me to grow.’ ”

Reifer’s signature updo is a soft callback to the Mauby women of Barbados. © Piper Ferguson

Reifer says that working with Team Kendrick helped her become a better writer and a better artist. “I really appreciate them,” she says, “because these are men with incredible accolades, and they gave me the space to have my voice, and say what I want, and write how I want, without any pressure of them imposing what they wanted on me.” The situation was unlike anything she’d experienced before.

“Die Hard,” the grimy yet effervescent song Reifer co-wrote with Kendrick Lamar and Blxst, became the third single from 2022’s universally acclaimed and wildly successful Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers. Produced by Baby Keem, Sounwave, FNZ, DJ Dahi and J. Lbs., “Die Hard” is a near-perfect, three-artist rap- centric performance in the dazzling tradition of not only Usher’s flawless 2004 “Yeah” featuring Lil Jon and Ludacris, but also Wale, J. Cole and Melanie Fiona’s 2009 “Beautiful Bliss,” Luis Fonsi’s remix of “Despacito” with Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber, and Taylor Swift’s “End Game” featuring Ed Sheeran and Future (both from 2017).

That time in the studio was flagrantly fruitful. “Die Hard” is a song in which Blxst hopes—like so many of us—that it’s not too late to set his demons straight. A song in which Lamar earnestly wants to know if he can open up and if he’s in a safe space—or not. It’s a song where Reifer sings with honeyed urgency of deep- deep feelings and the goddess Seraphina’s flames. Like the ankle straps on Reifer’s photo-shoot pumps, her chorus is both dainty and tough. And like at the shoot, Reifer stands 10 toes down on the truths of her art. “Die Hard” was eventually Grammy- nominated for Best Melodic Rap Performance, and since Mr. Morale was also nominated for Album of the Year, Amanda Reifer has the honor (and industry status) of two Grammy nods. Her first solo album, The Reifer Files, is now on deck, and each “file,” whether it’s audio or visual or a combination, is being released bit by tantalizing bit.

At the photo shoot, Reifer moves into a few dramatic poses. She’s doing that thing, staring into space when a mostly task-negative brain is active. Neurons make connections between the unconscious and the unseen. Sis is with us, but she’s deep within her own imagination. It feels like she’s considering her future, and how it intersects with her past.

Reifer had a #1 hit in the U.K. as the lead singer of Cover Drive. © Getty Images

As a teenager and aspiring singer-songwriter growing up in Barbados, Reifer worked for Red Bull as a member of the Wings Team, a program that gives student marketers the opportunity to gain experience by generating enthusiasm for the brand. The job allowed her to save money to buy her first laptop, pay for studio time and network at music events.

At the same time, the ambitious teen was also the lead singer of a burgeoning high school group called Cover Drive. The Barbadian quartet, which also included Jamar Harding, T-Ray Armstrong and Barry Hill, soon left the island nation for London. Against almost all odds, the band became a huge success. By 2011, they had a top 10 U.K. hit with “Lick Ya Down,” and they were soon opening for their Bajan countrywoman Rihanna on her Loud tour of that same year. In 2012, the group’s bouncy “Twilight” debuted at No. 1 in the U.K., and they traveled on the Stronger tour with Kelly Clarkson.

But over the following five years, the crew’s energy shifted. “The manager of our group,” says Reifer, “was our drummer’s mother ... [And] slowly but surely, I started to give up my voice. That started to change the dynamic and increase the control people had over my life. Even though I was lead singer, I wasn’t really in control of my own life. A lot of decisions were made for me.” She was isolated—and depressed. “I found myself in a position where even financially I didn’t have independence. Even down to if I needed to make a doctor’s appointment. I had to ask.”

At that point, Reifer says, she finally took a hard step back. For the group’s fans, she wanted to preserve a lovely memory of what Cover Drive had been, but it was difficult. “There was this whole other side that was heavy, and ... dark.” In 2018, with barely any money in hand, Reifer bolted to her sister’s place in Montreal. “I was able to get a flight, and ... I didn’t tell anyone [in the group] what I was doing.”

She stayed in Canada for a bit, and then Reifer went home to Barbados, to rally creatively. “I didn’t represent the three guys in Cover Drive and what they felt or thought. I’m a woman ... my thoughts are not going to be what theirs are. And so the freedom that has come now is everything. Being able to just—without censorship—include all of who I am. Including the parts that aren’t that pretty.”

Those parts are within some of the released and as-yet- unreleased audio and visuals from The Reifer Files, her debut solo LP on Atlantic Records. Comparisons will be made to Rihanna because they’re both Barbadian and have mesmerizing gold- hazel-emerald-slate eyes. Both of them have cool, idiosyncratic voices, and an apparent and enviable comfort with their bodies. Add to that a glowing charisma? It’s ultramagnetic.

The Reifer Files is Amanda's debut solo LP on Atlantic Records. © Piper Ferguson I’ll mull off an idea for days, but oftentimes it’s instinctual. What does it make me feel? Amanda Reifer

But Reifer has her own specific influences. Perhaps it was all the time in London, but in some moments, like in the underwater visual for “Bitch Like Me (Intro),” and the smoothly operating vocals of so many Reifer songs, the pacific intensity of Sade is clear. Reifer’s signature tall updo is a soft callback to the Mauby women of Barbados, who became popular around the 1950s for balancing buckets of the spiced drink on their heads and dispensing it from a tap for thirsty customers. But in the glory of Reifer’s crown is also the aura of Erykah Badu, especially her imagery from around the time of 1997’s Baduizm. Erykah’s headwraps reached for the sky back then (as her bowlers and top hats often still do), and the effect was often that of a casual, yet profoundly meaningful halo. Tendrils of Badu’s deliciously arcane sass—in songs like 1997’s “Tyrone” and 2008’s “Honey”—creep into songs like Reifer’s upcoming “Tell You About Yourself.” In the video for the song, Reifer’s masked hood homies pop wheelies on off-road dirt motorcycles as she, in a wisp of a tank top, rides one backward, in stilettos. She’s rapping hard as Megan or Flo Milli— or Patra—about a guy who’s always coming “around town talking heavy-heavy.” The song is rowdy and hyper-relevant and needs to live in the world, right now. “It’s a conversation,” Reifer says of the soulful, raunchy ditty. “I like when people show up ... for real.”

It’s so clear how much Reifer loves her work. The photo shoot has been over, but charms still sparkle in her hair. She’s excited and wants to show more clips than have been approved and tell more secrets than she should—about collaborators, about proper release dates—but she gets herself sorted and goes back to the video for “Tell You.” She’s proud of having directed it on the tightest of budgets, and of having done her own stunts. She also knows that the song, in far more relatable language, asks sophisticated questions about love and relationships. How do you regulate your emotions? Are you able to self-soothe? How do you deal with your troubles? What are you into? “Yes,” says Reifer with a sigh. “Who do you show up as? The whole thing is about who a guy really is, not who they’re trying to act like to pull a girl. I’m interested in that: Do you meditate? Or do you fuck bitches? Which one?” Kendrick Lamar was correct when he said Reifer’s pen is crazy. “Let me know,” says Reifer. “So I can make a proper decision.”

Amanda's influences for her new album include Sade and Erykah Badu. © Piper Ferguson Amanda's new album is giving golden-era-hip-hop immediacy. © Piper Ferguson

Amanda Reifer’s mother is a French teacher, and her father is an engineer and builder. “I love figuring things out, and puzzles,” she says. And as she talks about language, and building songs, it all makes sense. “When I started writing,” she says, “it was in my room with a notebook. Then a few years later, I saved up some money, got a laptop. Started recording myself in GarageBand.” Reifer says she still has her old notebook, but her process has evolved even further. “I like to actually sit with my co-writer, or on my own on the mic, and just ... record and edit and hear and write all at once.”

Hear what, though? Her own imagination? “Yeah.” It’s giving golden-era hip-hop immediacy. It’s giving faith in one’s ability. “There are a few songs.” she says, “where I’ll go back and edit what I’ve done. But I prefer to write and record as I go.” She pauses. “Sometimes,” Reifer says, “I don’t refine it.” At all.

Her face is calm. People drift by like friendly ghosts—some hoping for a croissant, some tugging at Amanda to come see this bit of video, or that bit from a chat. Others just want her gaze to grace them for a moment. But Amanda’s mood has shifted. The talk of process and notebooks and collaboration has stirred her. It feels like she’s already elsewhere, perhaps at a studio, where there is both community and dark spaces where she can create, solo. On her way out, she can be heard charming folks up and down the hallway. She’s long since shed the pumps and tights in favor of more cozy gear. She’s shed all of us, really. In her mind, Amanda Reifer is already wherever brilliant music needs making.

“What we made,” she says dreamily of her time with Team Kendrick, “in that room, was right.” Yes indeed. Big dreams die hard.