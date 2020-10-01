Anthony Lopez is on his bike, grinding it out. The singletrack is steep and rutted and the air in this inland corner of California’s Orange County feels hot enough to bake enchiladas. He is in a small gear and mashing his pedals like cresting this wicked pitch means something.

Lopez, 30, looks nothing like a typical mountain biker. He’s Black and Mexican American and he presently weighs a little north of 300 pounds. Cranking that body up an unrelenting trail takes strength and willpower and something more than that—let’s call it guts.

Lots of people turn to an active pursuit like mountain biking to change their body and outlook, to catalyze real change in their lives, but few attempt a transformation as dramatic or public as this one.

“Everything about my life is different,” says Lopez. © Michael Darter

Atop an open ridgeline, admiring a panorama of peaks in Cleveland National Forest to the east, Lopez pauses to recount how he got here. He had always struggled with his weight, but things got worse a few years ago when his grandfather got stomach cancer. Eventually, Lopez stepped in as a hospice caregiver, spending months in the trenches—up all night, administering morphine, watching a beloved grandparent fade and suffer. “I just gave up trying to control what I ate,” he recalls.

I think right now people are needing some inspiration. Anthony Lopez A few days after his grandfather died in 2018, Lopez stepped on his scale and got an error message—meaning he topped 600 pounds. “That was the low point,” he says. “I stared at the display and thought ‘Fuck this—I want to fix this.’" After some time to gather his bearings and formulate a plan, Lopez, who already had successful channels on YouTube and Instagram focusing on automotive content, started documenting his efforts to eat smarter and exercise regularly and otherwise regain his health.

Just two years ago, Lopez weighed more than 600 pounds. © Courtesy of Anthony Lopez

He initially focused on boxing and weight lifting to get fit, but this past spring the COVID-19 pandemic shut down those options. Lopez had happy memories of riding as a kid so he got a mountain bike and took a stab at a hilly, locally well-known 11-mile circuit called the Fullerton Loop. “I was only able to ride a couple of miles that first time,” he recalls. “It was hard as hell for me.”

But he stuck with it, capturing considerable stoke and disarming honesty in his social posts, and forged himself into a real mountain biker. Less than 60 days after his maiden voyage, Lopez completed the Fullerton Loop. And now, three months after that, he’s crushing that circuit a few times a week. “I am in love with mountain biking,” he says with a toothy smile. “And people seem to be responding to it.”

That is an understatement. In the early months of his transformation he saw steady interest in his videos, but one day this spring it blew up. “I went to sleep with a fully charged phone and when I woke up it was dead,” he says. “It literally buzzed all night.”

In a flash, he picked up 100,000 followers on TikTok and things took off from there. Now he’s closing in on 800,000 followers and has shifted his focus from automotive content to a digital celebration of mountain biking and weight loss. “I think especially right now people need some inspiration, something positive.”

His authentic joy while riding is hard to miss on the trail. Lopez flows through tight switchbacks with grace, and when he sees little ramps on one downhill stretch, he starts launching jumps. “If you have releases, give them to me now,” he tells a photographer along for the ride. “We are definitely doing this.”

His car-nerd obsessiveness to detail is on display as he proudly deconstructs his recently upgraded steed—a Specialized hardtail that he had powder-coated and outfitted with a new fork and a gold chain. “I think I’m ready for a road bike soon,” Lopez says. He says his goals for the fall are to try his first mountain bike race and complete a 50-mile ride.

Lopez carves turns in California’s Santiago Oaks Regional Park © Michael Darter

To sustain such goals, Lopez has changed how he eats—eschewing junk food and eating small, nutrient-rich meals every four hours. “I eat chicken and fish, fruits and vegetables. I eat a little rice,” he says. When asked if he feels pressure to stay on track with hundreds of thousands of new fans following his transformation, he laughs. “No, I don’t feel any pressure,” he says. “I’m hearing from so many people who need inspiration and now I’m feeling this strength through for them.”

Lopez hardly feels like he’s at the end of his journey. He wants to get down to 210 pounds, but his goals are not focused on digits on his scale. This summer was full of firsts—he shared a jet ski with his brother and rode shotgun in his friends’ sportscars and most recently nailed a tabletop jump at a ski-area bike park for the first time. (“I’m not going to lie,” he says, “I had tears in my eyes.”) And when the snow comes to the mountains of SoCal this winter, he’s eager to return to the mountains and strap on a snowboard for the first time. “Everything about my life is different,” he admits, recalling how he used to take off his shoes if they needed to be retied. “I have no interest in slowing down.”