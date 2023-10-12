Blood-splattered walls, a decaying shack in an isolated landscape, and a man submerged in water, slowly descending into the abyss. These are just a handful of the visuals that have conveyed the years of depression and self-loathing of Caleb Shomo, the mastermind behind the metalcore band Beartooth. Over the course of four full- length albums—Disgusting (2014), Aggressive (2016), Disease (2018), Below (2021)—Shomo has shared his torturous battle with mental health through soul-bearing lyrics that give validation to fans who are also struggling.

But with the October release of Beartooth’s fifth full-length album, The Surface, there’s a sea change on the horizon, and for anyone who’s already heard the band’s recent single, “Might Love Myself,” it’s a dramatic transformation to behold. In the video, a shirtless Shomo is proudly rocking a six-pack, and yes, he’s smiling, celebrating both a physical and mental transformation as he wails lines about self-love:

Chemistry is changing Emotions rearranging

I’m outta my cage

Breaking my spell

Think I might love myself.

Fresh off a summer tour throughout Europe and Australia, Shomo admits he was nervous about how fans might react to the brighter lyrics, even if the band’s signature sound still inspires a good head-thrashing. He needn’t have worried.

“It seems like people are happy for me,” the 30-year-old says from his home in Los Angeles. “As the world comes out of COVID, it just feels like a clear sign that we’re hungry for something a bit healthier and being happy with what we’ve got, because we realize everything is finite.”

For Shomo, who moved to Los Angeles from Columbus, Ohio, near the end of last year, the change to a sunnier location has been a balm for his seasonal depression. Before the interview, Shomo spent his morning like a classic Southern Californian: meditating, going for an hour-long run and finishing with a dip in the pool. “It all feels like a dream,” Shomo says. “But sometimes I have to realize that I worked very hard to be living in this dream. I don’t want to take it for granted.”

Shomo has always been dedicated to his craft, but he really started putting in the work toward his mental and physical transformation during the height of the pandemic, in late 2020.

“The most important thing is being present,” says Shomo. © JIMMY FONTAINE

“I was at the bottom of the barrel when it came to my mental health,” he says. “I woke up one morning violently hungover, out of shape, not feeling good about myself.”

He texted a close friend who had faced similar struggles and asked for pointers. As Shomo worked on his physical health, he quickly began to see the connection between his body and his mind. He slowly dialed back his drinking and ultimately quit altogether. A week into his sobriety, he wrote “Riptide,” which became the first single on the new album.

“Being able to go out and get exercise in the sunshine, it’s completely changed my mental state,” Shomo says of his transformation and move to California. “Honestly, I just want to be able to do what I love, which is writing music and performing, to my peak capacity.”

That revitalized energy was on full display during the band’s summer tour. Even though Beartooth’s earlier material lays bare some of Shomo’s darkest moments and thoughts of suicide, the band doesn’t shy away from playing those songs for fans. Shomo wants to give them the opportunity to exorcise their demons in a supportive environment. “It’s rare that I’m living in those emotions while we’re playing the song,” Shomo says assuringly. “I’m focused on my performance as an entertainer and making everybody feel safe in a place where they can let go of their emotions and get that frustration out.”

Now when Beartooth performs songs from the new album, there’s a different reaction: joy. Shomo emphasizes that Beartooth has never been an angry or violent band but a cathartic one. But seeing smiles? That’s an uplifting change. “It’s been a shift from pure catharsis—releasing anger, frustration and pain—to a more empowering environment,” he says.

The final track on The Surface, “I Was Alive,” is an ode to the last conversation Shomo had with his grandfather on his deathbed. Having lived a full life, his grandfather was at peace with death, and the song’s chorus serves as a moving epitaph: When I die/I’ll know I didn’t just live/I was alive!

Asked about his own future—what would a much older Caleb Shomo want on his tombstone?—the artist returns to the here and now. “I think the most important thing is being present and giving everything I’ve got to be the best version of myself,” he says. “Honestly, I just want to work hard to be happy.”

