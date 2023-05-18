© DEAN TREML/RED BULL CONTENT POOL
Boston Blowout
This summer, dive right into these locally approved staples.
If all your friends jumped off a cliff, would you do it, too? Believe it or not, some people actually do this for a living, and many of these adrenaline junkies will publicly show off their bravery and determination when the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series returns to Boston this summer.
With athletes free-falling from heights up to 90 feet and reaching heart-pumping speeds of 50 mph, cliff diving is among the most dangerous extreme sports in the world. Boston might not be the first city that comes to mind when you think about cliff diving, but this June 3, the world’s top performers will head to the Seaport District to test the laws of physics—and do it in style.
Spectators will get quite the rush simply watching divers take the leap, so why not take the weekend to come down from that high? Get started with your feet firmly on the ground by taking in the city’s best places to eat, drink and play.
SEE FOOD (AND EAT IT, TOO)
Spending all day staring at Boston’s Seaport might put you in the mood for a fresh catch. Fortunately, you’re in the right place to find some of the country’s best seafood.
Nearby at the historic Fort Point Channel is the Barking Crab, a classic casual New England clam shack where you can rip into fresh crab, lobster and day-boat fish. Arguably, some of Boston’s best lobster rolls are at James Hook & Co., a family-owned waterfront shanty dating back to 1925 that serves up live lobsters and shellfish. ReelHouse Oyster Bar’s third location joins the Fan Pier Marina, situated adjacent to the Red Bull Cliff Diving event, where you’ll find nautical-inspired cocktails, modern raw bar dishes and an outdoor patio to take it all in.
New York, Chicago and L.A. eat up all the attention for their pies, but Boston is home to a severely underrated pizza scene. Set up your own crawl through celebrated pizza parlors, starting with legendary Sicilian-style slices at Galleria Umberto, classic brick-oven pizzas at Regina Pizzeria in the North End and no-frills New York–style slices at Santarpio’s in East Boston. Then, dive into Boston’s contemporary scene with wood-fired pies at Area Four in Cambridge, Coppa in the South End or Lincoln Tavern in South Boston.
HIT THE BAR
As the second-smallest major U.S. city, what Boston lacks in size, it makes up in its number of bars. Start at America’s oldest tavern, the Bell in Hand Tavern, a landmark watering hole where the first pour dates all the way back to 1795. Drink like a local at JM Curley, Bogie’s Place and the Wig Shop—a trifecta of acclaimed bar concepts under one roof, regarded as the premier destination for industry insiders. If you’re doing it for the ’gram, saddle up at the bar at Empire Boston, a trendy Asian-inspired multi-concept where you can feed your camera (and yourself) over-the-top cocktails.
Craft beer is an undeniably huge part of Boston’s scene. But if you want to score points with the local nerds, ditch the national giants at Sam Adams Brewery and Harpoon Brewery to check out indie brewers. While you’re at the Red Bull Cliff Diving event, get a taste of Nantucket’s Cisco Brewers by popping into their Boston Seaport seasonal pub before checking out Night Shift Brewing’s colorful taproom along Lovejoy Wharf, where you can sip on light and hoppy brews overlooking the harbor. Visit Trillium Brewing’s three-story brewery near the Fort Point waterfront for free-flowing taps and modern New England farmhouse-inspired foods on the patio or rooftop terrace.
Rub shoulders with Southies at the new Castle Island Brewing tasting room and bar, featuring 20 rotating tap handles of beers and hard seltzers, plus more pizza at Bardo’s (in case you didn’t already get your fill). Worker-owned craft brewery and pub Democracy Brewing frequently hosts comedy, music and other community-centric events alongside its roster of beers. And if you still have time, take a detour to Dorchester for sweeping views of the Boston skyline from Dorchester Brewing’s Hopservatory, where you can sip beers in their year-round rooftop greenhouse, chow down on barbecue and play skeeball or pinball in their game room.
DANCE YOUR STYLE
From the Dropkick Murphys and Pixies to Mission of Burma and the Modern Lovers, Boston has launched some of the country’s best music. Discover up-and-coming and established acts like CupcaKKe, Panda Bear and Screaming Females at down ’n’ dirty venues Paradise Rock Club or Brighton Music Hall. Skip across the river to Cambridge for the underground dance scene at Middlesex, drawing world-class DJs like Justin Strauss, Black Loops, Eli Escobar and Matthew Dear. It’s a musical mixed bag at Royale, a sprawling concert venue hosting internationally touring acts like Rico Nasty, Caroline Rose, Le Tigre and the New Pornographers, as well as renowned DJs in its nightclub. You can catch headliners like Steve Aoki, Rauw Alejandro and DJ Snake at Big Night Live, as well as themed dance nights including R&B, indie and even the random Shrek night—because why not?
If your second home is at the club, get down on the 12,000 square feet of dance floor at the Grand, featuring international DJs like Sigala, Costa, Coco & Breezy and Le Youth, backed by a 70-foot LED wall. Ready to throw down on bottle service? Make your way to newcomer Han, as well as stalwarts like Mariel Underground, Bijou, HAVA, Venu, Icon and Mémoire.
DRESS TO IMPRESS
Just because you aren’t jumping off a cliff doesn’t mean you can’t drop your wallet on fly threads. Newbury Street, Boston’s marquee shopping district in the Back Bay neighborhood, is home to the new three-story Concepts flagship store, featuring exclusive releases from the global streetwear brand and coveted luxury labels, plus a café with made-to-order bites. Community-driven streetwear boutique Bodega started as the side project of three struggling artists who quit their soulless day jobs to open their dream multi-hyphenate concept shop fusing art, fashion, design and counterculture with exclusive collabs/drops from Hoka, Beams, New Balance and other brands. Check out custom skateboard decks from local artists at One Gig, where you can stock up on trucks and skate tools and browse vintage threads at Boston’s only Black-owned full-service skate shop.
Quirky food-centric streetwear brand Johnny Cupcakes is housed in the world’s first T-shirt “bakery”— i.e., a ’50s-themed, frosting-scented retail shop featuring a 13-foot-tall “retro oven” as the entrance, with lots of old-school baking racks and vintage ovens inside, but instead of cupcakes it’s T-shirts packed up in pastry boxes for take-home. And if it’s new shoes you’re after, pop into AWOL or Sneaker Junkies to fight the sneakerheads over the latest footwear releases.
TEST THE WATERS
Chances are you’ll want to leave the cliff diving to the pros, but that doesn’t mean you can’t get your feet wet while you’re in Beantown. Hit the deck at the Tall Ship, a sumptuous floating oyster bar aboard a 245-foot vessel docked along Pier One in East Boston that will be hosting this year’s welcome event for Red Bull Cliff Diving.
For unique views of the historic city, hop on a Boston Duck Tour; the replica amphibious WWII vehicles take in the sights on both land and water. You can also zoom out on a Codzilla speedboat, go whale watching along Boston Harbor or kayak down the Charles River. And if you really need to beat the heat, you can always slip into the New England Aquarium to enjoy some spectacular aquatic flora and fauna— from a safe distance.