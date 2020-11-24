This summer in Colorado, a temporary mural portrait of Elijah McClain looked out over a Denver alleyway. The young man’s face was serious but warm—pinks, oranges and blues attesting to his vibrant spirit. Many who passed by the mural immediately recognized the portrait was of McClain, the 23-year-old Aurora, Colorado, resident who was killed by police in August 2019 as he was walking home. Just as many walked by the mural not knowing it was McClain, but either way, the mural pushed viewers to bear witness to McClain’s spirit and his personhood, someone worth knowing, celebrating and memorializing.

Painted by street-art duo Hiero Veiga and Thomas “Detour” Evans, who work under the collective name of their art project, Spray Their Name , the McClain mural was just one of a handful they’ve put up in the Denver area in recent months honoring Black and brown people killed by police and gun violence. Though the context is a tragic one, their murals use arresting color and floral motifs to pay tribute to lives cut short. “There always needs to be light in it,” says Veiga of their memorial collaborations. “I try to use glowing colors and fluorescent tones so they feel vivid and lifelike, energized and not so drab and gaunt. It’s very much here in the now.”

A mural of George Floyd by the Spray Their Name art project © Tobias Krause

A thousand miles away, in New Orleans, another mural shares in Spray Their Name’s artistic mission to uplift Black life and Black joy in the face of widespread tragedy. In NOT Supposed 2-BE Here , the first-ever solo show of celebrated street artist Brandan “BMike” Odums, a 28-foot mural of a Black boy takes center stage in Tulane University’s Newcomb Art Museum. Though younger than McClain, the boy, too, wears glasses and a knowing expression. He exudes joy, holding his arms out Superman style as he crowdsurfs on brown hands that at once exalt and propel him. Odums nods to his roots with a blue, graffiti-pastiched background. It’s just one of his many murals over the past several years marrying street art with celebrations of Black resistance and pride.

The vast majority of Odums’ work lives outside gallery walls in New Orleans’ streets, walls and ruins. His murals pay homage to many Black people who inspire him, from icons like Martin Luther King Jr. to people from the community, like a group of former Black Panthers or a little girl he met who has a vibrant spirit. For the past four years, Odums’ headquarters has been Studio BE, a 35,000-square-foot warehouse that he and his collaborators have turned into a combination studio/gallery/educational community arts center.

Brandan Odums is known for his murals of historical and everyday people. © Justen Williams

It was there that, four years ago, he painted a mural of Trayvon Martin, who was killed by racist violence in 2012, on one of the warehouse walls. Hearing of the mural, Martin’s mother, Sybrina Fulton, came to visit the piece, asking to take a photo with it. The experience left an imprint on Odums. “In that moment, there was this genuine emotion in the air. I can’t even describe it,” he remembers. “Those moments help me realize that it’s more than just painting a portrait of someone who’s no longer with us. It’s more than just dancing in despair. That there is value, there is importance, in honoring these lives and making sure that their stories are told.”

Odums and Spray Their Name have never met. Yet both have spent this troubled year transforming their communities through their art and the connections it builds. Their projects tap into a distinct current desire for places of communal mourning, remembrance and collaboration. “A lot of the stuff that we do is really about, How do we get the community activated?” says Evans. “How do we tell that story of this individual in a way that gives honor to their memory? How do we tell that story so that, when people come across it, they want to know more or investigate more about the individual? That’s the goal for me.”

Amid a ravaging pandemic and violent responses to the nation’s rising anti-racist movement, Spray Their Name and Odums draw from a long legacy of African American artists who used street art and murals to honor community members and amplify Black history. In their murals of Black people, both widely honored and locally beloved, they challenge the contemporary flood of cell phone and livestream images of Black suffering and tragedy.

Odums’ journey to today has been a series of leaps of faith into the unknown. After several years in filmmaking and a music video production career, the New Orleans artist casually began spray painting the walls of his hometown with friends. The medium stuck and he soon gravitated to creating portraits of African American icons. Just as immediately, he latched on to street art’s educational power. After first creating a semi-legal mural exhibit he called Project BE in 2013 in a flooded-out 9th Ward housing complex, Odums moved on to his second large-scale installation in 2014, which became the biggest public art exhibit of its kind in the South.

Titled Exhibit BE , the project took on an even greater scale than its predecessor as Odums collaborated with dozens of others in New Orleans’ street-art community to transform a Hurricane Katrina ruin into a celebration of Black life and culture. Artists from across the city covered the walls of a five-story vacant housing complex with dazzling murals, including many of African American leaders, as well as expertly rendered graffiti tags and large-scale paintings. The standout piece was Odums’ multistory, blazing blue mural of George Carter, a New Orleans teen who was murdered in the city in 2014. Exhibit BE attracted thousands of visitors, raised Odums’ profile as an artist and set him on the path to opening Studio BE , which sits across the street from his former high school, the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts. “I love the fact that right across the street from this school where a student like me left thinking art was not for them,” he says, “right across the street is an example of how one could potentially sustain and create and why they should create.”

Thomas “Detour” Evans (left) and Hiero Veiga © Blake Jackson

Meanwhile, Spray Their Name began in the summer of 2020 with an Instagram DM. Evans and Veiga, both longtime street artists, had admired each other’s work from a distance via social media, keeping up through posts and occasionally meeting at mural festivals. One day, Evans, based in Denver, reached out to Veiga, who was then based in Boston, with a casual invitation: “If you’re ever in Denver, let me know. Let’s build together.” Veiga did so in June, as Black Lives Matter protests swelled in cities across the country. Veiga was in Denver, thinking of moving there, just as Evans was beginning a new mural. The subject was George Floyd, who had been killed by a Minneapolis police officer a week earlier, sparking international outcry.

Together, Evans and Veiga rendered Floyd’s portrait, partially in black-and-white and partially filled with life via bursts of pinks, reds, blues and purples against a backdrop of roses, lilies and cherry blossoms. They put their distinct celebration of Floyd’s life on a wall near the state Capitol building, where the city’s protests were centered. Fittingly, Evans marked the start of their partnership with an Instagram post of Veiga in front of t he mural in prog ress. The caption speaks to the immediacy of their connection: “Two black muralist ... coming together in Denver to let their art speak. Hoping to usher in the next generation of artists, and especially black artists, that will use their art to make change in society.”

A mural of Breonna Taylor by Spray Their Name © Tobias Krause

They went on to create more portrait murals in the area, including one of a young woman named Isabella Thallas, a 21-year-old who was shot and killed in Denver this summer. Her family and friends visited as they put the mural up, adding messages of their own to the wall. “Through the language of street art, we’re heard, we’re seen,” says Veiga. “People that don’t even know these people get beautiful walls. People that know them get a space to heal, [where they] don’t have to go to a graveyard to see their loved one.”

Odums, Veiga and Evans operate with a deep faith in the transformative power of public art. Studio BE and Spray Their Name both create spaces for human connection to develop organically, and the artists behind them look forward to continuing to do so. Odums is reopening Studio BE to the public, after closing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with a brand-new exhibit featuring the gallery’s artists’ interpretations of local teens’ dreams for society’s future. “In this moment, as we’re struggling to respond and cope with what’s in front of us, it’s an opportunity for us to kind of use our imagination to see what could be ahead of us,” Odums says.

Evans and Veiga (pictured) started painting murals together in June © Blake Jackson