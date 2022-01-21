It was at Woodstock in 1969 that a was at Woodstock in 1969 that a 22-year-old guitarist from Jalisco, Mexico, had his big break. With a debut album ready for release, Carlos Santana’s band had secured a place on the lineup, but when their slot was bumped up on short notice, the frontman took to the stage while still high on mescaline. The performance became one of Woodstock’s most legendary moments. As Santana’s fingers galloped across the strings, he looked as if he were trying to tame his guitar. He later said that in his drug-addled state it was an “electric snake—it wouldn’t stand still.” What came out of the speakers was magical. From the landmark 1970 album Abraxas to 1999’s sensational comeback Supernatural to recent release Blessings and Miracles, Santana has established himself as one of rock’s most innovative guitarists. Here, the 74-year-old reveals four of his favorite axe tracks.