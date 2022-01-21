© Jay Blakesberg
Carlos Santana's favorite guitar solos
Four songs containing the best guitar solos in rock history, as chosen by a guy who knows his stuff—Mr. Carlos Santana himself.
It was at Woodstock in 1969 that a was at Woodstock in 1969 that a 22-year-old guitarist from Jalisco, Mexico, had his big break. With a debut album ready for release, Carlos Santana’s band had secured a place on the lineup, but when their slot was bumped up on short notice, the frontman took to the stage while still high on mescaline. The performance became one of Woodstock’s most legendary moments. As Santana’s fingers galloped across the strings, he looked as if he were trying to tame his guitar. He later said that in his drug-addled state it was an “electric snake—it wouldn’t stand still.” What came out of the speakers was magical. From the landmark 1970 album Abraxas to 1999’s sensational comeback Supernatural to recent release Blessings and Miracles, Santana has established himself as one of rock’s most innovative guitarists. Here, the 74-year-old reveals four of his favorite axe tracks.
Jimi Hendrix - Purple Haze (1967)
“Hendrix is one of the greatest guitar players of all time, and this is his signature tune. Of course, there’s ‘Foxy Lady’ and his version of [Bob Dylan’s] ‘All Along the Watchtower,’ but this is where his skills shine the most. Honestly, you have to be Albert Einstein, musically, to play like that.
It’s unbelievable. Pure feel, pure magic.”
Cream - White Room (1968)
“Eric [Clapton, Cream’s lead guitarist] is incredible, and this is one of his finest moments, right up there with ‘Layla.’ Him, [American blues guitarist] Derek Trucks and me plan to make an album called Eric, Derek and the Mexican—sort of our own cosmic version of the soundtrack of The Good, the Bad and the Ugly. Music that is about discovering the unknown and unpredictable.”
Buddy Guy - Damn right, I've got the Blues (1991)
“Eric Clapton, Jimmy Page, Jeff Beck—they’re all great, but the guy my British brothers and me all learned from is [legendary Chicago blues guitarist] Buddy Guy. That’s the guy. There wouldn’t be Jimi Hendrix without Buddy Guy, you know? He invented turbo blues. And you can hear it on this song. Nobody plays like him.”
Metallica - Nothing else matters
“When I was living in San Francisco, these guys were my next-door neighbors; we bumped into each other a lot. I love [front man James Hetfield’s] guitar work on this song—it’s so melodic, passionate and powerful. I’ve always wanted to do a heavy metal album—I love the energy of that stuff.”
