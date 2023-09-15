I just wanted to be like my brothers, and that’s how I got into surfing. My oldest brother, Luke, was a competitive surfer. He surfed really well and was well-known. I was hesitant to get into it because I thought surfing was his thing. I was like, “Surfing is Luke's thing, and horseback riding is my thing, and that's just the way it is.” I’ve always loved the ocean and stuff, but I just never wanted to take that step with surfing. Then, I realized, “I just want to be like them, and I just want to impress them.”