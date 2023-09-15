Caroline Marks wants "to go to as many Olympics as possible."
Peter Flax: What was your childhood like, and what did you do for fun?
I had a fun childhood in Melbourne Beach, Florida. I’m one of six, so there’s a lot of us. We roll deep in the Marks family. I grew up riding horses and riding dirt bikes; I was a super outdoorsy kid. My whole family was very outdoorsy. Instead of playing video games, we'd go out in the yard and play basketball or throw the football around, do stuff like that.
"I wouldn't be anywhere near the position I'm in right now without my family. We moved from Florida to California partly for my surfing career."
What kind of horseback riding were you into?
I did barrel racing. You pretty much go around the barrels as fast as you can without knocking them over. I did that until I was about 10 years old. Then I switched to surfing.
How did your two brothers, Luke and Zach, inspire your interest in surfing?
I just wanted to be like my brothers, and that’s how I got into surfing. My oldest brother, Luke, was a competitive surfer. He surfed really well and was well-known. I was hesitant to get into it because I thought surfing was his thing. I was like, “Surfing is Luke's thing, and horseback riding is my thing, and that's just the way it is.” I’ve always loved the ocean and stuff, but I just never wanted to take that step with surfing. Then, I realized, “I just want to be like them, and I just want to impress them.”
Luke, Zach and your dad said that even when playing cards, you can get pretty competitive.
Yeah, for sure. No matter what game it is, I’m super competitive. It’s just something in me—I want to be the best at everything. I’ve always been that way.
Caroline Marks' Winning Spirit
Hear from Caroline Marks and her family talk about her natural competitiveness and desire to be a world champion.
Your brothers mentioned they’d often hassle you while in the water. How did that impact your surfing?
There was a lot of constructive criticism that went down when I started surfing with my brothers. I used to come in crying pretty often, and in the moment, I hated them for it. Now, looking back, I’m grateful that they were so brutal to me because it gave me a thick skin and it made me a better surfer. Hands down, it made me a better surfer.
What do you love about surfing?
Surfing is fun because no one can tell you what to do on a wave. You’re free out there. A lot of it’s out of your control, and the only thing that’s in your control is what you do on the wave. It’s an exciting feeling.
Do you find surfing therapeutic at all?
For sure, surfing feels therapeutic. When I was in a bad attitude my family used to say, "just spray her with a bottle of salt water." You just feel free, and you feel like you can feel free. Mother Nature is so big, powerful, and humbling—it makes you feel small. It just brings you to earth. No one can tell you what to do on the wave; you're free out there. The only thing that's in your control is what you do on the wave.
You’ve already accomplished so much, but do you have any five-year goals?
I’m here to win a world title and to go to as many Olympics as possible and win a gold medal. Those are my goals, and I’m not scared to say it. I’m aware of how good everyone is, but that’s what makes [competitive surfing] fun. If it was easy, everyone would do it.