Cash Cobain: Cashing In

Cashmere “Cash Cobain” Small has been steadily making a name for himself since first arriving on the scene back in 2019. Responsible for ushering in an exciting new wave of rap music, the Bronx-bred producer and rapper, who started out making beats in his mother’s basement, used his signature sound—which pairs unorthodox vocal samples with a choppy Jersey club bounce—to give rise to the sexy drill movement. “It’s a mixture of different things,” he says of his production style. “It’s not too slow, it’s not too fast, it’s not sad. It just makes you wanna have a good time.”

The increase in popularity of this new subgenre has seen Cash’s stock go up immensely over the past two years; so much so that he was recruited to produce tracks for hip-hop heavyweights Drake and Lil Yachty, he joined Ice Spice on her headline US tour, and this year he earned a spot on the coveted XXL Freshman list. Here, the sexy drill pioneer dives into his production catalog and discusses his favorite tracks.

Catch Cash Cobain in the latest episode of Red Bull Spiral with Lonny Love and Chow Lee:

Album artwork for the track, "JHoliday" by Cash Cobain and Chow Lee. © JHoliday Album Artwork

CASH COBAIN & CHOW LEE | “JHOLIDAY" (2022)

“When I was first making this beat there were no drums on it, it was just the sample and the bass line. I was actually having trouble finding a kick ‘cause it wasn’t sounding very sexy. I had to find the stomp, and once I added that—which comes from Gwen Stefani’s ‘Hollaback Girl’—it sounded amazing. Now, two years later, that stomp is all anyone uses for sexy drill.”

Album artwork for the track, "Calling for you," by Drake and 21 Savage. © Album artwork for "Calliing for you"

DRAKE (FEAT. 21 SAVAGE) | “CALLING FOR YOU” (2023)

“Having a track with Drake, one of the biggest artists in the world, is crazy. But what’s funny is it came from a rushed studio session. I was having all these wild sessions, but on this one day I decided I wanted to make some music before anybody else arrived. So when I was making the beat I was in a rush to knock something out, and it just came out of nowhere.”

Album artwork for "Attitude" by Don Toliver. © Album artwork for "Attitude" by Don Toliver.

DON TOLIVER (FEAT. CHARLIE WILSON & CASH COBAIN) | “ATTITUDE” (2024)

“I love this track just because of the way I sampled the Pharrell vocal chop from [Snoop Dogg’s 2003 song] ‘Beautiful.’ Pharrell is a huge influence of mine. He produced stuff that I didn’t even know he did, and I’ve been going back through his catalog like, ‘Damn! He really is the guy.’ I haven’t ever spoken to him but I really hope he heard this song and thinks I’m nice [on the boards].”

Album artwork for "Rum Punch," by Cash Cobain. © Album artwork for "Rum Punch" by Cash Cobain

CASH COBAIN | “RUM PUNCH” (2024)

“I’m always trying to push myself and challenge myself to switch it up, and that’s exactly what I did with this track. When you first hear it, it feels like you’re in outer space somewhere. The way the drums come in gives it a different vibe, plus I sampled myself from a beat I made years ago. We’re in the sexy drill era so I wanted it to be very different.”