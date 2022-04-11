Hitting his Stride

At Fogo de Chão, an upscale Brazilian steakhouse, finely dressed gauchos carry spears of meat to patrons. Salads, cold pastas and mashed potatoes are on the menu, too, but this place is most particular about its proteins.

Cedric Mullins chose to meet at the Atlanta location for lunch. At 5’8”, 175 pounds, the standout Baltimore Orioles outfielder is on the diminutive side, so maybe he’s using the interview as an excuse to pack on a few offseason pounds.

The O’s nutritionist will be pleased to hear that Mullins eats way more salad than sirloin. And the only drink he sips is water. He explains that he didn’t pick the spot to gorge on meat; we’re here because the dining room is private.

Mullins, 27, has something big to get off his chest. “You’re the first person to know this in the media,” he says. “I have Crohn’s disease. It’s something I kinda knew I had when I was 18, but it wasn’t truly diagnosed.” (Mullins would publicly disclose his struggle with the condition, which causes chronic gastrointestinal inflammation, a few weeks later.)

Mullins was named to the All-Star game in 2021. He plans to return. © PICTUREDESK.COM

In early 2020, Mullins ached so badly he got a colonoscopy. It showed a ton of inflammation. He got on meds and held off surgery until the season ended. In November, doctors removed nearly 6 inches of infected tissue from his small intestine. He spent Thanksgiving in a hospital bed.

He didn’t tell a soul outside of his immediate circle. “[Baltimore teammate] Trey Mancini was going through his cancer recovery,” adds Mullins. “My case is a serious surgery, but what he was going through outweighed that by a long shot.”

Robin Cope, Mullins’ agent and longtime mentor, is also at lunch. “He gave you the clean version,” says Cope about his client, who still got 38 hits in 140 at-bats that season. “He had stuff hanging out of him. It was bad. But not one time did he complain about anything. He said, ‘I just want to heal so I can get on the field with my guys.’ ”

Just me having that love for the game is what led me to keep on pushing. Cedric Mullins

This wasn’t the first time he’s dealt with adversity. Mullins went to high school in Snellville, Georgia, about a 40-minute drive from Atlanta. He had to fight for playing time on the stacked baseball team. He wasn’t swamped with D-I scholarship offers upon graduation. Mullins had to humbly pack his gear for Louisburg College in North Carolina before transferring to Campbell University.

“Just me having that love for the game is what led me to keep on pushing,” says Mullins. The Orioles certainly saw something in him, selecting the outfielder in the 13th round of the 2015 MLB draft. The smart, scrappy Mullins worked his way up the minor-league ranks and made his big-league debut in August 2018. He had three hits in his first game.

Mullins had some solid moments over the next three campaigns, but he showed his full potential in 2021. Mullins not only had baseball’s only 30/30 performance— notching at least 30 home runs and 30 stolen bases—but also had a spectacular home- run-robbing catch that was named MLB.com’s No. 6 play of the year.

In 2021, Mullins tallied 30 home runs and 30 stolen bases. © Getty Images

His outstanding play earned Mullins his first All-Star Game appearance. The young slugger admits he’s eager to earn a repeat invite. “My family is already planning next year’s trip,” he declares between bites of lamb.

While discussing Seattle, host of the 2023 MLB All-Star Game, the conversation pivots to city legend Ken Griffey Jr. When the Mariners outfielder was becoming an icon in the early 1990s, far more Black players were in the league. According to the Society for American Baseball Research, African Americans composed 17 percent of pro rosters in 1991. By comparison, that number fell under 8 percent during the 2021 season.

Scholars have gotten laryngitis discussing the reasons why Black participation in the game has fallen—too expensive, too many other distractions for kids, too little marketing to urban communities. But Mullins knows he can use his voice to turn more Black youth on to baseball.

“I feel like steps are being made [by MLB],” says Mullins. “During the COVID season, [the diversity-driven] Players Alliance really took off because it was a lot going on that year with George Floyd and all that went behind that. I remember going to an event here in Atlanta. They provided COVID materials for families and sports gear for kids. That was cool to be a part of that.”

“He’s starting to embrace the fact that he’s going to be the face of lots of things,” says Cope. “There’s not enough African American influence in the game right now. He’s another piece to bring our kids back to the game.” Baltimore, a city that’s 62 percent Black, is warming up to Mullins. It’s easy to see why. No. 31 plays with purpose. He plays with flair. He plays with hunger.

But with ongoing labor negotiations slugging along between MLB and its players association, fans may have to wait to see Mullins play. At press time, the two sides were not close to a new agreement, threatening to delay spring training and the regular season.

For obvious reasons, he can’t discuss the lockout’s particulars. What Mullins can address, however, are his plans for the spring. “What’s exciting is that I’m able to put more preparation into the season than I was able to [last year],” says Mullins, who’s focused on weight gain and hitting. “I was able to do what I did with just one month of prep. Let’s see what happens.”

Sounds like somebody is ready to feast.

Keep up with Cedric: