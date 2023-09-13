Cesalina Gracie: Fighting spirit
THE RED BULLETIN: How was it growing up in such a famous martial-arts family?
Jiu-jitsu is in my blood. We literally had mats in the living room, and I was the only girl on them. Those gifts I was learning and living and breathing were spectacular, but when you’re so deep into it, you get to a point where you think, “Did I choose this, or did this life choose me? I need to figure it out on my own.” So at 17 I moved to London, got a job at a restaurant and didn’t step on the mats for four years.
You returned to the sport as a show producer for the UFC. That's very different from teaching women and girls…
I was getting a lot of opportunities after producing extreme sports and hosting the Rio Olympics. But I also had this group of mums and girls saying they were [facing] so many issues—toxic relationships, disrespect at work, problems at school. One mom whose daughter was being bullied asked if I could teach her self-defence. I politely thanked her for the opportunity but said I didn’t work with jiu-jitsu any more. Then I met the girl and I was like, “What am I doing with my life? She’s this magical little being who needs tools to navigate this world.” Her life is going to look completely different if she has these tools or not. Anybody can produce a show, but [here] there was a bigger purpose. I opened a class for her and her friends and created a program for mothers and daughters. My life goal is to have this in every school in America.
Why women and girls?
There’s no one teaching a methodology that targets the situations we go through. The number of girls suffering harassment at school is huge. For women, there are statistics that 80 percent suffer sexual harassment. One-third experience domestic violence. One in five are raped. I was so protected in Brazil, I didn’t even realize what women and girls go through. When I moved to London, I was followed home from the supermarket. Some guy tried to put me in his car. At closing time, a manager at the restaurant tried to block me leaving. That was when I used jiu-jitsu most, when I understood its power.
Do you mean you had to actually fight these guys?
No, I used verbal skills, distance management and posture. These tools are enough 99 percent of the time. People think jiu-jitsu is about learning to be a badass fighter. In my classes, I'm like, "You're going to learn about posture today." I have girls who are depressed, who have body issues, who are really struggling in life. We talk about inclusion, and how we can practice it more. We talk about compassion, courage. Then we go into movement. What if someone pushes you? What if someone calls you stupid? We work on self-defence and voice. A lot of jiu-jitsu schools are male-dominated, but everything in my method is made for women.
THE HEART OF THE CHAMPION IS OPEN. BEING SCARED HELPS US GROW.
How did someone who’s not a mountain climber decide to climb Everest?
After I met Nims [Purja, the mountaineer] on the set of a new interview series, he invited everyone to go skydiving. I'm afraid of heights, but I was the only one that did it. Then he sent an invitation to Everest. I always tell students to embrace the spontaneity of the universe if it works in their lives. The heart of the champion is open. Was I scared? Absolutely. But the only way to know if I’m operating at my highest level is to be challenged. Being scared is a feeling that helps us grow.
What was it like?
Not nearly as glamorous as people think! Your body's being challenged on a whole new level. I fell into a crevasse. I got caught in two avalanches. You’re just there at nature’s mercy. It’s a constant mental battle of not letting yourself get affected by what’s surrounding you but connecting to what’s within you. But something happened when I was there—the mission got so much bigger in my heart. I wasn’t thinking just about my students; I started thinking about every single woman in my life—my mom, my sister, my niece—about women that I haven't met, women going through difficulties, women who would never have this opportunity. I was feeling this immense responsibility. Every step I took, my purpose got bigger. So the journey was so much more fulfilling, so much better than I even thought it could be.