Silvia Nabuco in Oahu for Red Bull Magnitude 2024.
© Christa Funk
Surfing

Surf's Up: Christa Funk

The Oahu-based photographer shares a selection of top female surfers in action—and the little moments that reflect the beauty of the sport.
By Peter Flax
1 min readPublished on
Christa Funk loves to photograph some of the most talented surfers in the world. The lifelong competitive swimmer enjoys being in the water and capturing electric moments of action, but she also has an eye for what she calls the in-between moments. “If you are only focused on the heavy stuff, you can miss things,” she says.
In this selection, Funk shares some of her favorite images of world-class female surfers—of big-wave specialists chasing monster swells during Red Bull Magnitude, professional competitors seeking technical perfection, and those aforementioned moments that capture the magic of the lifestyle.
“I’m excited to see how women’s surfing is evolving in such a positive direction,” says Funk, who has been passionate about photography for 20 years. “I love what I get to do and to have a front-row seat to see these women push through boundaries.”
Big-wave huntress Emi Erickson exits a ride.

© Christa Funk

Her kick out is as stylish as it is functional, shifting her hips to slow her movement to gracefully finish her wave.
Photographer Christa Funk on big-wave huntress Emi Erickson
Carissa Moore barreled at Pipeline.

© Christa Funk

A couple had closed out on her before this, so I was happy she got this—and that I was in position for the shot.
Funk on Carissa Moore in Pipeline
Liz Wheeler in Tahiti.

© Christa Funk

Liz and I were shooting underwater photos beneath a shallow wave. She flipped backwards to look at the barrel in a way I hadn’t seen before. But it felt natural and not at all forced.
Funk discusses Liz Wheeler, seen here under the surface in Tahiti.
Silvia Nabuco in Oahu for Red Bull Magnitude 2024.

© Christa Funk

It’s not the biggest wave, but there’s something wonderful about the composition and all the colors. It captures something elemental about the beauty of being out in the ocean.
Funk on Silvia Nabuco wave on Oahu’s Outer Reefs
Leah Dawson rides a wave in Mexico.

© Christa Funk

Leah Dawson on rails—you can see her fins. Also, when I was editing the shot I noticed that her right hand looks like a mirror image of the rock behind her. Little elements outside of a maneuver can add to the visual appeal of any photo.
