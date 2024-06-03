© Christa Funk
Surfing
Surf's Up: Christa Funk
The Oahu-based photographer shares a selection of top female surfers in action—and the little moments that reflect the beauty of the sport.
Christa Funk loves to photograph some of the most talented surfers in the world. The lifelong competitive swimmer enjoys being in the water and capturing electric moments of action, but she also has an eye for what she calls the in-between moments. “If you are only focused on the heavy stuff, you can miss things,” she says.
In this selection, Funk shares some of her favorite images of world-class female surfers—of big-wave specialists chasing monster swells during Red Bull Magnitude, professional competitors seeking technical perfection, and those aforementioned moments that capture the magic of the lifestyle.
“I’m excited to see how women’s surfing is evolving in such a positive direction,” says Funk, who has been passionate about photography for 20 years. “I love what I get to do and to have a front-row seat to see these women push through boundaries.”
Her kick out is as stylish as it is functional, shifting her hips to slow her movement to gracefully finish her wave.
A couple had closed out on her before this, so I was happy she got this—and that I was in position for the shot.
Liz and I were shooting underwater photos beneath a shallow wave. She flipped backwards to look at the barrel in a way I hadn’t seen before. But it felt natural and not at all forced.
It’s not the biggest wave, but there’s something wonderful about the composition and all the colors. It captures something elemental about the beauty of being out in the ocean.
Leah Dawson on rails—you can see her fins. Also, when I was editing the shot I noticed that her right hand looks like a mirror image of the rock behind her. Little elements outside of a maneuver can add to the visual appeal of any photo.