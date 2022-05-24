It’s Not Supposed to Be Easy

And he’s not afraid to do the hard work required to be remembered as a generational talent.

It’s a soggy spring afternoon in Orlando, Florida. Slow and steady rainfall is eventually supplanted by a torrential downpour that covers the outdoor courts at Callahan Neighborhood Center—a recreation facility only a few blocks away from the Amway Center, where Cole Anthony plays home games as the starting point guard for the Magic.

The stormy weather threatens to dampen the opportunity for a photo crew to capture images of the Magic’s sophomore sensation on a playground basketball court. However, the rain suddenly stops and the sun peeks out of the clouds. Moments later, the 6-foot-3 Anthony, 22, makes his way to the court. Weathering a storm for brighter days and moments appears to be a common theme in his career.

Anthony is wearing red shorts and a red hoodie over his flowing locs, with custom-made sneakers by Adidas in collaboration with Red Bull. The one-of-one sneakers feature a gray, red, blue and yellow colorway with the names of his siblings (Ella, Naomi, Tyson and Leo) stitched on the soles.

Inked on his left forearm is an image of a red UNLV basketball jersey with the number 50. It’s a picture of the jersey his father, Greg Anthony, wore during his college days, before he played 11 seasons in the NBA.

Cole Anthony currently makes a living in central Florida, but without a doubt he exudes the swagger, style and confidence of a kid raised in New York City.

Anthony went from high school to the NBA in two years © KEENA

During a spirited game of BULL (a modification of the playground classic HORSE) against his childhood friend, Bryce Council, Anthony executes a multitude of difficult shots—a reverse layup off of a vertical jump from the bottom free-throw hash mark, a jump shot on one foot with his off hand, and an all-net swish while shooting behind the backboard. Then, to satisfy a dare, Anthony makes two consecutive shots with his back to the basket while snarling into the photographer’s camera.

Anthony has always moved with a competitive edge, ready to tackle any challenge that comes his way. Even as a kid participating in activities with family and friends, he had an unrelenting desire to be first.

“He’s always been competitive,” says his mother, attorney and filmmaker Crystal McCrary McGuire. “Any game that he played—whether it was a board game or any competition in its simplest form—it was very important for him to just win.”

Although he was blessed with such a drive, as well as the genes of an NBA player, basketball did not always come easy to Anthony. He was not a starter on his fifth-grade basketball team and admits that he was likely a better baseball player during his preadolescent years.

But his passion for the sport led him to hang up his baseball, football and soccer cleats to focus strictly on basketball during his teenage years. By seventh grade, Anthony says that he was finally good enough to beat his father in a game of one-on-one. It was also the age when he dunked for the first time. In terms of skill set, he would soon stand out in comparison to his peers.

“By eighth grade, he was doing things on the court that the majority of kids he played with or against were not able to do,” McGuire says. “I knew that there was something special about his combination of skill and competitiveness. At that age, he really started to distinguish himself.”

McGuire captured those moments of her son’s growth in a Nickelodeon documentary, Little Ballers, that she produced in 2013. The film followed Anthony and his New Heights AAU (Amateur Athletic Union) basketball team. “I really wanted to cut against so many of the stereotypical images that one might see in the media of Black boys,” McGuire says. “Basketball was the backdrop and canvas of the story. But the heart of it was each of these boys having friendships and a dream.”

For the 2021-22 season, Anthony was averaging more than 16 points per game. © Keena

The Mecca

It takes exceptional talent to stand out in the basketball mecca, especially at the point guard position. New York City doesn’t just produce point guards; the city unleashes “point gods.” Legendary floor generals such as Nate “Tiny” Archibald, Mark Jackson, Kenny Smith, Kenny Anderson and Stephon Marbury all ruled on the city’s playground and high school courts before breaking records in the NCAA and NBA.

Anthony started his high school career at Archbishop Molloy in Queens, making baskets in the same gym where Smith and Anderson had emerged as top-recruited players in earlier decades.

But unlike Smith and Anderson, Anthony was named as a starter from day one of his freshman season. The New York media hailed him as the city’s “best point guard since Stephon Marbury.” An unprepared freshman could have wilted under the pressure of being New York’s next top prospect, but Anthony ignored the outside hype. He just concentrated on getting better day by day.

“The most pressure that I had was the pressure that I put on myself,” Anthony admits. “Obviously, I’m an extremely tough critic of myself. I hold myself to a very high level, so that’s probably where most of the pressure came from. I just love this game so much and I want to be great.”

“The most pressure that I had was the pressure that I put on myself.” © Keena

In three years at Archbishop Molloy, Anthony dazzled with his skills on the court, going viral with highlights of ankle-breaking crossovers, look-away passes and thunderous dunks. His squad, which featured Moses Brown—who currently plays in the NBA with the Cleveland Cavaliers—advanced to the prestigious Catholic High School Athletic Association championship game during his sophomore year. And the following year, Anthony raised his already lustrous national profile by destroying the opposition on the AAU circuit and by leading Team USA to a gold medal at the FIBA Under-18 Americas Championship in Canada.

To compete against the best high school players in the nation, Anthony transferred before his senior year to basketball powerhouse Oak Hill Academy. Being a kid from the big city, it was an adjustment for Anthony to leave his family and friends in New York to attend the private school in Mouth of Wilson, Virginia—a town with a population of less than 1,400.

“Going from New York to the South is one thing, but going from New York to Mouth of Wilson is another thing,” Anthony says. “I never toured the school; my dad did. So I didn’t really know what I was getting into. It’s a great basketball school, but it is tough there. You’re up in the mountains, there are about 150 kids in the entire school and it is super strict. You have to really love basketball to be able to survive a year. Some kids go there for a couple of years. I don’t know if I would have survived that, but I made it through that year.”

Anthony has the first names of his mother and father inked on his arms. © Keena Anthony participated in the Slam Dunk Contest on All-Star Weekend. © Keena

School Daze

Anthony graduated from Oak Hill Academy as the top prospect in the class of 2019 and then headed a bit farther south to lace up his sneakers in Chapel Hill at the University of North Carolina. His very first game at UNC was theatrical, as the star freshman carved up Notre Dame’s defense with precise passes, swift drives to the lane and long-range jumpers. When the final buzzer sounded, Anthony had scored 34 points, breaking the all-time record for most points scored by a freshman at UNC and in the Atlantic Coast Conference—a conference that produced legendary players such as Michael Jordan, Tim Duncan and Chris Paul.

Recalling that fairy-tale beginning, Anthony shares how the standout game could’ve put him in a position to be the top pick in the NBA draft. “[That game] was fun, man,” he says, laughing. “At that point I’m like, shoot, I have a chance to be the number one pick in the draft.”

But the fun times at UNC turned out to be rather brief. After winning the first five of six games, Anthony suffered a knee injury that forced him to miss 11 games. In his absence, the team faltered and eventually finished in last place in the conference standings.

One month after the final game of the season, Anthony announced his entry into the NBA draft. It was April 2020, a moment in time in which the global pandemic began to take its toll on the nation. While preparing for the draft, Anthony returned to his family’s home in New York. The city was reeling due to high COVID-19 cases and deaths during that spring.

Looking for a way to get involved as his city was embattled in a public health crisis, Anthony stepped up to deliver meals to employees at Harlem Hospital. “I know that we delivered a lot of meals to help some of the frontline workers,” Anthony says. “[With COVID-19] it was just case after case after case. I was told by a few doctors that bringing those meals helped to boost morale around the hospital. I just tried to help out.”

Among the many disruptions caused by the pandemic, the NBA’s 2019-2020 season was placed on hold and the draft, which usually takes place in June, was postponed. In a normal season, NBA prospects would get an opportunity to boost their stock in the NCAA tournament or at the draft combine. But the entire process was derailed. Anthony had to trust that he had performed well enough in a partial season at UNC to impress NBA scouts and general managers.

“The draft just kept getting moved back,” Anthony recalls. “Honestly, I had no idea what was going to happen. It was just a super crazy thing to go through.”

“I hold myself to a very high level.” © Kenna

Making Magic

Before his lone season at UNC, some draft experts had predicted Anthony would be a top-three pick in the NBA draft. But on draft night—which finally came on November 18, 2020, five months later than originally planned—Anthony wound up being picked 15th overall by the Magic. This means that 14 teams passed on a chance to make Anthony their point guard of the future. Some observers viewed him as the steal of the draft.

Rather than dwell on his surprise or disappointment, Anthony sees it as a fortuitous outcome, landing him in a perfect spot to start his career. “I personally feel like I ended up in the most ideal situation for myself,” he says. “I have no complaints. I wouldn’t change a thing. I feel like I’m trending in the right direction and I’ve got a lot of work left to do. That’s what I’m here to do. I’ll never cheat the work.”

Along with hard work, it takes patience to find the best path to success for younger players. The Orlando Magic entered the 2021-2022 season with the third-youngest roster in the NBA. Anthony and his teammates endured a season full of unexpected highs and perplexing lows.

Two days before this interview and photo shoot, the Magic upset the playoff- bound Golden State Warriors by a score of 94-90. The following night, they would lose by 16 points to the lowly Oklahoma City Thunder, a team that finished with one of the worst records in the NBA. Those two results reflect the ups and downs of the season.

“We all have a lot of growing to do,” Anthony says regarding the Magic’s turbulent season. “I just want to make sure that everyone on the team is getting better. We just have to continue to build our chemistry with each other and work to get better every single day.”

At the Callahan Neighborhood Center, a group of Anthony’s fans gathers around the basketball court as he continues his game of BULL. While waiting for an autograph, one fan calls out, “What happened at the dunk contest?” Anthony shrugs his shoulders. “I missed my dunks, bro,” he says.

Cole Athony is chasing greatness © Keena

The 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland was a whirlwind for Anthony. He played in the Rising Stars tournament, which featured the top rookies and sophomore players, and he participated in the dunk contest. The dunk contest faced criticism due to its lack of flair and anticlimactic final round. Anthony, who arguably added showmanship to the event by dunking in Timberland boots, responded to the backlash on Twitter by posting, “I’m never dunking again y’all, sorry strictly layups now.”

But beyond the dunk contest debacle, NBA All-Star Weekend served as a learning opportunity for Anthony. In a conversation with his mother, he shared how the weekend had an overall impact on his approach to the game. “The Monday after All-Star Weekend, I asked [Cole], ‘What did you learn?’ ” McGuire recalls. “He said, ‘I recognized that there are levels within the NBA. And to get to that highest level, you really do need that insane, intense, consistent work ethic and discipline.’ ”

“I always remind him to have fun out there—that it’s the joy of the game that got him interested in it in the first place,” she says. “Once you’re in the NBA, you have to make the decision of what kind of player you want to be. And once you make that decision, that will determine the level of discipline and consistency that you have off the court. There are levels to this.”

Anthony aspires to play a Hall of Fame career. © Keena

Chasing Greatness

In his moments of leisure, Anthony carries that same kind of intensity. Unsurprisingly, he’s an avid video gamer when he’s not on the court, hunkering down for marathon sessions in front of the console. His current game of choice is Elden Ring, which he recently played for seven hours straight.

Anthony has also delved into the world of entrepreneurship by collaborating with the clothing brand CYISOON (Count Yourself In, make Something Out of Nothing), which is owned by Council. Anthony and Council view the brand as a tool to inspire the next generation. “The idea clicked for us to make something with some meaning,” says Council. “We really want to inspire and motivate the next Bryce Council and Cole Anthony. Everyone’s path is different, but at some point, you will have to put the work in.”

Back at the playground, the photo shoot has concluded. Anthony handily beat Council in two straight games of BULL. And now he’s stopped to sign an autograph for a teenage fan. Another fan yells, “Good luck on the rest of the season,” while standing outside of the gated court. Anthony answers “thanks!” with a big smile.

Anthony’s second season in the NBA, which will be over by the time you read this, began as a redemption tour of sorts. After being overlooked by franchises in the lottery on draft night, he was denied a place on the NBA All-Rookie teams. He called out the voters in a tweet: “I ain’t even gone lie y’all are mad disrespectful.”

He made it a point to prove the naysayers wrong at the start of this season by averaging over 20 points per game while shooting 41 percent from 3-point range in the first 10 games. He finished the season averaging roughly 16 points per game and five assists, highlighted by explosive scoring bursts— like the nights he put up 31 points on the Minnesota Timberwolves and scorched the defensive-minded Utah Jazz for 33.

Anthony already stands out among his draft class, but he’s seeking more. He doesn’t want to be known as just a good player. He hopes to be remembered as a generational talent.

“I just want people to respect how hard I work and how much I sacrificed to get here,” he says. “Ultimately, I want to be in the Hall of Fame, so I’m going to work as hard as I can. I plan on accomplishing all of my goals.”

