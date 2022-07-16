Dale Zine: The Miami-based platform bringing artist’s visions to life

When Steve Saiz was a designer with FriendsWithYou, a Miami-based fine art collective, he met inspiring visual artists left and right. Being adjacent to this creativity compelled him to compile that energy into a collaborative zine.

Short for “magazine” a “zine” is a self-published booklet with either text or imagery—poetry or photography, hand-drawn illustrations or recipes—and often a combination. There are no rules with zines and the purpose of which is to simply communicate an idea, not necessarily turn a profit. The do-it-yourself nature of zines have historically made them an effective tool for subcultures, like the punk scene of the 1970s, the Riot Grrrl movement in the 1990s as well as fanzines that offer deep dives for fans of a niche celebrity (like Lindzine ).

“I just love the immediacy of it,” Saiz shared in a Zoom interview with The Red Bulletin back in April. “You don't have to wait around for someone to give you approval. You just [need] four pieces of paper, staple it, write some thoughts and scan some stuff in. You have a book.”

Saiz's first zine was a collaboration inspired by the cartoon Garfield. © Steven Sais

Saiz invited the artists he rubbed elbows with at FriendWithYou to submit artwork about the cartoon Garfield, which he composed into his first publication . That was 2009. “It kind of just blew up from there,” he says Saiz. Artists began reaching out to him for guidance on other zine projects, which he worked on after hours. As a designer and art director, Saiz lent his skill set to help with everything from the layout, pagination and whatever it took to bring an artist’s visions to life.

Once Saiz met Banderas, she encouraged him to apply for the Los Angeles Art Book Fair , an annual event produced by Printed Matter, the New York City non-profit dedicated to amplifying artist-made books. Dale Zine was born.

As a first-generation Cuban-American, Saiz heard “dale” a lot at home. “It’s something you always hear growing up. ‘Dale, let's go to work,' or ‘dale hay que limpiar,’” a classic call-to-action to clean the house. For Banderas, “dale” is specific to Miami. She grew up in San Francisco, California and her family relocated to Miami when she was in the eighth grade. “My parents are both Colombian, I'm first-generation, but ['dale'] is not a slang word that I heard. When I moved to Miami, it didn't matter what culture you're from, you knew what ‘dale’ meant.” Banderas is the in-house production support and works full-time as a set and wardrobe stylist.

Not only does it represent Miami for both Banderas and Saiz, but dale communicates their project’s core principle. “Encouragement—that's the heart of it and that's our mission: to encourage people to do something that they have a gift for.”

Participating in the LA Art Book Fair paid off and exposed them to a rich network of artists and independent publishers from across the nation and world. Saiz began collaborating on new publications with artists in Philadelphia and Oakland.

After living in Los Angeles for a few years, Saiz and Banderas returned to Miami and saw new opportunities for Dale Zine in their hometown. They produced DIY zine workshops for kids and hosted a small zine fair at Palacio de los Jugos, an old-school Cuban restaurant in South Beach. “We love bringing this culture to places that would never see anything like that," reflects Saiz. "To talk to an older Cuban man about this revolutionary queer artist—that's like the best, most exciting part about it for me.” They hope to host another fair like this in the future.

Dale Zine views their bookshop as a community and event space. © Alfonso Duran Banderas and Saiz host rotating art exhibitions and community events. © Alfonso Duran

Through Dale Zine, Banderas and Saiz have produced a Sesame Street episode (“M is for Magician”), dappled in radio and hosted a pop-up shop in downtown Miami. Earlier this year, they opened the doors of their permanent brick-and-mortar shop in the Little River neighborhood. “Every time we go through a different city, we want to go to the bookshop. We want to go to the record shop,” says Banderas, who likes bringing home unique keepsakes from cities that she visits. This shop intends to replicate in Miami what they’ve seen elsewhere.

“Growing up in Miami, you would hear, ‘Miami sucks. There's no blank,’” says Saiz, who channeled that pessimism into creating Dale Zine and filling that void in Magic City. “We started a zine shop, Miami's never had a zine shop, you know?”

But Dale Zine is much more than an independent publisher and art bookstore. Last year, Banderas and Saiz were invited by Ebony L. Haynes to curate a booth at the New Art Dealers Alliance, an annual art fair held during Miami Art Week. For which, they presented the work of Miami artist Alejandra Moros —the booth sold out. When asked if they consider themselves as curators, Saiz says, “No, but now we do. We've always been curators; in a way I guess.” Banderas adds, “We never really said it out loud, but it’s exactly what we've been doing this whole time, just in a different space. We are curators. We can do this.” They currently host rotating exhibitions in their shop of artists from across the nation.

Also core to Dale Zine’s mission is to be a platform for artists to realize their vision. “Now more than ever [Dale is] a community-based platform to help artists’ vision come alive,” says Banderas. Saiz adds, “We’re trying to set the stage and promote our friend's work. There are so many people who never get their voices heard and we want to give those people a platform." Both founders hope that Dale Zine can act as a source of inspiration for the next generation of artists in Miami.

Like most artists, Banderas and Saiz have full-time jobs in addition to running Dale Zine, but plan to continue nurturing the art scene in Magic City. As for the future, Banderas and Saiz are publishing their first art book and are excited to be back in the art fair hustle, now that events have returned after a pandemic break. Find them at the San Francisco Art Book Fair , July 15-17.

