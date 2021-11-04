Danny Elfman’s West Hollywood workplace is named Studio Della Morte (Studio of Death) with good reason: It’s like a museum of horror and sci-fi memorabilia, mostly from films he scored. Since 1985, the 68-year-old composer has put music to more than 100 movies, created iconic theme tunes for TV shows including The Simpsons and released non-film-related music, most recently his second solo album, the “chamber punk” Big Mess. Best known, though, are his film scores for director Tim Burton, including Beetlejuice and The Nightmare Before Christmas. For Halloween, the four-time Oscar nominee reveals his own favorite creepy film scores.

FRANZ WAXMAN "THE BRIDE OF FRANKENSTEIN" (1935)

“I grew up on horror films and spent every weekend in theaters. I think [this would be] the first great horror score, because it was evocative, romantic, heavy, and there really was nothing like that before. It was like inventing the language of orchestral film composition, developing what music could do for the images.”

BERNARD HERRMANN "PSYCHO" (1960)

“I would consider this one of the greatest movie scores ever written. It was bold and imaginative, something that I’d never heard before, and clearly it made the [Alfred Hitchcock] film something else. Without [Herrmann’s] score, it would have been a different film. So, for any film composer, Psycho is going to be an extraordinary statement of what music can do for a movie.”

VARIOUS ARTISTS "THE SHINING" (1980)

“Another brilliant use of music to image. [Director Stanley] Kubrick didn’t like using composers, so he went for classical music that already existed—there’s Béla Bartók, Penderecki and other composers he listened to. The music was put in there so perfectly that you feel like he’s designing entire sequences of his film around it. And it was inspiring— so powerful and evocative.”

COLIN STETSON "HEREDITARY" (2018)

“This score is really bold and strong, and it changed the whole effect of this wonderfully creepy movie. In fact, my son, who was 14 at the time, stopped being a horror fan after that. [LAUGHS.] There was a point in the middle of the movie where he had to go out to the lobby to catch his breath. It finally put him over the top. So it’s a must-see if you love horror.”