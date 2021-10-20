Here’s how you can tell Donte DiVincenzo is a cold-blooded killer on the basketball court: Look at the hardware. By the age of 21, the Delaware native had already racked up two NCAA titles at Villanova as well as two state high school championships. Then this past summer he reached the pinnacle of his sport, winning a title as a starting guard on the Milwaukee Bucks in just his third season in the NBA. You don’t do that in a sport like basketball without being an assassin—in his case, more specifically, a hard-hustling gym rat with an uncanny knack for rising to meet big moments with impeccable timing.

Here’s how you know DiVincenzo is, at the same time, a gigantic softie: Witness his kidlike fondness for rescue dogs, and his game-changing advocacy work on their behalf. His love for animals goes back to when, as an elementary school kid, he visited an American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals shelter in Newark, Delaware, with his father. There he laid eyes for the first time on King, a Great Dane–pit bull mix that weighed north of 100 pounds

That night at home, DiVincenzo relentlessly lobbied his parents to adopt King. “My mom was like, ‘He’s only a couple of pounds lighter than me, so no way,’ ” he recalls with a laugh. “He was a big boy, but he ended up being the best dog we had as a family. He was a gentle giant. He was the first dog that got me into the rescue process and wanting to learn more about it.”

He and King formed a tight bond. And when he arrived in Milwaukee after being chosen by the Bucks in the first round of the 2018 draft, the Big Ragu (a nickname that arose from his Italian heritage and red hair) headed to the Milwaukee campus of the Wisconsin Humane Society, thinking he might adopt another rescue dog. The videos and pictures DiVincenzo posted to social media of him interacting with some of the homeless would-be pets created a minor sensation. “Literally like the next morning, all those dogs were adopted,” he says. “It was super cool to realize how many people you can connect with.”

DiVincenzo is called the Big Ragu for his red hair and Italian heritage. © Nolis Anderson/Red Bull Content Pool

That brought an epiphany: He understood that he could help others form connections like the one he’d experienced with King. “Once you see this cute, loving dog and you go and meet him and then you see it works in your family, there’s no hesitation,” he says. “So using that social media platform was huge for us.”

From there, his support for rescue dogs morphed into other concepts. This past season, he worked with the Humane Society on various fundraisers aimed at increasing capacity for animals at the Milwaukee shelter. In one initiative, everyone who donated $10 was entered into a chance to win Bucks tickets and a hangout session with DiVincenzo afterward.

“That was super cool,” he says, “because I got to meet a bunch of different people that were one, fans of the Bucks, and two, had the same passion that I have for animals.”

He hopes to create an after-school program that incentivizes kids to get good grades in exchange for the chance to play with rescue dogs and learn to interact with them. He’s spitballing with former Villanova teammates Josh Hart and Mikal Bridges — who are also passionate about animal-rescue causes—about joining forces, along with their respective NBA teams, on a Humane Society benefit. And DiVincenzo’s ultimate dream is to one day open his own foundation in his home state of Delaware, where rescue dogs can be moved from the confined spaces that often characterize animal shelters into more spacious, comfortable quarters.

DiVincenzo recovered from an injury with the support of his dog, Shorty. © Courtesy of Donte Divincenzo

In the meantime, he’s gradually making progress toward finishing a degree from Villanova in communications and psychology, fulfilling a promise he made to his mother. As of this past summer, he had only five classes to go. And he and his girlfriend are constantly reminded of the joys of pet ownership by their rescue dog, Shorty, a dachshund-pug mix.

When they returned from vacation recently, DiVincenzo says, grinning wide, “my girlfriend walks in and he freaks out, and I walk in and he freaks out again. Then we both sit in the hallway, like about 8 feet apart, and he had no idea who to run to. He ran to me and jumped on me, then kicked off my chest and ran to her.” It was one more reminder, he says, of “that connection that you can have with a dog—you basically saved his life, and he’s making your life better.”

Shorty helped him cope with the challenges of being injured this past summer. DiVincenzo tore a ligament in his left ankle during the first round of the NBA playoffs and had surgery in June. After rehabilitating the ankle, he’ll head into his fourth season with the world champion Bucks, where he’ll look to elevate his role as a shutdown defender, stellar playmaker and elite rebounder—a Swiss army knife of a guard. “I had a couple of guys reach out to me and just kind of reiterate what I brought to the team when I went down,” DiVincenzo says. “And that was a really good feeling.”

Expect more good feelings to come, both on the court and for rescue dogs in Milwaukee and beyond.