Ellie Goulding's 4 song playlist

A pop career wasn’t always assured for Ellie Goulding. Raised by her mom in public housing in England, with three siblings—her funeral- director dad left when she was 5—Goulding went on to fail music in secondary school. But she’d been writing songs since the age of 15 and possessed ambition to match her talents. Now 36, she has three platinum albums to her name, along with two BRIT Awards, and a Grammy nomination for her 2015 hit “Love Me Like You Do.” To mark the release of her fifth studio album, Higher Than Heaven, the mother of one waxes lyrical on four songs that have inspired her.

Blur, Parklife (1994)

Blue, "Park Life," album cover. © EMI

“This track shaped me as a lover of music, because it was the first song I ever bought and it kickstarted my love of indie and rock. It was just the most visceral kind of reaction to music back then, and I think we need that right now. It’s harder and harder to just sit there and listen to ballads about how depressing everything is.”

Lauryn Hill, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill (1998)

Lauryn Hill's album cover for, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. © Columbia Records

“This opened up a whole other world. It changed things, because it made me want to sing. I loved how personal it was; I loved the tone of her voice; I loved the inflections in her voice; I loved how powerful and direct it was; I loved the energy. It was really groundbreaking.”

Fleetwood Mac, Dreams (1977)

Fleetwood Mac, Dreams album cover. © Warner Bros. Records

“ ‘Dreams’ is a classic. I just didn’t know that something could sound so good! [Laughs.] I’m jealous of anyone listening to this song for the first time, and, of course, people are hearing it on TikTok now. I first discovered it while listening to a friend’s radio. I was just like, ‘Wow, this is such a beautiful song.’ It was like a revelation for me.”

Active Child, Hanging on (2011)

Active Child, Hanging On, album cover. © Vagrant Records

This song is a bit more modern —I actually did a cover of it [on her 2012 album, Halcyon]. It’s a combination of this choral voice, very high, and music that’s hip-hop influenced but like a choir, ethereal. It’s impossible not to love—it’s so beautiful. And it’s like nothing I’ve ever heard before. It’s just amazing. Check it out!”