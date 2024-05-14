Train like High Diver Ellie Smart

High diver Ellie Smart, an accomplished 10-meter platform diver before she found her true love, debuted on the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Tour in 2017 and locked a permanent spot in 2019. She has finished third or fourth overall for the past two seasons, with two podium results. In 2021, she became CEO of the High Diving Institute, which helps develop talent and foster community in the sport.

Smart has jumped from cliffs, bridges, a $21 million yacht and a helicopter hovering 81 feet in the air. Growing up as a springboard diver, Smart took her sport seriously—too seriously, she believes now. “I remember being 12 and calculating how I was going to get my 10,000 hours so I could be an Olympian,” she recalls. That program didn’t leave time for adventures.

In 2021, Smart became CEO of the High Diving Institute. © MARÍA JOSÉ GOVEA

But these days Smart takes a more playful approach to her sport. “I think it’s really easy as a professional athlete to get obsessed trying to be number one,” she says. “I like to think of myself as an innovator, trying new things and pushing my boundaries.” And after seven years in the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series, Smart has found that having fun makes her a better competitor.

Her emphasis on enjoying the process has also motivated her to improve her fitness. Until 2023, Smart had never worked with a trainer. These days, she can sit down with a trainer at the Red Bull Athlete Performance Center Los Angeles and develop exercises for the muscle groups and movements that will give her an edge. With a packed competition schedule, Smart has no time to waste. A month after the final event of the 2023 series took place in January in New Zealand, she traveled to Qatar for the World Aquatics Championships—and the new cliff-diving season starts in May. But she’s made it a priority to spend March in Santa Monica for a big training block in the gym. Smart’s also hoping to resolve an episode of compartment syndrome, a painful condition that causes muscles in her leg to swell and press on nearby nerves.

When she’s home in Florida, Smart trains at the Fort Lauderdale Aquatic Center, one of the few facilities in the world with a 27-meter platform. “When I started, if I wanted to jump from 20 meters, I literally had to go find cliffs and other things,” she says. But the controlled environment in Fort Lauderdale has allowed Smart to refine her diving technique. Last year, Smart became the first woman to do a back-double—that’s two somersaults—with four twists. “Being able to work my way up and do it in a safe and controlled way allowed me to take that leap of faith and try that dive,” she says.

When the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series starts again, Smart aims to be ranked at the top. But she’s got some adventures planned, too. “I’m going to take all these incredible opportunities I’ve gotten from the sport and really try to soak it all up and love what I do,” she says.

“I like to think of myself as an innovator,” says Smart. © MARÍA JOSÉ GOVEA

01 CORE VALUES

To ensure her body position remains stable throughout the flips and twists that compose her dives, Smart trains planks, side planks and hollow holds. “I do a lot of holds to be able to maintain those positions in the air,” she says. One hold requires Smart to hold a plank position off the end of a bench while a partner sits on her legs. Core strength also keeps her safe when she hits the water, and medicine ball throws and sit-ups are a training staple.

02 HUNGRY FOR POWER

Earlier this year, Smart did a jump test to measure her vertical. It’s something that she’s looking to improve when she returns to the gym in March. “I just go down,” she says, laughing. “I don’t go up.” Smart knows she needs to focus on explosive exercises like box jumps and more dynamic lifts using lighter weights. “That’s something I have a hard time making myself do, and having my trainer really hold me accountable is going to help.”

03 VOTES OF CONFIDENCE

Growing up, Smart always dreamed of going to the Olympics, and falling short felt crushing to her. “I felt like I lost my identity in the sport,” she says. Checking in regularly with an expert has helped Smart stay on track. “I was talking to my sports psychologist, and she said, ‘You don’t dance to get to the end, you dance to enjoy the dance,’ ” she says. “That line really resonated. Why do we rush and just want that outcome? We only get one shot.”

Smart’s says the cold plunge helps her compartment syndrome. © MARÍA JOSÉ GOVEA

COLD PLUNGE

Ice baths offer all kinds of benefits, from muscle recovery to improving blood circulation and boosting one's mood. For Smart, it also helps curb the symptoms of compartment syndrome.

It is recommended that athletes submerge to their naval for about 12 minutes at a water temperature between 46-54 degrees Fahrenheit (8-12 degrees Celsius). When athletes want a post-training session ice bath and aren't at the Red Bull Athlete Performance Center, some build their own.

Ice bath tips from an expert:

At first, try shorter submergence durations at higher temperatures is a good starting point.

With time, your body may become more tolerant of the cold temperatures allowing you to gradually expand durations in the ice bath and lowering the water temperatures.

Avoid ice baths or extreme cooling interventions if you have existing cardiac medical conditions.