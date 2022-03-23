Train like a Pro: Rebecca Rusch

Rebecca Rusch is among the most decorated athletes in endurance mountain biking. In her career, the so-called Queen of Pain has won seven world titles and four Leadville Trail 100 mountain bike races. She’s also a force on a gravel bike, with multiple wins at Unbound Gravel in Kansas. Recently, she changed her job title—from pro athlete to explorer—to reflect who she is on the bike. Deep curiosity inspires Rusch, 53, to keep pedaling. “I want to see what’s over the next mountain,” she says. “I’ve been this way since I was a kid.”

She favors multiday, self-supported rides through unforgiving terrain. “I like high-commitment events where I’m the only one who can rescue me,” she says. “It forces me to adapt.” In 2021, she was the top female finisher in the Iditarod Trail Invitational 350’s self-supported category. A week later she did a week-long winter ride across Iceland.

In 2022, Rusch is planning a series of rides around the western U.S. “I call it Dirt Dharma,” she says. “Dharma means the right path that you need to take.” When she’s out on the edge of her endurance, Rusch finds clarity, and her path becomes clear.

01 ENDURANCE

“Weekends are long distance”

“Typically two days a week— often Tuesday and Thursday—I do interval training. So it’s short and intense. And weekends are long, slow distance. During the summer I try to do one long adventure each week. I’ll look on a map and be like, ‘I wonder if that connects?’ So I’ll do an all-day ride to a lodge. Or meet friends to camp somewhere. I like going somewhere I’ve never been. It usually includes some hike-a- bike, since often the trails don’t actually connect. I make sure somebody knows where I’m going and always bring a headlamp.”

02 INTENSITY

“I like to find natural intervals”

“Repeats are really efficient, and if you have a good hill, there’s a joy in completing that task. But I don’t like to do my intervals on the same hill every time—my brain gets really bored. Sometimes, I’ll do natural intervals, meaning I’ll go on a three- or four-hour mountain bike ride and say, ‘OK, I’m going to go hard on all the hills.’ One hill might be 20 minutes, another might be two minutes. Those sorts of natural intervals are great if you don’t have a coach, since you can put those things into your rides yourself.”

Rebecca Rusch is among the most decorated athletes in mountain biking. © WYATT CALDWELL/RED BULL CONTENT POOL I'm the only one who can rescue me. Rebecca Rusch

“I'm focussing on breathing and mindfulness"

“The big areas that I’m looking to improve are in energy and mindfulness. In endurance events, it’s about energy conservation. If your mind is spinning, you’re burning energy. We have the tools to trigger changes in our nervous system. Through breathing and mindfulness, I can calm my nervous system; I could be freaking out and lost in Alaska and I know how to calm down. It’s something that I call the spaces in between.”

03 RECOVERY

“I often do my own PT and self-care”

“There’s a periodization to my training. Sometimes it’s harder, sometimes it’s easier. I usually take a couple days off each week. After a hard ride, I focus on down- regulation. On a hard workout, your nervous system has been going full speed. You get more out of your workout if you prioritize recovery right afterward. So I lie down in the grass in my front yard, down-regulate, grab a recovery drink. A lot of us can’t go to a massage therapist, but there’s so many cool tools. I’ve been using a foam roller forever. The Theragun has been really cool to focus on certain areas.”

04 NUTRITION

“I count out the calories I’ll need in advance”

“If I’m doing a long effort, I’ll look at how many hours it’s going to be, and I count out the calories. I need about 200 calories and 20 to 24 oz of fluids each hour. I’m eating both scientific nutrition and regular food to get calories, electrolytes and branch-chain amino acids, which are essential for endurance efforts. I make these trail cookies that have the micro-and macro- ingredients I need. In Alaska, I always take bacon. On a self-supported ride, I have to carry everything. Bacon is lightweight— and I like it! I make bags with 400 calories each, so I don’t have to do math when I’m tired.”

Keep up with Rebecca Rusch: