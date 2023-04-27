Train like a Pro: Griffin Colapinto

Perched on his father’s longboard, 3-year-old Griffin Colapinto rode his first wave at San Onofre. It was a quintessential SoCal introduction to surfing life. But he didn’t immediately take to it, and during his early childhood, he played soccer and baseball instead. His younger brother, Crosby, changed that. “I saw my brother getting really into it,” he says. “ ‘Crosby is out there? I gotta get out there, too.’ ” As he improved, Colapinto thought maybe he could be good at contests.

He was right. Now 24, Colapinto is competing in his fifth year on the World Championship Tour, surfing’s highest level of competition. And 2022 marked his best year so far—he won two stops on the WCT. At the Surf City El Salvador Pro, he took down two world champions on his way to victory. Colapinto sees his career as a slow upward trajectory. “It’s not like, bang! It’s always taken some big failures to get to the big moments.”

Known for his smooth style and easygoing personality, Colapinto doesn’t let the setbacks get to him. “Never give up on your dreams,” he says. The ever-changing ocean makes contest surfing an unpredictable sport. To succeed, Colapinto has to calm his mind, trust his skill and make the most of every wave that comes to him. “I just want to be happy in the moment.”

01 SURFING IS TRAINING

“I surf every wave as hard as I can”

“If the waves are really good, I’ll surf all day. I don’t hold back. I just want to go for it, because that’s when I can be the most creative. I want to improve my consistency, and I try to do more practice heats. I want to get better at understanding heat strategy. I need to pay attention to pacing and how many opportunities I can get in a 30-minute heat. Learning to be super patient is probably the hardest thing. I need to think, ‘If I get the wave, I’m going to rip this thing.’ I just need to put my trust in the ocean.”

02 FINE-TUNING

“Surfing’s a lot about style”

“I grew up in San Clemente watching guys like the Gudauskas brothers and Kolohe Andino, who all have really sick styles. I watch footage of my favorite surfers, like Andy Irons, Dane Reynolds, Joel Parkinson and Kelly Slater. I find what I like in everyone’s style and pick one thing that I want to have. It’s cool, because I can try all these different lines. I’ll watch Andy before I go surf, then try to draw some of the lines he draws. Sometimes, someone’s line suits my personality and I connect with it. Then I just try to make my own formula.”

“It's critical that my hamstrings and quads are loose," says Colapinto. © CHRISTA FUNK/RED BULL CONTENT POOL I have a sauna and ice bath at my house for after workouts. I like to do the 12-Minute Foundation Training video on YouTube if I feel tight or my back is sore. For stretching, I don’t do anything crazy: just hamstrings, quads and some foam rolling. If my quads and hamstrings are loose, everything is going to feel good. I’m trying to get better at nutrition and learning what foods work for me. Griffin Colapinto

03 MENTAL FOCUS

“Meditating is big for me”

“I feel like surfing is the most spiritual sport, because the ocean controls your destiny, and you have to accept that. Everyone feels pressure and has bad moments in heats. You have to be able to accept them and move on. I have a breathing technique I do before I paddle out that helps me focus. Meditating helps me take a step back and get a different perspective. I also journal every day. Sometimes I get these thoughts on a loop in my head. When I write them down, they go away. I write down goals, too. This feels good and helps me feel more in tune with myself.”

04 STRENGTH BUILDING

“When I’m at home, I do Pilates every day”

“Pilates works a lot of the core muscles in my body. I like how it connects my mind and body and combines balance and strength training. It helps me activate specific muscles, which is important because when I surf I have to turn on certain muscles at the right time. I’ve also been lifting at the gym for the past two years. It gives me a strong base and it’s good for injury prevention. I do lots of kettlebell workouts. I like boxing, which is a lot of cardio. But surfing is a lot of cardio too, so I don’t need to do too much more.”