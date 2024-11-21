At last year’s Dutch Grand Prix, team bosses mused about why Formula 1 has stuck with graybeard drivers. “Where we are now with Sprint races, with alternative tire allocations ... you’re in a situation where [a rookie’s] learning cycle is significantly reduced,” said James Vowles, the team principal at Williams.

Those sentiments were echoed by then AlphaTauri boss Franz Tost, who argued that in an age where an extra position in the Constructors’ Championship—a couple of points at the tail end of the order—could be worth up to $90 million, it was just too risky to gamble on youth.

And with 43-year Fernando Alonso about to ink a contract extension at Aston Martin, 39-year-old Lewis Hamilton heading toward a two-year deal at Ferrari and 37-year-old Nico Hülkenberg set for a seat at Sauber/Audi, it appears that F1 has become an older man’s game.

Fortunately, no one seems to have informed Franco Colapinto. Prior to this year’s Italian Grand Prix, the 21-year-old had spent little time behind the wheel of an F1 car, logging 65 laps at last year’s postseason test in Abu Dhabi and then, eight months later, getting 24 laps during FP1 at this year’s British Grand Prix.

Yet despite the lack of experience, the Argentinean slotted into the seat vacated by Logan Sargeant at Williams and performed like he’d been racing F1 for years, managing the sport’s notoriously difficult tire management to convert a one-stop strategy into 12th place at Monza after starting in 18th. Colapinto was even more convincing in Azerbaijan, where he took his first points after finishing eighth, while on the punishing streets of Singapore and then the course in Mexico he ended the race just outside the points. With fellow F2 grad Oliver Bearman also shining at Ferrari and Haas, rookies are suddenly the flavor of the month.

Colapinto, though, is quick to skewer suggestions that the leap to F1 has been easy. “It’s a very big step from F2,” he says. “Luckily, I’ve been working a lot in the simulator, helping the team to improve the car, so that was helpful. I still have a lot of things to work on, though. The tires are the most difficult part to understand, and I’m just working on that to nail every session. It’s very tough on the brakes. And then the power—how quick it is in the entry of the corners. You can imagine it, but until you drive it, you don’t really realize.”

The rookie driver also remains amazed by the sheer number of people he has to deal with. “Nothing compares to this,” he admits.

Colapinto’s impact on Formula 1 has been seismic, with fellow drivers and team bosses admitting admiration for what he has achieved. For instance, Sergio Pérez, who ended up stuck behind him in Singapore, praised the rookie over the radio, calling him “very good, difficult to pass.”

The youngster’s boss, James Vowles, has also changed his tune from a year ago, calling Colapinto’s performances “extraordinary.”

“What impresses me most is how calm he is under pressure,” Vowles says. “It’s always hard to describe what happens when you step up into Formula 1. It’s a completely different world, and the pressure mounts exponentially, yet he takes it all in his stride. You can hear over the radio. He’s never flustered, he’s never panicked, he’s never overloaded.”

The rookie’s impact extends far beyond the F1 paddock, too. Colapinto is the first Argentinean driver to race in F1 in 23 years. Back in 2001 it was the turn of the hapless Gastón Mazzacane, almost half of whose 21 races ended in technical or self-inflicted failure. The arrival of a more competitive racer to cheer for has resulted in an explosion of interest in F1 in Colapinto’s homeland.

Fox Sports, which broadcasts F1 in Argentina, normally attracts audiences of 150,000 for race day. For the Singapore Grand Prix, Colapinto’s third outing in Williams colors, the figure quadrupled. Then, for the race in Brazil, a spike in online searches prompted regional airlines to add extra flights to São Paulo. So strong is the support for Colapinto that Argentina’s government minister for tourism, environment and sports, Daniel Scioli, announced that he had spoken with President Javier Milei “in order to coordinate all efforts so that Argentina can once again host a Formula 1 race.”

“You never choose when you get to Formula 1,” he says. “It was not something I was waiting for [this year]. I was still training a lot and trying to get ready in case a Formula 1 race was coming, and I think I did the job in Monza. I’m just trying to make the most out of it.”