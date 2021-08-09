As a pre-teen in the 1990s, the graffiti artist “MAST” would take the subway from Yonkers, New York, to visit his godmother in the Lower East Side, more than 250 blocks south. While the subway cruised above ground, MAST was mesmerized by the animated skyline, the muraled walls and aerosol memorials, large enough to see from afar. The conversation continued in the underground tunnels—giant, colorful bubble letters and characters lit up the dark tunnels—subway riders became instant voyeurs.

This piqued the interest of young MAST, now 42. The first time he used a can of spray paint was in his mother’s basement. “I think I'm responsible for the majority of her gray hairs,” he chuckles over the phone. When he was thirteen, he discovered the lucrative potential of the art form while in line for a Batman-themed ride at a Six Flags theme park. The waiting area re-created Gotham City with original graffiti. It was a light-bulb moment. “It put graffiti on a platform. That was my first realization that if I get good at this, I could have similar opportunities as well.”

GET FUNKY: Timelapse of MAST's new mural for Red Bull's BC One Cypher.

MAST began seeking out the medium’s hidden gems throughout the urban landscape, until he hit the jackpot and discovered the notorious Hall of Fame on East 238th Street. Located on the Bronx and Yonkers border, the Hall of Fame is a series of walls underneath the Metro-North train tracks. This is where graffiti writers have practiced their wild styles since the mid 20th century. “Getting introduced to that location got me fired up and inspired me to develop my own style,” he says.

There are a couple of dualities of graffiti. Firstly, some tag (“taggers”) and some do mural pieces (“piecers”). Taggers focus on getting as many “ups” of their signature around town. In contrast, piecers paint giant murals, often laced with storylines and cartoon-ish figures. “Graffiti is a very insular culture. We're producing work to be understood by other graffiti artists,” he says. The second duality of graffiti is to be simultaneously visible and invisible—the tag or piece is meant to be seen by as many people as possible, but the writer's identity should remain anonymous. MAST is a piecer, a muralist, a graffiti artist.

He admits, “As a kid, I was running around, vandalizing in the streets,” sneaking out during the witching hour and painting highways. After getting arrested, MAST re-evaluated his priorities and began frequenting only secure areas he trusted where he could spend an hour “to create something fresh.” He kept his head down and worked on his lettering and style. “I realized if I start doing characters and anything with eyeballs, people will stop and look at my work a little bit longer,” he says. He pulled inspiration from movie posters from the 1970s and 80s by Bob Peak and Drew Struzan juxtaposed with NYC-style lettering.

"[Rooftop Legends is] like an outdoor gallery." © Matt Madonna

MAST’s journey to a full-time artist wasn’t linear. Flash forward to 2007, and he had a successful career as an editorial art director in the NYC magazine world. Fatigued by the Friday deadline hustle, MAST began participating in graffiti jams and art festivals like Miami Basel. “When I started writing graffiti, there was no internet,” he says, but he credits Instagram and throwback websites like Art Crimes and 12 Ounce Profit for giving his work visibility, seeding the success of his career as a graffiti artist. In 2012, he was selected to install a mural at the new LinkedIn headquarters at the Empire State Building. MAST took the paycheck, quit his nine-to-five job, and launched a mural business. It was a full-circle moment for that kid who saw a graffitied Gotham City at Six Flags all those years ago.

“I feel like we got the lightning in a bottle under the roof." Jesse Pais, Rooftop Legends founder.

In 2015, MAST received the coveted invitation to participate in an annual graffiti festival in the Lower East Side called Rooftop Legends. Founded by local legend Jesse Pais in 2007, the yearly one-day event is held on the rooftop recreation area of a high school, where Pais serves as the dean. “I was always a fan of graffiti art, because it was something that I couldn't do,” Pais says over a Zoom. He grew up in Brooklyn and was a tagger in the 1980s, when NYC subway cars were decorated inside and out with wild styles. The city unleashed an aggressive campaign to curb graffiti art and by 1989, the last subway car with tags and murals was removed, and with it, a generation of visual expression.

For Rooftop Legends, Pais wanted to create something that would inspire his students and give a nod to NYC as the birthplace of hip-hop. So he tapped into his personal network of friends who became influential graffiti artists and DJs, like DJ Enuff from Hot 97 and his Heavy Hitters crew. Upwards of fifteen graffiti artists paint live on the NYC rooftop over the years, evoking an old-school block party vibe that makes Pais blush as he recounts it.

“I feel like we got the lightning in a bottle under the roof,” he says. “It's everything that's good about hip-hop.” Rooftop Legends is essentially an outdoor gallery of living hip-hop history, but Pais is aware of the stigma of graffiti. Unlike other showcases, he emphasizes that Rooftop Legends is a family affair. “What I'm most proud of is that a family is comfortable bringing their kids with them,” he says.

Pais is passionate about making Rooftop Legends an inclusive event. He’s invited graffiti artists from Japan, Europe and Puerto Rico, women writers, and artists from younger generations. When Pais was looking for some new energy for Rooftop Legends, a friend recommended MAST, and Pais immediately noticed MAST’s unique style. “He thinks outside the box,” Pais says about MAST.

In July, MAST installed a new mural in the Rooftop Legends space in support of Red Bull’s BC One Cypher, a competitive breaking event. For this project, MAST painted a female animation with nameplate bamboo earrings with his moniker a B-boy breaking, and the phrase “get funky.” In total, it took three days to install with the help of one assistant. (If done solo, murals can take up to nine days to paint.)

“The colors that he incorporates are not traditional, at least not to me,” Pais says of MAST’s latest work. The B-boy is blue, almost Avatar-ish,” he adds, referencing the 2009 film.

Receiving an invitation to paint for Rooftop Legends is like being knighted into a community of the graffiti elite—the chosen ones. According to Pais, MAST was tasked with painting one of the most challenging spaces for this project: a giant wall of corrugated metal that stands 16 feet tall by 64 feet wide. To avoid distortion from the rippled surface, the artist scaled up his designs. But MAST is accustomed to working on grand facades. One of his favorite works is 27 by 90 feet tall, titled “Escape into Action,” which he created for the Rust Magic graffiti festival in Edmonton, Canada.

MAST installed “Escape into Action” over 9 days and with 270 cans of paint. © Shayne Woodsmith

Currently, MAST is a globally recognized graffiti artist who has won festival contests across North America and abroad. He recently installed a collaborative piece at the Museum of Graffiti in Miami, he runs a mural company that paints custom installations for clients like TikTok and Netflix, and he is sponsored by the Ironlak paint company. And he still taps into underground graffiti missions which serve as a key source of inspiration for his practice.

Looking back, MAST is in awe of how far he’s come since he took that fateful trip to Six Flags all those years ago: “That kid would be losing his f-cking mind right now.”

