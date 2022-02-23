King of the Hill

Born and raised in Washington state in an area renowned for its heavy snowfall, Grant Gunderson learned to ski almost before he could walk. So when he picked up a camera as a teenager, the mountains became inevitable subject matter. Today, at 42, with more than 250 magazine covers to his name, he still finds them eternally fascinating. The reason is simple. “No two days are ever the same,” says Gunderson. “To shoot skiing is dependent on the weather conditions.”

But the founding photo editor of The Ski Journal and senior photographer for Powder magazine also likes to mix up his technique—dragging studio flash setups into unforgiving alpine environments, or braving angles that other photographers wouldn’t dare—in a bid to create images as unusual as they are arresting. “I like to try ways of shooting that haven’t been done a lot before,” he says. Sit back and let this master of his craft take you through some of the most distinctive mountain moments ever caught on film.

Mattias Evangelista at North Cascades Heli-Skiing, Washington, March 2016

Mattias Evangelista at North Cascades Heli-Skiing, Washington, March 2016. © Grant Gunderson

“There are these really cool couloirs [steep gullies] in the North Cascades, and here Mattias is chasing his buddy down one. There was no good angle to shoot it from, so I took my Canon [EOS] 1DX and strapped it to his chest. I skied behind, triggering [the camera] remotely. You see similar video angles with GoPros, but I’d never seen a good still photo like this—at least not one at the resolution I’d want. The 1DX is pretty heavy [3 pounds, plus lens] so it’s more weight for the athlete than a GoPro. It’s also more of an investment for the photographer—you’ve got to trust the athletes not to fuck it up.”

Joe Schuster in Whistler, British Columbia, December 2012

Joe Schuster in Whistler, British Columbia, December 2012 © Grant Gunderson

“Sled skiing [using a snowmobile to access otherwise unreachable backcountry] on a rare bluebird powder day in the Northwest. We don’t get many days like that here, but they’re spectacular. Because we’re close to the Pacific Ocean, we have this maritime snowpack, with a lot of moisture in it—snow will stick to steeper things here than anywhere else. You can get away with skiing stuff you’d never dream about in Europe or the interior [of the U.S.].”

Bryce Phillips in Alta, Utah, March 2008

Bryce Phillips in Alta, Utah, March 2008 © Grant Gunderson

“This photograph was all done in-camera, combining flash—for the split-second action of the skier —with a three-hour exposure to get those star trails. It was shot for the Ski Salt Lake Shootout contest, where photographers from across the country were invited to take photos at resorts near Salt Lake City for a week. This shot won and became a gatefold cover for SKI magazine. The challenge with a photo like this is that you only get one chance. You’re standing there for three hours, in very cold temperatures, and you don’t know if you got it right.”

The Red Bulletin: What first drew you to ski photography?

I started shooting my friends skiing in high school, back when I was 16 or 17. What got me then is what still gets me today. Every time I go out, even if it’s a ski run I’ve shot a thousand times, it’s always different. The snow’s different, the wind’s different, the temperatures are different, so it’s always a new challenge.t, so it’s always a new challenge.

How does being a skier shape the way you look at your subject?

I’m a firm believer that you need to be an active participant in what you want to shoot. I look at the mountains as a blank canvas: The athletes, with their skills, are the paintbrushes, and the photography is more of a collaboration than anything. You need a lot of trust between athlete and photographer, especially as a lot of the time the athlete is sitting on a cliff or slope and doesn’t know where they’re going—they’re blind. They have to trust the photographer to line them in and not put them in a spot that’s going to get them hurt.

Have you had any narrow escapes?

I was caught in an avalanche a few years ago. It was the opening day of the season at my local hill, Mount Baker. I was helping the ski area with their setup, and I got out onto a cliff edge and the whole thing gave way beneath me— I went for a pretty good ride through cliffs and rocks, about 100 feet or so. I was only buried up to the waist, but I broke my ankle in seven places.

Did that experience change your attitude to risk?

It’s a stark reminder of the dangers. I’ve shot skiing for so long that I’ve lost quite a few friends to avalanches over the years. It’s something that’s always in the back of my mind. When I look at the risks I take now versus when I started out, it’s a lot easier now to say no and walk away from something. It’s also easier for me to tell the athletes, “No, we’re not doing it.”

How has your method of working changed over the years?

When I switched from film to digital, I couldn’t get the same effects as I had been able to with my “cookbook” for film, so I started dragging these studio flash units into the backcountry. I probably started doing flash photography in the backcountry before anybody else. I really enjoyed that, but the way the market’s changing it doesn’t really pay to do it as much as it used to.

You mean tastes have changed?

Yes, but also the market itself. When I started out, as long as I got one or two really good photos a week, I’d do well, because it was high-end advertising for magazines. Now it’s shifted to volume— I’m selling more photos than ever, but it’s a couple hundred dollars for social media versus a couple thousand for a magazine ad.

Has that shaped how long you spend on a shot?

Yes, and also the quality. Back in the day, if I picked up a magazine I could remember almost every single photo in it. Now, if I’m going through Instagram, I’ll scroll past 1,000 photographs and I don’t know if I’ll remember even one. Curated content is always good, because it separates out the crap. That’s why a lot of people get burned out from social media—because you’ve got to shift through a lot of stuff to see anything that, to my mind, is worth seeing.

Are there ever days when you wish you could just ski and not worry about getting the shot?

Yes! I try really hard to have days when I just leave the camera bag in the truck, but it doesn’t happen as often as I’d like. I can’t really complain. When someone asks me what’s the worst part of my job, I say, “I have to ski with a camera bag.” But the first part of that is, “I have to ski,” which is pretty good.

Amphibious approach in Portillo, Chile, September 2012

Amphibious approach in Portillo, Chile, September 2012. © Grant Gunderson

“Portillo is high in the Andes, right on a pass between Chile and Argentina. The previous year, the lake was frozen, so we could access all that ski-touring terrain in the background. But this year there was no snow, and the lake wasn’t frozen, so we had zero access anyway—until we talked the resort into loaning us kayaks. When I took that photo in the morning, it wasn’t so bad, but coming back was sketchy. It had warmed up and there were big slides coming into the lake, creating waves. I was just thinking, ‘Don’t roll the kayak with your camera bag in it.’”

James Heim and Michelle Parker in Bariloche, Argentina, August 2012

James Heim and Michelle Parker in Bariloche, Argentina, August 2012 © Grant Gunderson

“On this day, our whole game plan was to just hike up to this cool mountain hut, but the clouds parted and I thought, ‘I’ve gotta take a photo.’ The perspective of James and Michelle, the mountain and then the resort with the tiny skiers on the slopes below is what makes it. I like ski resorts, but what’s even better is using them to access other areas—to get away from the crowds.”

Mark Abma at Mount Baker, Washington, February 2011

Mark Abma at Mount Baker, Washington, February 2011 © Grant Gunderson

“Every snowboard crew builds a kicker at this spot, and a lot of ski crews do it now, too. The area is usually called ‘Grandma’s,’ but every time a new batch of college kids move in, the names get changed. We built this jump a week prior and went off to do a storm- chasing trip. We were across the other side of the state when we saw it was set to go clear at Baker, so we beelined back and rolled up right as the sun was going behind the mountain. I pretty much took just this one photo, but the next day was just epic.”

KC Deane at Mount Baker, Washington, April 2011

“I duct-taped my camera to KC Deane’s hand and triggered it remotely." © Grant Gunderson

“I duct-taped my camera to my buddy KC’s hand, sent him over the Mount Baker road gap and triggered it remotely. He stuck the landing, but his hands went forward and clipped his knee brace, so it cost me a lens. It was about 800 bucks to replace, but that didn’t stop me trying it again. KC is also a pro mountain biker, and I did a similar thing with him and [British mountain biker] Sam Pilgrim jumping the castle at the Nine Knights contest [in Austria]. This was a magazine cover in Europe, but it never ran as a photo in the U.S. I was surprised, but I think magazines in the U.S. didn’t like all the branded stickers on his helmet.”