SURF ACTION
CHANNEL ISLANDS SURFBOARDS CI MID
Trim, glide and carve long, arcing turns on this collab between Channel Islands Surfboards and fluid California surfer Devon Howard. The design shines in bigger surf, where a modern rocker profile and tucked rails through the tail ensure control in high-speed turns. Ride it as a single fin for a cruisy feel or get radical with CI’s custom 2+1 True Ames template. Stock lengths run from 6’6” to 7’10”. From $1,095; cisurfboards.com
KASSIA + SURF 2MM OF EARTH LONG-ARM SPRING WETSUIT
Shut out chilly ocean breezes with this long-arm spring suit, perfect for summer dawn patrol and sunset sessions. The Kassia wetsuit line combines eye-catching design with thoughtful details. Smoothie fabric over the chest and back repel wind, while jersey fabric on the sleeves ensures flexibility. The back zipper offers easy entry, while double-blind stitching and glued seams add durability. $320; kassiasurf.com
A roll-top dry pack is perfect to haul your wetsuit and towel to and from the beach.
HURLEY PHANTOM BOARD SHORTS
Play hard in and out of the water in Hurley’s flagship board shorts. Stretchy Phantom fabric blends recycled polyester and spandex for maximum mobility. A DWR coating sheds water and gives them a lightweight feel, even when wet. A classic drawstring waist keeps things secure, while the fast-drying fabric means you can head straight for that post-surf burrito. Keep it simple with one of five solid colors or get crazy with floral prints and stripes. $65; hurley.com
DA KINE ROLL-TOP DRY PACK
Keep your gear dry in this versatile roll-top dry pack. Use it on the daily to haul your wetsuit and towel down to the beach or bring it along on that epic boat trip you’ve been planning. Da Kine keeps it simple with a single large compartment. The roll-top seals tightly and should float in the event that your bag takes an unexpected dip in the drink. Light, breathable straps make this pack easy to carry, even in the intense summer heat. $70; dakine.com
OLU KAI HO’ŌPIO PAE SANDALS
Olu Kai celebrates the famous waves of Hawaii and the women who surf them with a new Surfer Girl collection. Created by artist and surfer Kailah Ogawa, the image on the footbed depicts Waikiki, where Hawaiian queens once glided on their wooden Olo boards. Olu Kai uses water-resistant straps and lines them with jersey knit fabric for comfort. A PU footbed is anatomically shaped, and a rubber outsole helps with grip. Comes in two colors. $70; olukai.com
SAGEBRUSH BAGS BOARD BAG
Carry your favorite board to the beach in style and protect it from sun damage and incidental dings in transit. Sagebrush sources deadstock fabrics, which are left over from production runs at bigger manufacturers. Each bag is hand-sewn in California. Upcycled burlap bags originally used to store coffee beans reinforce the top and prevent the sharp nose of your surfboard from piercing the bag. Available in numerous sizes. From $130; sagebrushbags.com
WATER PLAY
ISLE EXPLORER
Scout mountain lakes and ocean coves on this inflatable paddle board. At 11’6”, it offers a stable ride. Military-grade PVC gives the board a rigid deck, and a proprietary lamination process ensures durability. Front and rear bungees secure snacks, extra clothing or fishing gear. And when you’re done for the day, it packs down into an included travel case. Isle throws in a coil leash, nylon fin, hand pump and three-piece carbon paddle. $795; islesurfandsup.com
SPEAQUA BARNACLE VIBE 2.0
Enjoy your favorite tunes on the water—or just about anywhere else with this compact Bluetooth speaker. The waterproof unit floats and even works underwater. A suction cup attaches to paddleboards or boat decks. Or remove the cup and attach it to any GoPro mount. You can pair the Barnacle Vibe with your phone or load up 8GB of available storage with your favorite songs. Speaqua estimates battery life at eight hours. $89; speaqua.com
PATAGONIA TROPIC COMFORT HOODY II
Carry your own shade with this airy hoody. Constructed from recycled polyester fabric, it offers 50+ UPF sun protection. Wet or dry, you’re protected. Patagonia designed the loose- fitting hood to slide over your favorite hat, and thumbholes make sure the backs of your hands stay covered. HeiQ odor control keeps you fresh even in humid weather. Also available in women’s sizes and colors. $59; patagonia.com
STIO CFS BOARD SHORTS
These board shorts are perfect for long days at the lake or stomping through creeks. Stio constructs them from a sturdy, four-way stretch poplin fabric that brings UPF 50+ sun protection. The water-repellent finish dries quickly, and the shorter leg length allows plenty of mobility. An adjustable drawstring closure guarantees an easy fit. A zippered mesh pocket secures small essentials like keys. Choose from six colors for women and seven for men. $89; stio.com
If you want to capture action on the water, the compact Insta360 ONE X2 is game for anything.
YETI HOPPER FLIP 12
Leave the bulky cooler at home and tote this soft-side alternative to the lake. Yeti covers the exterior of this lightweight cooler with a flexible Dryhide Shell that’s waterproof and puncture resistant. Coldcell insulation keeps food and drinks cold, and a wide opening provides easy access; it’ll hold up to 13 standard-size cans with ice. A shoulder strap makes it convenient to carry—and you can attach a bottle opener to the cooler’s hitchpoint grid, too. $250; yeti.com
INSTA360 ONE X2
Never miss the moment with this compact, waterproof powerhouse, which captures 5.7K video from 360 degrees. Audio input flows through four mics. Grab video on-the-go, then edit it in Insta360’s phone app. A steady-cam mode transforms the ONE X2 into a single-lens camera, while an invisible selfie-stick feature creates a third-person POV on the fly. Low-light action is no problem with a max ISO of 3200 and a 1/8000 shutter speed. $430; insta360.com
BEACH LIFE
HYDRO FLASK 32 OZ WIDE MOUTH
Sustain all-day beach adventures with this insulated bottle. Double-wall vacuum insulation keeps drinks chilled against the heat. (When winter arrives, it will keep post-surf coffee hot, too.) The wide mouth makes it easy to add ice or stir in drink mixes. Durable stainless-steel construction won’t rust in the ocean’s salty environment. Upgrade your vibe with the new pineapple color, which Hydro Flask says inspires calm and positivity. $45; hydroflask.com
SAND CLOUD BOHO XL
Whether you relax in the sand or picnic with a friend, this big towel’s got you covered. And despite its 60-by-68-inch size, it packs down small, meaning more space in your bag for beach toys and snacks. The lightweight Turkish cotton dries more quickly than most towels, and the woven fabric helps keep sand out of your swimsuit. Sand Cloud, which donates 10 percent of profits to marine conservation, says the fabric will soften with washings. $68; sandcloud.com
SMITH CASTAWAY
Protect your eyes in style. The Castaway offers a wraparound profile and large eye-shielding coverage. It also features Smith’s ChromaPop+ lenses, which cut glare while enhancing color and contrast, or scratch-resistant, polarized Techlite lenses. Spring hinges self-adjust to fit your face, and Megol temple and nose pads prevent slipping. A leash is included for safety. Choose from seven frame-and-lens color combos. $229-$259; smithoptics.com
SKINNIES CONQUER 50+ SPF
No one enjoys wearing sticky, white sunscreen. This Kiwi brand aims to make it easier to protect your skin. You only need a pea-sized amount of the water-free gel, which goes on easy and stays put, even in the surf. The active ingredients provide UVA and UVB protection, and Skinnies says one application will work up to four hours in water. It contains no parabens, preservatives, fragrances or alcohol and meets Hawaiian reef- safety standards. $50; gotskinnies.com
A pea-sized amount of Skinnies sunscreen will give you four hours of protection in the water.
BILLABONG ALL DAY ECO PRO BOARD SHORTS
These eco-conscious shorts are constructed from recycled polyester infused with Ciclo Technology, a new textile additive designed to help synthetic fibers biodegrade more efficiently and reduce plastic pollution in the ocean and landfills. The four-way stretch fabric means you can launch a massive air out surfing or dive for a point in a beach volleyball game. Available in two colors. $60; billabong.com
POLER REVERSIBLE CAMP PONCHO
Warm-up around the firepit in this reversible poncho. This cream/aqua limited edition features an ocean-themed pattern drawn by illustrator Stevie Gee. Thermastuff synthetic insulation and a spacious hood give it a comfy feel. The poncho is also handy for changing out of your wet bikini or wetsuit post-surf. A front pocket holds essentials such as your phone or snacks. And if you unsnap it, the Camp Poncho transforms into a blanket. $100; poler.com