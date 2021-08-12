Keep your gear dry in this versatile roll-top dry pack. Use it on the daily to haul your wetsuit and towel down to the beach or bring it along on that epic boat trip you’ve been planning. Da Kine keeps it simple with a single large compartment. The roll-top seals tightly and should float in the event that your bag takes an unexpected dip in the drink. Light, breathable straps make this pack easy to carry, even in the intense summer heat. $70;