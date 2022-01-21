1712 meters is the height of the Hahnenkamm mountain in the middle of the Kitzbühel alps, the start of the track is located at 1665 meters above sea level.
61 years ago the last Hahnenkamm Women’s race took place, due to safety reasons. Last winner in 1961: Traudl Hecher from Austria.
37 years and 5 months was the age of Swiss Didier Cuche when he won in 2012 – the oldest winner to this day.
16 nations: the winners of the Hahnenkamm race represent 16 different nations from around the world and 50 of the past winners are from Austria.
95 mph was the speed by Michael Walchhofer in 2006 – the fastest ever measured.
90 terabytes of footage were the foundation for the cinematic documentary “Streif – One Hell of a Ride,” released in 2014.
1.000.000 Euros of prize money are up for grabs in 2022; winners of both downhill races as well as the slalom each get 100.000 Euros.
9 of 26 racers only reached the finish line in the first Hahnenkamm race in 1931. Winner: local hero Ferdinand Friedensbacher with a time of 4:34,12.
1700 meters of special high safety nets, in addition to 6500 meters of usual safety nets, have been built up along the Streif course.
7 split times are being measured by timekeeper Longines along the Streif course.
48.000.000 Euros of revenues are expected to be generated for the Kitzbühel region.
85 percent gradient has the “Mausefalle” – being the steepest part of the Streif.