When artists such as Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey, Lorde and St. Vincent feel like they want to sonically break the mold, they call Jack Antonoff. The 37-year-old from New Jersey earned his stripes as guitarist and drummer in indie- pop band Fun—biggest hit: 2011’s multimillion-selling single “We Are Young”—before making his name as an innovative producer. The predominance of percussive tunes with acoustic guitars and big choruses in the pop charts is testimony to his influence. To celebrate the recent release of Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night —his third album as synth-pop act Bleachers—Antonoff picks four tunes that sound perfect to his ears.

THE WATERBOYS “THE WHOLE OF THE MOON” (1985)

“One of the most perfect songs ever written. But that aside, the production of it carries so much joy; it’s so alive and bouncy. I would never have thought those sounds would match the yearning and near rage of [the singer], who just can’t get what someone else has—but, against all the odds, they do. It’s the hallmark of amazing production: ‘How the fuck does this work?’”

R.E.M. “AT MY MOST BEAUTIFUL” (1998)

“This is a pure love song talking about counting someone’s eyelashes. The hook is: ‘I found a way to make you smile’—such a simple lyric. And there are these chamber Beach Boys elements: tubular bells and timpani. All the magic of falling in love is wrapped up in there. How the fuck they did that I’ll never know, but they really bottled up that feeling.”

FIONA APPLE “LIMP” (1999)

“This is from her When the Pawn... album, produced by [singer-songwriter] Jon Brion. There’s no better drum sound and no better playing—it’s [legendary California session drummer] Matt Chamberlain. The outfit that the song is being held in, the darkness and rage and all of the percussion—I think there are two kits at one point and they’re panned all crazy. It’s just a master class.”

THE MOUNTAIN GOATS “SAN BERNARDINO” (2008)

“There are these pizzicato strings and then the occasional long swells. It’s the most genius backdrop to [frontman] John Darnielle telling the story. I love it because it makes me think, ‘Jesus Christ, who thought of that?’ And I’m good at the craft. But we’re all trying something way bigger than that to capture a feeling that’s theoretically uncapturable unless some of this weird magic happens.”