The Hoops Whisperer

Now, Jahi Rawlings is forging a new path to success for young ballers in Georgia.

When I wrote own the vision for this, I said, '10 summers,' says Jahi Rawlings, before pausing and whispering a revelation that he’s still coming to grips with. “And this is the 10th summer.”

When Rawlings created the Atlanta Entertainment Basketball League, he gave himself a clear timeline on when he wanted the league to stand on its own without him having to be at every game. The time hasn’t exactly flown by, though. Just like how the last two minutes in a close game can seem like an eternity, the AEBL’s decade-long journey has been full of timeouts, tough plays, desperation shots, emergency substitutions and, of course, some decisive calls that could have sent the league either way. The same can be said about Rawlings’ personal and professional life before starting the AEBL. But if there’s one thing Rawlings—a former point guard who describes his game as “more Allen Iverson than John Stockton”—knows how to do when it’s crunch time, it’s creating his own shot.

Ten years ago, Rawlings had a vision to create a pro-am league in Atlanta. © BRIANHALL

Before moving to Atlanta in 2001 to attend Georgia Perimeter College on a basketball scholarship, Rawlings—or “Jah” as he is commonly known—bounced between two totally different landscapes. He spent his early childhood in the basketball mecca of New York City, where he fought his way through the city’s highly competitive scene. But he didn’t stand out and make his own name in the sport until he moved to Spartanburg, South Carolina, to finish high school.

If you’re wondering where you’ve heard that name before, it might be from the social feeds of NBA star Zion Williamson, whose high school career at Spartanburg Day School made him a viral sensation before he made more highlights at Duke University and eventually became the No.1 pick in the 2019 NBA draft. But in the late 1990s, Spartanburg was a town where the attitude toward basketball was “lukewarm” at best, according to Rawlings.

“My high school team had never been in the playoffs until I got there,” he says about his time at Broome High School, where he took the Centurions to the state playoffs each of the three years he was there. “They were known for baseball and football.”

Which should come as no surprise if you’re paying attention. In places like New York City, basketball is king and played year-round. It can be played indoors in the colder months at one of the city’s many gyms. In the summer, it is played outside on asphalt courts, which are plentiful in New York and generally easy to fit in high-density areas in the northeastern United States. Down South, though, places like Spartanburg are more spread out and have a lot of green space available for baseball and football fields, whether they’re manicured or makeshift. The differences are even reflected in popular culture. Hoop-centered high school films like Above the Rim take place in Harlem, while high school football movies like Friday Night Lights play out in Odessa, Texas. So imagine the impact Rawlings had coming from New York, the epicenter of streetball, when he landed in Spartanburg, a town with less than 10 public basketball courts.

“They had to move my high school games to a bigger arena,” says Rawlings, managing to not sound like he’s bragging when he states the fact. “Our gym only had an 800-person capacity and it had to be moved to [a gym that could hold] 2,000. College scouts wanted to see me; athletes at other schools were skipping their games to see me. I could’ve had the Zion story if we had social media back then, but we only had VHS.”

Rawlings’ story almost started that way when he verbally committed to play at nearby Clemson University. But things changed when then-head coach Larry Shyatt left to take a coaching job at the University of Florida. Instead of following Shyatt and potentially getting redshirted for a year, Rawlings opted to take advantage of another opportunity at Georgia Perimeter College, located just outside of Atlanta, where he was offered a scholarship.

For its first two seasons, the AEBL was held outside. © COURTESY OF AEBL

“On my visit there, my mother told me this was where I should be,” he says. “Plus, the coaches were Black men that wound up becoming father figures. They made me feel at home.”

He would soon find out that this move was just what he needed. In between the time he took the visit and the start of the school year, Rawlings’ mother passed away suddenly from an aneurysm, but his mother’s intuition about Perimeter proved to be prophetic. In his four years on the team, Rawlings helped make the squad NJCAA tournament mainstays, with appearances in the national championship, Final Four and Elite Eight. In 2004, he relocated back to South Carolina to finish his college career at Lander University, where he became captain of the basketball team while earning a sociology degree with a minor in urban revitalization.

After graduation, Rawlings had a stint in the NBA’s developmental league before he made a return trip to Atlanta to work as a coach and player developer with the Nike Georgia Stars AAU team. He then secured a gig working in basketball development for the Atlanta Hawks. But in that eight-year span of working in the sport off the court, he saw that the ball wasn’t being passed around.

"I noticed a gap, a disconnect with basketball," say Rawlings.

“I noticed a gap, a disconnect with basketball,” he says. “With baseball and football, from the youth all the way to the pros, there is a bridge connecting

Since the early days of the AEBL, Bria Janelle (pictured above, center, with Rawlings) has kept the energy alive as the on-court host them. Whether it was coaches, handlers, camps. There’s always something connecting athletes to the next level outside of just playing for school.”

Before any Atlanta basketball history buffs get offended, let’s make it known that there were definitely “connectors” present in Atlanta. Community legends like the late Wallace Prather co-founded the famed Atlanta Celtics AAU team, which launched the careers of NBA players like Dwight Howard, Josh Smith and countless other future college players. Their counterpart, the Georgia Stars, also funneled local talents—including three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year winner Lou Williams— into college and the pros. But, as Rawlings emphasizes, systems like these were considered private and invite-only. So if you weren’t in them and wanted to get to the next level, you just had to hope you got noticed by a scout or anybody with some connections while hooping at 24- hour neighborhood gyms like Run & Shoot in Southwest Atlanta or Hoops in Stone Mountain. On top of that, Rawlings felt that a city as lively as Atlanta deserved a better-rounded basketball culture and community.

“I didn’t want to disrespect the basketball that had been built in the city,” insists Rawlings. “I wanted to create a pipeline for guys who were already hoopers, but also help shape and navigate the basketball scene. It wasn’t that ATL didn’t have a scene, it just wasn’t a scene like I envisioned for it.”

He adds, “When I saw there were pieces missing, I was like, ‘I’m gonna start the Rucker in Atlanta.’ ”

The AEBL has switched facilities to keep up with the growing crowds. © COURTESY OF AEBL

For those not in the know, “the Rucker’’ is a world-renowned basketball tournament hosted at Holcombe Rucker Park in Harlem, where everyone from Kareem to Kobe to KD has teamed up against some of the best basketball players who never made it to the NBA. (Rawlings’ uncle, Bob McCullough, also happens to be one of the Rucker’s co-founders.) The park is also host to the Entertainers Basketball Classic (EBC), where celebrities like Jay-Z and Fat Joe have put together teams, often loaded with NBA talent, to go head-to-head. While winning a Larry O’Brien trophy may get you on a Wheaties box, showing up and showing out at the Rucker gets you a hood pass that’s valid everywhere.

“[EBC founder] Greg Marius was a mentor to me, and he said, ‘It’s about time Atlanta had something like that,’ when I told him my idea,” says Rawlings.

“Growing up seeing that, and seeing how big Atlanta was getting, I had to do it.”

In this case, “it” meant Rawlings quitting his job with the Hawks to focus on his new vision. It also meant taking the last $4,000 in his savings account to get the league started. Luckily, he convinced enough people to believe in his idea to work for him for free. But he still had to cover initial costs like park permits, sound equipment rentals and hiring off-duty Atlanta Police Department officers because the games were being hosted at Central Park, which rests in the middle of one of Atlanta’s toughest neighborhoods, the Fourth Ward.

“I picked that park because that’s where Walt Frazier is from,” says Rawlings, mentioning that many native Atlantans don’t even know the NBA legend was born and raised in the city.

Rawlings created a program to fill in the gaps of basketball. © BRIANHALL

For a new league trying to make an impact, the AEBL’s inaugural season in 2013 didn’t go as smoothly as planned. Staff members, including Rawlings himself, had to suit up for some of the first games because the league didn’t have enough players to make full teams. The players who were invited turned skeptical when they found out the games were going to be played outside, on concrete. Did we mention that summers in Atlanta will make you sweat in places you didn’t know you could?

One highlight that made people not even notice those shortcomings was the AEBL’s in-game, on-court host, radio personality Bria Janelle, who handed out commentary and player nicknames to keep the energy on the court going as things worked themselves out.

“The vibe on the court is crazy,” says Janelle, a former hooper and McDonald’s All-American game nominee who had no experience working in sports beforehand. “Being able to do something my way, unapologetically. Knowing I am the only woman in the country that’s the voice and face of a pro-am basketball league still baffles me.”

"There are people who can't afford to go to a Hawks game."

By avoiding XFL-level catastrophes, Rawlings saw enough promise in season one to bring it back the next summer. This time, he gave the league a face-lift by investing $15,000 (with support from Red Bull) on a hardwood floor to make the league more enticing to players concerned about injuries.

Then it rained that whole summer.

“A light bulb went off in my head,” says Rawlings. “I wanted the games to be outside, but the people wanted it to be inside.”

Luckily, Central Park also had an indoor gym, where he could move the games. Surprisingly, the emergency pivot paid off, as more athletes and fans started coming to the games. In a matter of weeks, the AEBL became the hottest ticket in town, with lines wrapped around the building. Akin to Rawlings’ time starring in high school games, the AEBL had to switch facilities to handle the bigger crowds. Its first move was to the Grady (now Midtown) High School gym near downtown, then to the Rosel Fann Rec Center off Cleveland Avenue in Southeast Atlanta, and now its home is the KIPP Collegiate Charter School gym on Atlanta’s Westside, where league staff also volunteer during the week.

Each of these facilities has something in common: They’re all located in what every Atlantan would call “the hood.” Which is by design.

“Those are the people and places who need us the most,” says Rawlings. “They are the people who can’t afford to go to a Hawks game at State Farm Arena. So why not give hope to those people who need resources too?”

He continues, “I love that when people say AEBL, they think about the games. But we solve so many problems in this city [when it comes to] gangs and violence. When we were in the Fourth Ward, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. there wasn’t any crime because everybody was at the games. I’m always going to host games in the hood until I can build my own gym. And even then, I’m building it in the hood.”

AEBL is an NBA-sanctioned league, allowing pros to participate. © Courtesy of AEBL AEBLW for the WNBA helps players keep their skills sharp in the offseason. © Courtesy of AEBL

Even though the games are hosted in places outsiders may hesitate to visit, there are two groups that have no issue showing up and boosting the AEBL’s profile: rappers and professional athletes. While you would think those two worlds would intermingle naturally in a city like Atlanta, that hasn’t always been the case. Sure, some rap music gets played at Braves, Falcons, United and Hawks games to get the crowds hyped, but it wasn’t until somewhat recently that the artists themselves were embraced by the franchises.

The Hawks, for example, have gone all in by adding a long list of successful Atlanta artists— ranging from Future to the Ying Yang Twins—to their in-game experiences during halftime and timeouts. Gucci Mane hosted a game where he performed, gifted a fan a Rolex and proposed to his future wife on the same night. The following season, the team tapped Jeezy to debut a new line of jerseys, and in 2019, 2 Chainz joined the ownership team of the Hawks’ G-league affiliate, the College Park Skyhawks. Quavo of Migos even has his own night once a year.

Some observers think that this synergy was partially inspired by what the AEBL did in its formative years, when it welcomed artists like Trinidad James and 2 Chainz to have their own teams in the league, invited up-and-coming rappers to perform and hosted Migos when they were still an upstart group peddling mixtapes.

Another way the AEBL stood out? The league secured sanctions from the NBA, which allowed players to participate in the league and still be protected in the event of injury. This official co-sign made AEBL the only NBA-sanctioned league in the city, simultaneously giving NBA players the security (i.e. insurance coverage) they wanted in playing summer ball while also providing NBA referees the opportunity to log hours and hone their skills. The result? Current and former Hawks players like Trae Young, John Collins, Paul Millsap—and the aforementioned Lou Williams—got the green light to play and even build their own teams. It also led to the league having viral SportsCenter moments, like the time Charlotte Hornets forward Montrezl Harrell (then with the Los Angeles Lakers) broke a backboard dunking and his current teammate Isaiah Thomas (then a free agent clawing his way back to All-Star form) scoring a league record of 65 points.

But there’s one NBA appearance that Rawlings holds near to his heart.

“When Kyrie came in 2017, it changed our whole trajectory,” he says, referring to Kyrie Irving. “We were having the worst summer of our existence. People weren’t coming, players weren’t showing up. Teams was in and out.” It just so happened that Irving was in town shooting Uncle Drew, a sports comedy based on a fictional character he created for a series of commercials for Pepsi Max. Rawlings continues, “He also happened to be wearing a green uniform on both days he played. He took pictures with every kid there, all 1,000 of them. The following Monday he got traded to the Boston Celtics.”

The lucky coincidence led to Rawlings being interviewed on ESPN, putting the AEBL on the national map.

As the league has gained popularity, Rawlings has expanded the AEBL’s reach in the community to include “The 24” high school all-star game and the Jr. AEBL youth league, and the AEBL is making inroads in the women’s game by creating AEBLW for WNBA and college players to keep their skills sharp in the offseason. In addition, Rawlings is seeking to build a bridge for HBCU athletics through the HBCU Elite 100 Camp, where high school prospects get to showcase their talents for scouts, and in kind, HBCUs get to lay eyes on talent they can invite to their programs. This move was inspired by Rawlings’ own nonexposure to HBCUs when he was being recruited out of high school. And lastly, later this year, AEBL will get its first official shoe sponsorship, with Adidas.

“We’ve definitely boosted the hoops ecosystem in the city,” says Rawlings. © BRIANHALL

“We’ve definitely boosted the hoops ecosystem in the city,” says Rawlings, who recently received a city proclamation from former Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms. (She called the AEBL “a fabric of the community.”)

He continues: “The focus and vision my team put into it has helped this entire city. It made high school basketball more attractive, it brought media to the city that wasn’t covering basketball before, it made people want to bring basketball events here. They came here on the premise of what we made basketball look like here. We still got work to do— we’re not at a football or music level, because that’s what people recognize Atlanta for, but we’re damn sure getting close.”

Rawlings is also close to cashing in that “10 summers” promise he made to himself. While he is still very enmeshed in the AEBL, he is in the process of handing the league over to his team. And he’s proud of what his team has become over the last decade, seeing them grow from interns doing whatever was necessary into leaders running a legitimate basketball league and nonprofit organization.

“I actually started stepping back last summer, and it was the smoothest it ever went,” he admits. “I’m always going to be involved and making sure the brand is right, but I have a strong team.”

While he claimed to be “more Iverson than Stockton,” Rawlings’ vision and versatility have made his contributions to Atlanta’s basketball culture look like pure magic.