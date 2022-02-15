Eye on the Ball
Whether he's fighting racial injustice or empowering kids, he's redefining what it means to be an NBA star.
Talk about the first word, “love.”
In 2021, the kind of the energy I got is that if you were putting love into your career, into things that you wanted to do, into yourself, your neighborhood, your community, then I feel like you were getting it back from the universe.
And transformation?
[In 2020], everything I was doing kind of got raised. I had a career year. But also, I grew a lot. I feel like my frequency went up a level, my understanding, my clarity, things that had been right in front of me for forever, I started to see different. My vision changed. I transitioned into the next phase. Transformation is important for me, and I think that’s what [this past] year was.
You mentioned clarity about yourself. What would you say is one major misconception people have about you?
If I’m being honest, I have no idea what conceptions people have of me, and I could care less, too. I wonder what those things are. I’ve heard one that I’m quiet, especially on the basketball court, I keep a straight-faced kind of demeanor. People don’t see me show a lot of emotions, so they think, “He’s intimidating,” or “quiet” or “stoic.” But the people who know me know I like to laugh, I like to smile, I like to dance, I like to tell jokes, I like to hear jokes, I like to make people happy.
Is it only close people who get to see that side of you?
Yeah, you can’t show that with everybody. I’m a firm believer. But sometimes, this world can be so draining. Sometimes I’m so focused on not letting somebody else affect me that I just kind of keep this normalized body temp, or I’m just the same for the most part because I’m trying to not let somebody else’s BS rub off on me. I’m so focused on my own energy that I don’t always share it or spread it the way I probably should. But I’m getting better at it. Maybe this year, 2022, I’ll spread my light a lot more.
Do you think people want to see you be more personal?
I’m not sure what people want to see. I’m still kind of figuring it out.
What about fame? Have you found balance between your personal life and being visible?
Yes, and no. I think I have attempted to find balance between fame and personal life—and balancing all the other emotions and things that come along with it. For the most part, I think I’ve done a good job because I ain’t crazy yet! A lot of people think that because you’re in the position you’re in, there’s no adversity that comes with it. But regardless of your platform, regardless of who you are, every human has adversity that they deal with to whatever extent. Nobody’s exempt. You may be thinking somebody’s situation is ideal, but you have no idea what people are going through in their lives. Balance is the keyword, trying to keep everything kind of in line. There are ups and downs. Sometimes, I get overwhelmed. Sometimes, you get anxiety and get stressed out. But I’ve figured out ways to help that process.
If you had a choice to do everything you do and not have to deal with fame, would you go back out?
I’m not big on fame. That doesn’t move me. But I think with fame comes influence, and that word, “influence,” moves me. That’s dope. I’m more in line with that than I am with fame. I think the ability to inspire, motivate, spark different ideas is fantastic. Sports, entertainment, music—all of those things are super influential. I take my platform seriously and try to challenge the next generation because they’re the ones who are going to carry the torch; they’re the ones who are going to have an input on the future. I always try to leave traces, little bread crumbs for people to find down the line. If I don’t influence you in basketball, maybe I influence you with my lectures I’ve done, my fashion, my brand that I started or some of the things that I’ve done in modern technology, etc. I wish that influence and fame, especially in our society, could be separate. But with influence comes fame, so I don’t run away from it.
Sports entertainment is one of the most influential fields in American culture. Why do you think people invest so much of their time in sports?
There are many reasons sports is such an important platform, but a lot of times, it distracts people from the BS that’s going on in their everyday lives, having to go to a job, to wake up. Who came up with all this stuff? Why is this the way we choose to live life as humans? This system or matrix that’s been in place. I think sports is a way to keep you not so focused on that. It’s an outlet for spectators and for people who play. It’s an outlet, a distraction, a part of how to keep everybody kind of in line, in a sense. And I’ve said before I think sports is a part of a mechanism of control.
The words “control” and “distraction” could be considered opposites. How is basketball both of those things for you?
Basketball is a great distraction. Personally, if I didn’t grow up playing basketball and have a platform to learn discipline, to learn how to work together with a team, etc., who knows what I would’ve been doing? Who knows where that energy would’ve gone if sports wasn’t in place to focus that energy?
Beyond sports, you have other interests, like your apparel line and foundation, both named 7uice. What does 7uice mean to you?
7uice is energy. That’s all it is. It’s activism. That’s what my brand stands for, trying to put positive energy, rebellious energy into the world. Through my foundation, I’ve partnered with a lot of people to do so, and a lot of the proceeds go to great causes. Everybody needs energy. Energy is everything.
You also founded the Bridge Program at MIT for Boston’s inner-city kids, which encourages their interest in science and technology. Why did you create Bridge?
Educational inequality is probably the most potent form of racism on our planet. If you don’t like me because of the color of my skin, then that’s racism, prejudice and stereotyping, but I think there are levels. Systemic racism is a lot more detrimental to people than meets the eye. It’s beneath the surface. It’s subliminal. And education is the most aggressive form of that, where starting at an early age, you get put on a certain path and may never reach your potential because the government issues these standard curricula that basically spin you in a circle.
We think it’s just about police brutality and stuff we see in the media, but educational systemic inequality has done far more damage than any amount of police brutality we’ve experienced— led so many people to the prison industrial complex, led so many people to crime and violence based upon their educational trajectory.
That’s why I started the Bridge Program. I feel like there are so many people of color, so many Black people who have so much to offer to the world. But because of how much money their parents make, the color of their skin or whatever, their potential will never get maximized. It takes twice as hard for somebody to slip through those gaps. I disagree with that. [With Bridge] I select the kids who have a sense of community, who have an intelligence about themselves, who want to do something to help change the world. I align with all the resources to make them fulfill their wishes. That’s really it.
If America’s education system is broken, do you see a way to fix it?
The system is very flawed. It doesn’t have to be. In other places, people are changing the curricula. But people aren’t as privy to that form of racism, so they don’t challenge the mayor of their city or the governor who is implementing or signing off on this stuff. They’re not going outside and protesting those offices for signing off on it.
Some people are fighting for those things, but we need more people to be aware of how our future’s being dictated behind closed doors. They shout out the crime rate in every Black city, but they don’t shout out the amount of resources being allocated for education, they don’t shout out how much money is going into places that already have it versus places that need it the most. It’s designed that way. It’s been the foundation. And that’s why I try to use my platform to bring attention to that.
How do you reconcile your passion for education knowing the system is flawed?
Education and learning are not necessarily the same thing. Life is the best teacher, right? You get great experiences from just going through life, seeing ups and downs, going through adversity. You’re always learning whether you think so or not. Education doesn’t just apply to books. It’s spiritual, it’s emotional, it’s physical.
What’s something you’ve learned about yourself recently?
To deal with my emotions. Since I turned 25, my emotions have been so much more intense than they’ve ever been in my entire life. I’ve always been the type of person to try to suppress my emotions and just handle my business. I’ve got people relying on me, so I compartmentalize and keep moving. The biggest lesson I’ve learned since my birthday is that your emotions are such an important part of existing, being a human. Your emotions are connected to your physical [being] as well. I think I got hurt because my emotions were out of balance.
Emotions, mental health, spiritual health and physical health all go together. You can’t really separate them. They are connected. Sometimes, you’ve got stress in your body, not from stress in your body, because you’re going through something. Somebody just passed away, somebody broke your heart, somebody let you down. You’re going through stress at work, and then your body starts to feel it afterwards. I’m learning more about the emotional side and how that connects to everything else.
What do you think was making you suppress your emotions?
I feel like heavy is the head that wears the crown. I always looked at it as a responsibility to put my best foot forward all the time. I’ve got people looking up to me in different communities. And it doesn’t matter about me, I just want to influence the next generation. I’m human, I go through the same things everybody else goes through. I make mistakes just like everybody else; I do dumb things like everybody else. But if I’m going to have a platform, this is what it’s going to be about. I want them to see, “OK, he’s about his family, he’s about his community, he’s about activism, he’s about learning, education.”
All these kids are probably watching, and I want them to know that it’s cool to be a man of your community, to care about learning, to be an activist. You don’t have to be all about cars, clothes, X, Y and Z. You can be about stuff that actually matters, and it’s still cool.
Do you feel pressure to be a good role model?
No pressure for me. I feel, if anything, an obligation or responsibility. It’s just who I am at the end of the day. I think the reason I got to this point is because of the things that I believe in. I feel like if I don’t continue to use my platform in those regards, some of my superpowers might get taken away.
I just feel like the idea of the athlete—I want to be a part of that change. Over time, athletes have changed, but there’s still a certain dynamic that athletes should be clean and cookie-cutter, don’t say anything political, don’t say anything confrontational, don’t create conflict in any regard. Why not create some conflict? Why not be political and controversial? Why are you trying to take my voice away? If you’re always putting a microphone in my face, now you’ve got to listen to what I’ve got to say. That’s your fault. But you’re not going to tell me how to wear my clothes, how I should cut my hair, what I should say.
Who do you look up to?
One of my icons is Allen Iverson. [The NBA was] trying to fine Allen Iverson for braiding his hair, wearing the clothes he wore, and he just took the fine. He was like, “Y’all just take the money. I’m not going to change who I am.” And during that time period, that’s so iconic, so dope, and that’s why he is who he is to this day.
So often in this society, they tell especially people of color and young Black girls what they need to wear, how they should have their hair. “You’ve got to wear a suit to be professional,” “You’ve got to look and dress this way.” Man, that’s BS. That’s conformity. And I don’t agree. I’m not saying you should just come crazy and have no type of organization whatsoever, but you’re not going to strip my culture, you’re not going to tell me to be more like you. That’s not about to happen. Y’all get that through your heads now. I ain’t going.
Iverson was a zeitgeist player of his time. What’s been the biggest cultural change for this era of players?
A lot more culture existed in the NBA back then. And a lot of it needed to be cleaned up because some of it was leading to violence. But nowadays, you see this mold that everybody’s supposed to be—how you’re supposed to talk, how you’re supposed to dress, be politically correct, don’t say anything controversial as an athlete or bring too much attention to yourself because you should have a fear of losing your endorsements. I see so much more of that now. I feel like in this space that we live in now, it isn’t as encouraged to be your authentic self. It’s a level: “You could be yourself, but stop right here. Don’t go past this amount of Blackness. This is enough we can handle, Jaylen. You want to go any further? I don’t know about that. That’s too much for us.” That’s my personal opinion. People may disagree with it. I don’t care.
I definitely want to see that shift where it’s even more accepted to be an athlete with a voice—an athlete who wants to do something else out of sports, whether it’s music, business, venture capital, fashion, whatever, and it to be respected. Yeah, it’s our day job to play basketball, but we’re also humans. Y’all have a day job and y’all watch sports in your off-time. Some of y’all probably watch more sports than you do your job. For me, my day job, what I put a lot of effort into, is playing basketball. But I also have other outlets. You trying to tell me to shut up and dribble just represents society as a whole. I’ll never shut up and dribble.
I want to be remembered as somebody who broke the mold.
Are your other interests more exciting to you than basketball?
No. I was born to play this game. I love basketball. My mom will tell you I learned to walk by chasing after a ball. I feel like the ball chose me, I didn’t choose the ball. Before I knew right or wrong, basketball was already my comfort blanket. Still to this day, despite all the BS and stuff you go through throughout the sport, I love this game in its entirety. I can’t imagine myself without it in my life. Basketball still excites me like no other. And it reminds me when I get hurt, how much I love this game.
But all the other stuff is exciting as well. With education, it warms my heart to see kids start to break outside the box of what they tell you education is: “It’s boring. It’s not for you.” There’s so much more beyond math, language arts, science and English. There’s artificial intelligence, synthetic biology, DNA and RNA structures, coding. There are so many dope things to learn about that you don’t necessarily learn about going through school.
What do you think is your greatest strength?
My greatest strength is growth. I think I’ve displayed that on the basketball court, where every year, I don’t only get better, but my mentality grows. And I think that’s where people get confused. They’re like, “His skills got better.” I’ve always had skills. You develop those skills, but it’s only a certain amount that you can continue to grow. This is a sport where if you weren’t born with it, you ain’t going to have it. You can’t develop some things that God didn’t put inside you. I already had skill, and over time, I’ve refined it. But what grew the most for me was my mentality and my mindset, the growth in my maturity, which allowed me to continue to get better in my career every single year.
How do you want to be remembered as a player and as a person?
As a player, I want to be remembered as a fighter, as a winner, competitive, tough. Obviously, a Hall of Famer. A legend. Somebody who broke the mold, shifted the culture, things of that nature. A champion. A trailblazer.
Off the court? In the same way, as creative, revolutionary, thoughtful, humble, loving. Somebody who helped make this world a better place.