Life on the Edge

Here, Jimmy Chin shares his intimate insight on how these elite talents take on their greatest challenges.

“In the adventure sports realm, the line between transcendence and tragedy can be pretty thin.” So says Jimmy Chin, an elite outdoor athlete and content creator who has spent his career documenting the contours of that line. Chin and his wife, Chai Vasarhelyi—who together co-directed the Oscar-winning documentary Free Solo—have teamed up again, executive-producing a new 10-part series that provides an intimate study of world-class adventurers confronting and reacting to the most impactful moments in their lives.

Each episode of Edge of the Unknown with Jimmy Chin takes a deep dive with one athlete—viscerally recounting an existential inflection point in his or her career and giving viewers remarkable insight into the athlete’s process and humanity. “Often when you watch the very best athletes, the ones who are true masters of their craft, it can be hard to access that they’re actually human and that they’re vulnerable,” Chin says. But here viewers have a front-row seat as these athletes confront legitimate life-or-death moments. You see a big-mountain snowboarder overtaken by an avalanche, a big-wave surfer battered and broken in violent waters, a polar explorer getting stalked by a polar bear, an elite climber having a heart attack high in the Himalaya. But this isn’t tragedy porn—it’s a thoughtful and intimate look at the process and mentality of these top athletes.

“People love to watch athletes do incredible things—ride or ski the perfect line, surf the biggest wave, grab the biggest air—but that stuff doesn’t come without some serious sacrifice,” Chin says. “You must have such deep commitment and intention to do these things, and here’s a glimpse of what it really takes to get there. I don’t think people really understand what the level of commitment is.”

Chin, who has climbed Everest and been on high-risk expeditions around the globe, wanted the series to wrestle with the tough questions these athletes have to ask themselves. “When the stakes are that high, you better be pretty clear on the intention in which you live your life,” he says. “The athletes we feature have the highs of transcendence but they also have the lows of failures and these highly consequential moments in which they have to think deeply about how they want to live their lives.”

Here, in extended captions, Chin shares his insights on many of the athletes and adventurers featured in his new series and the life-or-death inflection points they faced.

Travis Rice

Snowboarder

Snowboarder Travis Rice catching some air. © Jimmy Chin

One episode looks at Rice's recovery after getting caught in an avalanche. © Jimmy Chin

There is a moving and intimate scene in this episode where Travis Rice climbs into a helicopter after somehow surviving a heavy avalanche in Alaska. You can feel the quiet agony of the moment. “If you are a professional mountain athlete, when you get caught in an avalanche, it is a very clear mark that you have made a miscalculation,” says Chin, who has been caught in an avalanche himself. “And professional athletes are not supposed to make mistakes. But we do.” The episode goes on to explore how Rice processes this consequential error—and ultimately comes back from it. Part of it is questioning his entire approach to riding. “Those self-reflective questions are important because when the stakes are that high you better be pretty clear on the intention in which you live your life,” says Chin.

Sarah McNair-Landry

Polar explorer

Polar explorer, Sarah McNair-Landry, in her element. © Jimmy Chin

McNair-Landry has confronted polar bears on her excursions. © Jimmy Chin

This tense episode follows the second-generation polar explorer—who, Chin says, is “redefining the image of the Arctic explorer” as she battles the most formidable elements in a wintertime crossing of the Northwest Passage. The crux of the perilous adventure comes when McNair-Landry is tracked by an aggressive polar bear. “For most people, bears are scary, but most bears are not out to eat you,” Chin says. “Polar bears are different. They hunt. They will actually stalk you.” In the end, with the bear breaching her campsite, McNair-Landry must weigh her survival against the life of a wild animal in its natural environment. “These are the moments I love to examine because you see the true nature of who people are,” the filmmaker says.

Conrad Anker

Alpinist and climber

On one excursion, Anker, then 54, had a heart attack at 20,000 feet. © Jimmy Chin

Behind the scenes with famed alpinist and climber, Conrad Anker. © Image provided by Jimmy Chin

Anker is a mountaineering legend, but this episode takes a deep dive into a scary moment in his life: a 2016 expedition on an unclimbed face in the Himalaya, where Anker, then 54, had a heart attack at 20,000 feet. On his own, Anker downclimbed to get medical attention. “He’s so unbelievably tough, it’s mind-blowing,” says Chin of his longtime friend. “In that scene we don’t have to say how badass Conrad is, we just have to show a guy who has the wherewithal to self- rescue off a 22,000-foot Himalayan peak while having a heart attack and dragging himself back to base camp. That makes climbing Everest without supplemental oxygen seem casual.” Later in the episode, Anker talks openly about reframing the kinds of adventures he pursues. “This is stuff top athletes often don’t want to explore,” Chin says. “This is the hard shit.”

Gerd Serrasolses

Kayaker

A view from the top: Spanish kayaker Gerd Serrasolses takes the plunge. © Jimmy Chin

Kayaker Gerd Serrasolses has gone to near-death extents in his excursions. © Jimmy Chin

In a breathtaking, critical scene in this episode, the Spanish kayaker, is, by all accounts, dead. Going over a rugged 50-foot waterfall in Chiapas, Mexico, Serrasolses is knocked unconscious and pushed underwater and ultimately requires CPR from his expedition partners. That, says Chin, is a reminder of “how important it is to have the right partners on an expedition.” And in the aftermath, the kayaker, who has a wife and children, must reckon with some existential questions about his passion for the extreme sport. “Gerd faces a nearly impossible decision, between the passion that gives him life and his family obligations,” Chin says. “That decision is never as simple as it seems if you’re judging from afar.”

Angel Collinson

Big-mountain skier

Big-mountain skier Angel Collinson skiing down an Alaskan mountain. © Jimmy Chin

Angel Collinson had to re-orient her career after a 1,000 ft fall. © Jimmy Chin

“Mother nature—mountains, the ocean—can humble the greatest athletes,” says Chin, describing the episode centered on his “great friend” Angel Collinson. “At the level they are playing at, you can’t hide from yourself. You have to be really honest with yourself. And that kind of honesty is hard.” In the episode, the hugely talented skier has a catastrophic fall— tumbling 1,000 feet down a steep Alaskan mountain—setting off a process of reflection that changes her professional arc. “There are different kinds of bravery,” Chin observes. “Angel had that awareness to say, you know what—I’m going to take this moment and this inflection point in my career and life and do something different. That’s brave and courageous.”

Will Gadd

Ice and rock climber

Will Gadd attempted to ascend Helmcken Falls, a frozen 430-foot waterfall. © Jimmy Chin

“He’s an absolute master of the craft," says Chin of climber Will Gadd. © Jimmy Chin

This episode documents Will Gadd ’s audacious attempt to ascend Helmcken Falls, a frozen 430-foot waterfall in British Columbia. To put it lightly, the climb is an ordeal that tests his skill and fortitude. At one point, his life hangs in the balance of a carabiner that has become unclipped. “Will has been so prolific—the longevity of his career has been so incredible,” says Chin. “He’s an absolute master of the craft. He’s doing things that are not just physically unbelievably challenging— the logistics of what he’s trying to do requires a lifetime of experience.” Chin says this and other episodes provide a window into the process of the masters. “Even the great masters never feel like they perfect their craft. There’s always another level to go. And only the true masters can see that next level. Their horizon is so different. It’s kind of infinite.”

Justine Dupont

Big-wave surfer

One episode focuses on French surfer Justine Dupont's 2018 Jaws crash. © Jimmy Chin

“Justine is cognizant that other young women look up to her," says Chin. © Image provided by the athlete

At the center of the episode on the groundbreaking French surfer is a horrific 2018 crash Dupont had at Jaws, the legendary and monstrous break on Maui’s North Shore. The episode explores how Dupont processes this setback—and how she centers herself for a hard-fought comeback. “To do what Justine does you sometimes have to override the instinct for survival,” Chin says. “Justine is really cognizant that there are other young women looking up to her, and that has so much meaning for how she carries herself and what she does.”

Keep up with Jimmy Chin's work:

Watch the new series, Edge of the Unknown with Jimmy Chin , now available on National Geographic and Disney Plus.