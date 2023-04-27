Paying it Forward: Justin Lennon

Six years ago this June, Justin Lennon broke his neck. It was summer in Columbus, and the then-20-year-old Ohio State University undergrad took what he calls a “dumb flip” on a backyard trampoline. He landed badly on his C5 and C6 vertebrae and sustained a life-changing spinal cord injury that led to quadriplegia.

Adjusting to his new normal—no movement or feeling from his upper chest downward—was a challenge that took time, effort and determination. “I had to put my life on hold while I healed,” he says. He dropped his classes and moved back home to Cincinnati, traveling to Columbus twice a week for rehab, where he relearned old skills and learned new ones, including how to take advantage of accessible housing and paratransit services so that he could get his education back on track.

Today, the 25-year-old is back at OSU, earning his master’s in social work; he expects to graduate next spring. He lives in his own place, plays wheelchair rugby (he has great tricep strength), loves playing the new God of War video game with an adaptive-controller setup and is more than partial to Bengals and Buckeyes football. As part of his graduate program, he works two days a week at the same rehab facility that helped him post-injury. There he provides outpatient counseling to people who are recovering from spinal cord and brain injuries. Compassionate by nature and motivated to help other people manage the same types of difficulties he encountered, Lennon finds the work fulfilling.

So when a doctor at the Wexner Medical Center at OSU asked if he wanted to join a clinical trial to study a protein molecule that might allow damaged nerve fibers to regrow, potentially restoring sensation and function in spinal cord patients, the decision was a no-brainer. “If I could do anything to help, I would love to,” he says.

A physiotherapist tests whether Lennon can feel anything. © MICHAEL MILLAY/WINGS FOR LIFE

Though Lennon didn’t know it at the time, the study was funded—to the tune of $7 million—by the nonprofit Wings for Life Foundation. Dedicated to finding a cure for spinal cord injury, Wings for Life was established in 2004 by Red Bull founder Dietrich Mateschitz and motocross champ Heinz Kinigadner, whose son and brother both survived spine-damaging accidents. With its administrative costs covered by Red Bull, Wings for Life has provided 276 projects with more than $40 million.

For the lengthy trial, which ended last year, Lennon routinely endured blood draws, mobility checks and hours of physical therapy before receiving injections into his lumbar spine. Because it was a double-blind study, Lennon doesn’t know if the injections were a placebo or the experimental treatment. Yet to him, that’s almost irrelevant.

“I didn’t really care if I got the drug or not. It was more so that I knew this would push the research for spinal cord injury forward,” Lennon says. “I’m here for the cause. Even if the drug doesn’t work, that’s still more information we can build off of, so that in the future there can be a drug or [something] that can help people.”

In May, Lennon plans to take part in the 10th annual World Run, a Wings for Life event in which runners, walkers, wheelchair users and others around the globe come together at the same time to support spinal cord research. The event raises not just funds but also awareness—something Lennon has gotten good at.

Last fall, he traveled with his girlfriend to Hawaii, where he discussed his injury, the study and his experiences with Wings for Life in front of 1,600 people. “It was pretty nerve-racking,” he admits. But for Lennon, overcoming challenges is nothing new.

The Wings for Life World Run happens May 7; for more info, visit wingsforlifeworldrun.com.