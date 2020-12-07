When Minnesota announced it was temporarily shutting down restaurants to temper the spread of COVID-19 back in March, the first thing Twin Cities-based chef and restaurateur Justin Sutherland did was panic. The next was find a new way to do what he does best: Feed people.

“Of course, I was terrified at the beginning, but I’m not very good at sitting still and being stagnant,” says Sutherland, who was operating seven restaurants at the time. “Rather than dwell on my own misfortune, we decided to help other people get through it as well.”

With his perishables languishing in coolers—items he normally would have used to create his contemporary Southern and global fare—he teamed up with other local restaurateurs in the same boat, unwilling to watch it all go to waste. Together, they transformed Sutherland’s Public Kitchen + Bar in St. Paul into a makeshift market where everything had the same price tag: free.

“We realized the severity of what was happening and that a lot of people were going to be out of work and out of food,” he recounts. “There were lines wrapped around the block twice. A lot of people were struggling.”

Thanks in part to the 36-year-old’s local celebrity as a Minnesota native at the forefront of the burgeoning Minneapolis-St. Paul food scene (and his stints on Iron Chef and Top Chef ), the market garnered plenty of media coverage, prompting area purveyors to donate more foodstuffs and allowing the volunteer-staffed market to remain open for three weeks.

Sutherland coaching military chefs in 2019 © USO

Then, after hearing from a nurse that she and her colleagues were often surviving on apples and protein bars during their grueling shifts, Sutherland turned his focus to overwhelmed hospitals. He launched a GoFundMe campaign called Chefs Feed Our Frontlines to fortify healthcare workers with free meals while giving out-of-work members of the restaurant industry temporary jobs cooking and making deliveries.

The program ran daily for three months and now weekly; at last count it’s served more than 30,000 meals. “It was phenomenal,” says Sutherland. “We got stacks of thank-you letters, videos. They were pretty blown away because, to them, they were just doing their jobs.”

And this summer, when Minneapolis became ground zero for what would become a worldwide movement against police brutality after the killing of George Floyd, Sutherland joined the protests and then shifted once again into chef gear. He and business partners Brian Ingram and Leo Judeh loaded up their food trucks and spent the next month feeding thousands during both marches and cleanup efforts. “All I’ve done most of my life is feed people, so that’s my love language. That’s the way I communicate,” Sutherland says. “Especially in my city and being a person of color and being closely tied to some of these social issues, it hit home for me on many levels. It was just kind of my way to be a part of it.”

After some rejiggering, Sutherland now operates five different restaurants. He reincarnated his former whiskey and oyster joint, Pearl and the Thief, as a pop-up, shut down Public and relocated his first restaurant, Handsome Hog, to a space formerly occupied by his deep-dish pizza operation. That move allowed his signature restaurant to operate during the warmer months with a much larger dining room and an expansive outdoor patio, but as of December 5, Hog has suspended all takeout business. But there is hope that it can reopen in the same space someday.

Still, many Twin Cities restaurants haven’t survived at all, erasing the huge strides the local culinary scene has made in recent years and, more worrisome, leaving thousands in the industry unemployed. With so much uncertainty ahead, Sutherland co-founded the North Stands , a relief fund for struggling hospitality workers.