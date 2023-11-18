Kai Lenny is on his own F1 Wave

Kai Lenny seems like the kind of guy who would have a singular focus on watersports. The versatile waterman didn’t become one of the world’s best big-wave surfers without an obsessive dedication to that lifestyle. Still, he has a longtime interest in F1 that is serious enough to influence how he approaches his own sport.

“What I love most about Formula 1 is it’s where athleticism and technology meet,” says Lenny. “I find commonality when I’m surfing, because I’m constantly trying to improve my equipment so I can perform better and go faster. The trickle-down effect from the aerospace industry and Formula 1 into watersports helps our equipment to keep evolving. I’ve found a ton of inspiration from not only the materials that are used in F1 but also the aerodynamic philosophies that have improved the way I look at hydrodynamics.”

Lenny has been able to have some intimate F1-related experiences, whether it’s social time with drivers or a chance to compete with them in simulation racing. “There’s something so rewarding about doing your sport on the edge,” he says. “Formula 1 racing and big- wave surfing both require so much attention to detail in a hyper state of focus. That’s very difficult to find anywhere else. Something about being scared is really fun, and when you can get so close to something that can kill you, it makes you feel the most alive.”

Lenny has paddled out with drivers like Lewis Hamilton, who credits Kai and Kelly Slater for helping him get up to speed quickly. “I’ve had the opportunity to surf with drivers, and it feels good to see them get into the sport I love,” Lenny says. “There’s no question that their athleticism and analytical mind allows them to improve incredibly quick. It’s interesting how their bodies have adapted to driving, which is the opposite to how the body operates in surfing.”

Lenny has spent enough time around champion drivers to see how the best athletes in two radically different sports followed a similar path to success. “To be a champion is almost always a life pursuit from a very young age,” he notes. “Those who make it to the top share a few things in common with past champions—without a doubt, they’ll do whatever it takes, and they’re willing to hurt that much more in order to achieve it. I would say there’s a tax and a toll on a person who’s willing to go to any length to become a champion.”

Early in the summer of 2020, Lenny got a chance to spend hours practicing on a simulator as prep to participate in a virtual Monaco Grand Prix. He got to race with Alex Albon and practice online with Max Verstappen. Kai admits that the experience was enormously fun and humbling. “After spending some time in the simulator, I have a whole ’nother level of appreciation for each race that I watch,” says Lenny, who is excited to see friends and heroes zoom down the Strip this weekend. “The attention to detail and focus that a driver needs to have over 72 laps is astonishing. That small insight makes watching every lap of each race a lot more interesting.”

