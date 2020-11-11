Kai Lenny says he's searching for pure entertainment. Isn’t he always? But since he’s been locked down at home on Maui since early spring, when COVID-19 scratched his plans for 2020, he’s had to settle for adventure closer at hand. Yes—it took a global pandemic to finally slow Kai Lenny down.

You can imagine that it took all of two minutes before the 28-year-old pro surfer started to get antsy. Even just talking on the phone, his infectious energy pours across the line and you know that he doesn’t like to sit still. After all, this is the same guy whose parents used to take him to the beach every day as a toddler to tire him out so he would sleep through the night. He’s used to jetting off on a plane every week or two. “It’s the longest stretch I’ve been home probably since I was 12 or something,” he says.

That’s how he ended up sailing across the Kauai Channel on a foiling catamaran with two-time World Surf League champion John John Florence in July. “We were just on the phone talking, like, ‘Hey, we should do something fun. What if we sailed your foiling boat from Oahu to Kauai? Let’s do it!’ ” Lenny says.

A week later they pushed off from Oahu on Florence’s Flying Phantom. It looks like a spaceship; the foil extends down from the bright-red hulls, lifting up the boat and allowing it to rocket across the surface of the water. Lenny and Florence dangled off the side somewhat precariously. Nine hours later they arrived in Hanalei, Kauai. When asked about the crossing, Lenny says in his trademark stoked tone, “It was so much fun.”

Lenny poses with the waves in front of his house in Maui in October 2019 © Jake Marote

But it was more than just the challenge of crossing the channel that excited Lenny. It was the spontaneity of it all. Normally it would take a year or more to pull off something like this. Lenny and Florence (and their people) would have to coordinate their schedules. Between contests, sponsorship obligations and other projects, the chances of finding an overlapping day or two when they’d both be home in Hawaii would be nearly impossible, not to mention a lot of hassle. But with both of their lives on hold, Lenny and Florence are free to do whatever they want in the interim.

This spontaneity is a major contrast to how Lenny typically leads his meticulously focused life chasing big projects and big goals. “He has this incredible can-do attitude—I can do that, I’m going to do that—when everyone is like, ‘You’re crazy, man. You’re out of your mind,’ ” says Johnny Decesare, founder of Poor Boyz Productions, who has been filming the watersports prodigy since he was 11 years old. “He looks at things differently. What he really sees is opportunity and possibility.”

And Lenny had ambitious plans for 2020: travel with his friends to chase gigantic waves on every big swell around the world, while also giving it his all on the competitive circuit. “Literally, as soon as I really committed to it, it was like the whole world came to a standstill,” he says.

While his goals are on hold (for now), his latest project, Life of Kai, which launches in November, offers a glimpse at some of the innovative and mind-boggling things the pro athlete has been up to and is capable of. His other web series, Positively Kai and 20@20, which debuted this summer, highlight Lenny’s fun adventures and insane, physics-defying antics at home and abroad. Life of Kai, on the other hand, delves into what it really takes to be Kai Lenny.

“I think people see a general vision of most pro athletes, myself included, that you just go out and do this,” Lenny says. “I really wanted to capture what I have to go through—the good, the bad, the tough moments, everything that leads me to my best times, whether on top of the podium or riding the biggest wave of my life.” He wants to inspire people, too. “How much dedication are you willing to put toward something and how much passion is fueling that fire? That unrelenting determination has been the magic behind me. Hopefully, I inspire kids to follow their passion and think, If he can do it, I can do it,” he says.

The series was shot in the fall and winter of 2019/2020 and follows Lenny through an abbreviated big-wave season. Sure, you get to see how Lenny preps his body and mind to surf massive conditions (and survive mighty wipeouts) at surf survival training camp, and how he puts those tools into action as he competes in the Jaws Big Wave Championships in December and the Nazaré Tow Surfing Challenge in February. But the series also gives you a better sense of who Lenny is and his approach—as someone who is constantly learning, innovating and is always 10 steps ahead of everyone else. You’ll see how he adapts to different situations, whether it’s equipment or technology failures or fickle weather systems, and how he refines his surfboards and hydrofoils. Life of Kai really is just the life of Kai.

Lenny found mentors among surf greats like Laird Hamilton and Dave Kalama © Kai Lenny

By now you probably know the story. Kai Lenny is the wunderkind whose parents moved to Maui to windsurf. He was a prodigious young windsurfer himself—a tiny kid flying high above the waves at Hookipa Beach Park who used to sew mini sails and kites during circle time at his Montessori school. His mentors include Laird Hamilton, Dave Kalama, Robby Naish and other famous pioneers who were literally inventing new ocean sports in his backyard. It rubbed off on Lenny. He’s a stand-up paddle world champion many times over (winning his first title at age 18), winner of the grueling Molokai 2 Oahu Paddleboard World Championships and one of the most dominant wind- and kitesurfers in the world. Yes, he surfs, too. He’s a fearless big-wave rider who can also kick some impressive aerials on a shortboard.

Lenny isn’t just a good athlete. He’s a gifted waterman. He has a keen vision of the ocean and looks at it differently than most people. “He sees the sea surface and what’s under the sea surface and uses that energy,” says Decesare. In big waves, Decesare says that Lenny’s mind is like a calculator, putting aside fear to work out different variables and factors. This gives him the confidence to perform in conditions that would make normal humans blanch.

Jaws, 2015: Finding his pot of gold at the end of the rainbow © Fred Pompermayer

It’s hard to imagine that the kid with the wide smile that hints of mischievousness and constant delight didn’t have a place in the lineup when he was younger. He wasn’t taken seriously, because he was a multi-sport athlete. His first loves were windsurfing, stand-up paddle and kitesurfing while everyone else was surfing. Even his mentors like Naish tried to prepare Lenny for the day when he’d have to set all other equipment aside and choose one sport. His dad, Martin, remembers watching other kids hassle his son and asking him if he just wanted to focus on surfing. Lenny looked at his dad and said, “Why would I want to do that? All the sports I do are so fun.”

In the back of his mind, Lenny knew he could be an all-around waterman. He loved the ocean and didn’t want to pigeonhole himself. He wanted to take advantage of whatever the conditions offered and use whatever equipment he needed to have a good time. But even as he became a gifted athlete and champion stand-up paddler, he still didn’t get much credibility. “Other surfers were like, ‘Stand-up paddle kid, windsurfer, weirdo.’ They didn’t really give him much credit as a surfer,” says Decesare.

It took a while for Lenny to gain the respect of his peers, and it was his big-wave surfing that helped him prove himself. Lenny has surfed the massive waves at Peahi, the famed Maui break also known as Jaws, on every type of board since he was 16 years old. He’s able to perform so well precisely because of his windsurfing and kitesurfing background. People started to take notice, especially as Lenny began to focus more on surfing.

Lenny takes a break from his surf session at Hookipa on October 6, 2019 © Jake Marote

“They came to realize he’s not a one-dimensional surfer but the complete package, from big waves to Sunset-style waves to Pipeline to shortboard aerial trick waves to incredible, giant tow-surfing waves, who’s now a champion in the big-wave world,” says Decesare. In 2019 he racked up two big-wave awards: Men’s XXL Biggest Wave Award and Men’s Overall Performance Award. This year, he garnered five nominations across three categories for the 2020 Red Bull Big Wave Awards.

A big turning point came when Lenny began competing well on the big-wave circuit. He won the contest in Puerto Escondido in 2017. He backed that up by winning the Nazaré Tow Surfing Challenge with his teammate, Lucas “Chumbo” Chianca, last February. Lenny and Chianca are friends and competitors. They were at surf survival camp together, which cemented their friendship and the blind faith that as partners they would pick each other up on a jet ski as 60-to-70-foot waves threaten to annihilate them. That rock-solid camaraderie allowed Lenny to enter the contest feeling calm, focused and collected.

Both surfers’ gifts for big waves were on full display in Portugal. “Lucas and I want to ride the biggest waves in the world, but not just ride them and survive. We want to perform and do huge maneuvers,” Lenny says. “My focus for years now has been how can I take snowboarding-type maneuvers and implement them into big-wave riding. These guys can do it on huge mountains in Alaska. Why can’t I do it on huge waves in the ocean?” While others may have chosen a safer route to the shoulder, Lenny took different lines and flipped 360s while riding down the steep faces of Praia do Norte waves.

Kai Lenny masters the biggest surfable wave in the world © Pedro Mestre

They looked like they were just having fun, too. You have a sense that Lenny and Chianca would be out there whether or not there was a contest running. They stayed in the water for two hours after the competition wrapped up because the waves were still pumping. Once they were out of the water, Lenny looked at images on a phone. He chuckled and said, “I love big-wave surfing.”

Still, despite his success and long overdue recognition within the surf community, you’d expect Lenny to have a little chip on his shoulder. Instead, he’s laser-focused on performing at the highest level and eliminating as many gray areas as possible.

“For me it’s never been about beating someone else. It’s always been about beating myself,” he says. He loves rising to the occasion in competitions when he’s facing the best in the world. It forces him to push himself to the next level, to a place he wouldn’t go without the pressure—what he calls encouragement—of someone who rides better than he does. “The reason why I’ve been so consistent and getting better across all my sports stems from being purely passionate on the deepest level for what I do. I love the sports all the way down to the technical stuff, like my equipment. I love the fact that ultimately I can achieve something I couldn’t do before. On top of that, I love the art form of it all,” he says.

Lenny does a backflip on his foil board in the waves off of Hookipa © Jake Marote

That relentless march toward progress and innovation is baked into his DNA. From an early age, his parents helped him set goals, baby steps that would blaze a path to riding mountain-sized waves. For example, when he was around 9 years old, his dad showed him the spot up at Hookipa where all the windsurfers eventually wind up. Martin taught him where to come in so he could climb across the rocks. “Eventually, when he would go out and push himself, he’d get clobbered. But you’d see him twinkle-toeing around the rocks. He knew what he was doing and he was fine,” recalls Martin.

When Lenny was in his early teens, he and his dad would sit down every year and plan out a road map of goals Lenny wanted to achieve. They continue to revisit the plan annually, tweaking it here and there and adding more to the list. Now, instead of plotting when he’ll become a world champion, his dad says Lenny’s thinking of more ambitious goals and charting a path toward a lifelong career as a professional athlete.

Photographer Fred Pompermayer took this otherworldly shot at Jaws © Fred Pompermayer

In some ways, being stuck at home during quarantine has been a throwback to old times. Lenny can toss equipment in the back of his truck and tackle whatever the conditions offer up that day: windsurfers, kites, wings and multiple boards painted cobalt blue with a red racing stripe down the middle, a nod to his love of Formula 1. Maybe he’ll throw in some paddles for good measure. He’s also taken time to do things he normally doesn’t have time for when he’s home for short stints, like mountain biking, training on his brand-new road bike or hitting the gym. His dad says, “It’s been wonderful having Kai just be Kai at home and getting to know him again.”

When you give Lenny some leniency and freedom, it’s hard to keep up with him. Really, the constraints of being home have allowed Lenny to become even more creative. Instead of training for his next competition, meticulously checking his gear for his next trip or worrying about his sponsorship obligations, he’s been reconnecting with what he really wants to do.

“I’m able to focus on what caught my eye when I was a little kid and fell in love with the sport, which is the sport itself, versus the stuff surrounding it, you know?” he explains. He’s more concerned about perfecting the subtleties of various maneuvers, like the feeling of looking over his left shoulder when he does a flip while windsurfing, or really spotting the landing when doing full 360 airs while surfing. He’s landed new tricks, too.

After cocooning at home for months rebuilding, training and gearing up without distractions and external obligations, it wouldn’t be surprising if Lenny explodes back onto the scene once competitions resume and travel restrictions are lifted. He says it’s given him a new perspective, one that’s more inward focused and analytical. Over the past few months, Lenny has tried to break down situations to understand what allows him to be who he is and have his best moments. “Is it when my gear is set up this way? Is it how I wake up or how I approach it? Do I like to be a little more relaxed or focused? That sort of thing will make me much more successful when it all returns,” he says.

Kai Lenny kitesurfing in front of the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco © Keith Carlsen/Red Bull Content Pool

And Lenny can’t wait for it all to return because he still has goals—many. “With foiling, I want to ride huge swells in the middle of the ocean and travel from one land mass to another. With big-wave riding, I want to ride the biggest waves in the world and ride parts of the wave that either no one has ever done or only a very few people ever have,” he says. There may be a Life of Kai, Part 2 in the future, too. And that’s just off the top of his mind. There are plenty of missions he hasn’t even dreamed of yet.

"I just want to do everything. I’ll see someone across the world do something incredible and then I really want to do that. I’m so inspired by their approach. For me, it’s more that I need to get to that point and then the actual destination of accomplishing it,” he says. “For the rest of my life, so long as I have goals ahead of me, I’ll always be entertained and having fun.”