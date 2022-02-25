From Mountains to Motorcycles

It was an inauspicious start: skipping class and forging checks stolen from her mom’s purse to pay for the $45 lift tickets at nearby Tamarack Ski Resort in Idaho’s Valley County. Kalen Thorien laughs now when she remembers hiding her ski gear beneath blankets in the back of her car, waving goodbye to her parents as they watched her drive off to high school every day. Only Thorien kept driving, skipping class weekly in favor of ski days at the local hill. The ruse lasted for a while, but her mother eventually realized hundreds of dollars were missing from the checking account each month. When the school called to tell Thorien she was at risk of not graduating thanks to an obscene number of absences—12 alone in the month of January—the jig was up.

“Skiing gave me a sense of identity, especially in high school, when I was figuring things out,” Thorien says. “I never felt like I fit in, but skiing was the one place where I felt grounded and excited. It was my sanctuary.”

This comical tale of professional beginnings is less than traditional, but Thorien’s persistence in living a life less ordinary has become her calling card. Nearly seven years ago, she rebranded herself as a multisport outdoor athlete when she signed an annual contract with Salomon, an unusual concept at the time since most professional athletes focus on a single sport. Today, she is tackling a new challenge by creating a symbiotic relationship between two unlikely industries: outdoor and motorcycle. With year-round sponsorships from both Harley-Davidson and outdoor retailer Backcountry, Thorien is walking a path of her own creation—with bike and boots in hand.

“Moto, skis, packrafts: They all take you to highs and lows." © John Webster

“Motorcycles have a parallel with skiing,” she says. “You’re connected with this tool that gets you from Point A to Point B and often thrusts you into situations that aren’t necessarily comfortable.”

Fortunately, Thorien is comfortable with the uncomfortable. After high school graduation, she hightailed it to Utah to fulfill her ski-bum dreams at Alta Ski Area. Within a few years, she began racking up covers of magazines like Powder and SKI, but she still battled the age-old athlete predicament: money. Clients wanted her to ski and travel for photo shoots but couldn’t pay. So Thorien adopted a new summertime career: wildland firefighting. She worked all season, banking up cash, and then skied all winter, living off her savings. But after doing this for two years, she arrived at the most lucrative decision of her career.

“I realized I didn’t have the skills or the courage to be the best of the best, like Angel Collinson or something,” Thorien says.

So she rebranded. Thorien took stock of her skill sets: packrafting, canyoneering, backpacking and skiing. Then she put feelers out with various outdoor companies that make products for a variety of activities. “I told them I could be their athlete, 24 hours per day, 365 days per year, and not just for a season.” In 2015, Salomon came knocking, and she signed her first four-season contract. She remained with the brand until the end of the 2020 ski season. In early 2021, she signed on with Backcountry for her current four-season partnership.

Seven years ago, Thorien rebranded herself as a multisport outdoor athlete. © John Webster Thorien hopes to do a moto-to-ski journey of five volcanoes in Washington. © John Webster

But it was an 18-day, 270-mile solo high traverse of California’s Sierra Nevada in 2016 that led her to Harley-Davidson. “I told myself, ‘If I can hike 270 miles, I can ride a motorcycle!’ ” Thorien returned from the backpacking trip, bought her first Harley, and nabbed her motorcycle license—in that order. Since then, Thorien has become ubiquitous on social media for her unique blend of moto-and human-powered endeavors. When Harley-Davidson offered her a contract in early 2020, it was literally a dream come true.

On the surface, the two industries mix as well as oil and water, but Thorien bridges the gap with ease. “Moto, skis, packrafts: They all take you places where you experience the absolute highs and lows,” she says. “You’re exposed to all the elements in the same way, for better or for worse.” Thorien plans to harness this congruency in May for a self-supported, motorcycle-to-ski journey of the five major volcanoes in Washington. But the big adventure begins later in the summer when she embarks upon her solo, multiyear quest to ski, paddle and ride her Harley on every single continent. In August, she’ll begin the first leg: riding from the top of Alaska to the southernmost point in Chile.

“It’s intimidating, but I’m hungry for it,” she says. “All the best things I’ve ever done start with this same feeling of nervousness in my gut, so I know it’s going to change my life.”

