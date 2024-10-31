Surf Heroes

Big-wave surfing is all about quick, decisive and highly intentional action. The stakes are too high for anything else. These tenets apply to both the very best athletes, who have built a life testing themselves on the biggest waves—pro surfers like Kai Lenny—and to the community of people dedicated to the safety of those who paddle out.

This way of life is especially vibrant in a place like Maui, where a reverence for the ocean and a commitment to social responsibility run deep. Though these things are woven into the fabric of the island’s surf culture and exist 24/7, they become especially clear when the stakes are at their highest and people need a helping hand. And the stakes couldn’t have been any higher than they were in August of 2023, when Maui’s surfing community leapt into action after a generational fire razed the seaside town of Lahaina.

Stoked by atypically dry and windy conditions, this fire raced through and burned down the historic town on Maui’s northwest shore, killing more than 100 people. In the immediate aftermath of the inferno, survivors in Lahaina and nearby communities were cut off from potential relief efforts and in desperate need of supplies and other support.

This is when and why surfer Lenny and many others in the island’s surf community made an immediate and resolute decision to get involved, utilizing the equipment and procedures they often leverage for water safety efforts when a big swell hits the island. “We train all year for water safety and to be the most efficient people in the ocean,” Lenny says. “We’re used to assembling really quick to go surf big waves. So in this case, in a matter of a few hours we were able to assemble and run our same big-wave program for a much more important reason.”

The historic town of Lahaina was devastated by a fire on August 8, 2023. © Getty Images

Rapidly deploying a fleet of nimble jet skis, Lenny and other locals were in the water at first light the morning after the fire, ferrying food, water, first aid, propane and other vital supplies to small costal hubs that could be accessed by Lahaina residents, who could not be reached by other rescue efforts because roads into the area were still closed.

That was part of a much larger coordinated effort. While Lenny and the jet ski army were transporting supplies to the shore, Hawaiian surfing legend Archie Kalepa used his front yard to establish a communication hub and supply depot. Kalepa also led a large volunteer team to get these supplies to the survivors who needed them most. And the effort was even bigger and more lasting than that. Dozens of other local surfers and watermen served as firefighters and EMTs, while others made and served meals—for months—to help those who had been displaced.

In those hours and days after tragedy struck, Lenny, Kalepa and all the other surfers involved were driven by instinct and concern and hardly had any personal recognition in mind. Perhaps because of this obvious selfless and strikingly efficient response, the Maui surfing community was honored 11 months later, winning the ESPN Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award. In a ceremony folded into the network’s popular annual ESPY Awards, Lenny, Kalepa and a few other representatives took to the stage at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The award, given to athletes who create positive impacts on their community and embrace the values that Muhammad Ali stood for, has been handed out since 2015, with past winners including Albert Pujols and Kevin Durant.

Maui surfers at the ESPYs including Lenny, Paige Alms and Andrea Moller. © Matty Schweitzer

At the ceremony, Lenny and Kalepa spoke to the A-list audience about the rescue effort and were quick to recognize the entire community they were representing on stage. “I just did the best I could to help, and so many people on Maui turned up,” Lenny told the packed theater and TV audience. “The award is for the entire Maui community, because everyone dropped what they were doing and turned up.”

For Lenny and the other heroes from the Maui surf community who couldn’t be present, it all circles back to the core values of the local culture. “With the aloha spirit you’re not necessarily thinking of the future or the past, you’re just living in the moment,” Lenny said. “When you live that way, it’s easy to do the right thing.”