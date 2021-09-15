On first impression, Khothalang Leuta seems like a shy girl. But the moment she steps onto the pump track in her hometown of Roma in Lesotho (an independent state of about 2 million people completely encircled by the Republic of South Africa), there’s a bounce in her step and a twinkle in her eye that lets everyone know that she boldly means business.

Her record does not lie. Leuta, who is 18, consistently steamrolls her competitors and sweeps up the trophies in local Sky League tournaments, where she has raced against both girls and boys. In February 2020, she won the Red Bull Pump Track Championship qualifiers in Roma, in the women’s division. Thanks to that accomplishment, Leuta qualified for the 2021 Red Bull UCI Pump Track World Championships, which are scheduled to take place in Portugal in mid-October.

But before Leuta became known as a competitive daredevil who gets invited to international competitions, it was just her and the bike. She started riding BMX bicycles when she was just 7. She would pedal for hours around the rocky and mountainous terrain in the small town of Roma for fun.

Then one day she saw a dump truck, a couple of vans and a group of sweaty men with shovels and wheelbarrows tirelessly working by the Roma Trading Post Lodge near her school. Soon she would learn that they were laying the foundation for a pump track that would change her life.

The 157-meter-long track—with seven berms and three platforms—was intimidating to Leuta at first, and she had no intention of getting in on the action. When the track began operating, only the boys would use it, while the girls would just stand on the sidelines and watch. Yet eventually her curiosity would intervene.

“At first, I thought the pump track was way too scary, but I was interested in trying it,” she says during an interview in Roma. “It was only the boys and so I thought that I should try.”

“Initially, we really struggled to get the girls on the track,” says Maryke Zietsman, communications manager of the company that built the pump track, Velosolutions. “They were completely intimidated by the boys. It wasn’t a situation where the boys discouraged them, but from a cultural point of view, it was just not done. We had to beg [Leuta] to race because she had just started on the pump track and I knew that she would ride around the village. We had to fight this big perception that this sport is for males only. But now it’s widely accepted that the girls ride as well.”

Zietsman is hardly the only one to notice Leuta’s impact. “She’s so fast,” says Nolofasto Buti, a 9-year-old girl who lives in Roma. “She’s shown us kids how to ride well.”

“Khothalang is super quiet and she doesn’t talk much,” says Zietsman. “But she trains and works very hard. Every year I saw her on the track, she got faster and faster.”

The track in Roma is the product of the “Pump for Peace” initiative, spearheaded by former Swiss professional downhill racer and World Cup standout Claudio Caluori. His company, Velosolutions, builds pump tracks—everything from elite facilities used for international competitions to more modest tracks in disadvantaged and war-torn areas—to make the sport more accessible, especially for children. The project was born on a trip to Asia in which Velosolutions was commissioned to construct a pump track in an impoverished area near the border of Thailand and Cambodia. Inspired by what he had seen after completing that facility, Caluori set out on a mission to make pump tracks for young kids a global phenomenon.

“When we were finished building [in Cambodia], we immediately saw all of these kids come out and ride with whatever they had,” he recalls in a phone interview. “Some of them had old rusty bikes, while others didn’t even have pedals on their bikes, but they kept riding. I had tears in my eyes. And so I thought, we have to make this possible everywhere in the world.”

Pump for Peace had its first project in Roma. The village became a place of interest after Caluori was invited to ride in the area as part of the mountain biking documentary Following the Horseman by German director Tobias Steinigeweg. On that expedition, he saw the potential to build a track while he passed through Roma. Caluori financed the project by sourcing sponsorship from different companies, selling his bikes and raising funds through events, concerts and raffles.

Construction took about three to four weeks to complete. It was a challenging feat for Caluori and his team. Obtaining the correct equipment and machinery in such a remote area was tough, as was laying the asphalt under heavy time constraints. The pump track became a community project as people poured in to help with materials and labor.

Tumelo Makhetha remembers it well. He was the volunteer and community leader in Roma for the project. “The big day I remember well was Asphalt Day,” recalls Makhetha. “We had to shape the soil into the shape of a pump track and then lay the asphalt. Since we laid it in open air, we could not stop laying asphalt. That took hours of hard work.”

After completion, the people of the village took it upon themselves to manage the upkeep and appearance of the facility. They also showed massive support for the riders and attended events hosted on the pump track.

“Once the track was up and running, the community became more active,” says Caluori. “They organized to find a system to provide bikes for the kids, keep the track clean and have little events every week. The whole thing just grew and became more than a pump track.”

The success of the track, bolstered by the growth of cycling culture in the country, led to the construction of the two other tracks in Lesotho—one is in the capital city of Maseru, while the other is in Mantsonyane, a small rural town located in the heart of the Basotho nation.

By the end of 2017, the track in Roma had attracted more than 50 riders in the first iteration of a regional competition called the Sky League. That number would soon double—with more than 100 kids coming in from different areas of Lesotho to participate in the league. Unfortunately, the COVID lockdown and restrictions caused a lengthy pause in competition.

The local tournament—organized by Makhetha, who also works as an event manager—was conceptualized to promote cycling among the people in Lesotho. It also aims to get more children involved who can blossom into cycling talent and perhaps compete on the world stage as part of an African Dream Team in cycling. The Sky League is divided into sections featuring the cross-country, pump-track and marathon-riding disciplines.

Makhetha also manages a nearby bike shop. It offers rentals as well as repairs for free or at a small rate so that local riders are not financially excluded from the sport. The shop houses a mixture of mountain and BMX bicycles, and about a dozen of them are available for rent. Some of the bikes are directly sponsored by Lesotho Sky, while others are gifts from donors and sponsors. Leuta is a regular presence in the shop because she rides a bike she borrows from there.

Khothalang was the first girl that I noticed who took interest in the pump track,” says Makhetha. “I’ve known her since she started riding, but because girls are not that interested in sports, I never thought she would pick it up. She’s always humble and down to earth. I never really thought she could take up riding and do it at the level that she is doing now.”

But the more she engaged with the pump track, the more obsessed she became with it. The 18-year-old frequently watches YouTube videos of BMX riders from across the world and tries to emulate tricks on the pump track. She’s earned a reputation for being a speed monster, but Leuta has a few stunts in her bag. On an odd day, you can find her doing gap jumps and mixing it in with creative line choices or her signature move, the mega manual.

Her constant presence on the track has allowed her to foster good relationships with her fellow riders. She has a close friendship with Kopano Matobo, Mosito Mohapi and his cousin, Karabelo Mohapi. She has known all three of these guys since she was a young girl, but their relationship has developed into a close bond over the track. When they aren’t on the track trying new tricks, they hang out as a group or meet to do homework together.

Still, none of the boys are spared from her competitive streak. Between the four of them, they are constantly debating who is the fastest. Leuta has defeated Matobo before and claims to have beaten Mosito, but when he is asked about it, he completely denies it as a smile creeps across his face.

“Khothalang is a hard worker,” he says. “She’s a motivator and she has inspired the other girls.”

Mosito will be traveling to Portugal with Leuta for his second appearance at the tournament. He previously qualified and competed in the 2019 World Championships at the Swiss Bike Park in Köniz-Oberried, Switzerland, where he placed in the top 30.

Leuta tried to qualify for Switzerland but fell short in the qualifiers by a few seconds. The experience was crushing, but it didn’t discourage her. If anything, it motivated her to get better. “I was really disappointed because I was looking forward to going to Switzerland. I wanted to win and I was sad that I didn’t,” says Leuta. “But it motivated me and I practiced almost every day after school, even on weekends, and I practiced really hard to prepare for the next qualifiers. I was a little scared [for the second qualifiers] but I knew I was going to win.”

Leuta credits her father for her confidence and for her spirit of will and determination. He was an incredibly influential figure in her life. “He was a good person—good-hearted and cared about me so much,” she says. “He always taught me how to try and to never give up. He taught me how to fix my bike and he used to take me everywhere with him just so that I could see how things work.”

Sadly, Leuta’s father passed away in 2010 in a car crash that occurred when he was on a trip to South Africa. She was only in the first grade at the time. And although his presence is missed, his values and lessons have left an indelible imprint on Leuta’s life.

“He would have been happy seeing where I am today,” says Leuta. “He always wished the best for me and encouraged me to do what I want to do. He also told me that no one or nothing can stop me from being my best.” Her participation at the Red Bull UCI Pump Track World Championships takes on an elevated meaning for her, as she views it as an opportunity to represent for her father and to make her family proud.

Khothalang’s mother was not initially fond of her daughter on the pump track as she deemed it a dangerous sport. Her mother’s intuition wasn’t entirely wrong— after all, Leuta suffered a serious injury from the track when she rolled her ankle two years ago. But over time, her mother has warmed up to her daughter taking part in the sport, because she can see how much it has done for Leuta on a personal level.

Leuta is excited to go to Portugal, and it will be the first time she has been on a plane.

“I managed to convince her and show her that even though it is dangerous, it’s what my heart desires,” Leuta says. “She saw how good I was and she is happy for me. As for other family members, they just love what I’m doing. They are so happy [that I’m going to Portugal]. My mom was crying the day I qualified. They all believed in me and they knew the day would come.”

In preparation for the World Championships, Leuta has been training whenever she can. It has been difficult with the constant changes in COVID- related restrictions in Lesotho, which limit her ability to use the track. She has also paid close attention to the BMX competitions in Tokyo and has been taking mental notes.

Mosito has also given her a lot of advice about preparing for the tournament. “One thing I keep telling her is that the pump track there will be bigger and a lot more technical,” says the 21-year-old racer. “Those tracks are deep, so I’ve said that she needs to maintain speed and do her tricks clean. But I think she will be fine.”

Leuta is excited to go to Portugal, and it will be the first time she has been on a plane. She understands that she is not only representing herself but an entire community that looks up to her and roots for her.

“A lot of people are proud of me and are encouraging me,” says Leuta. “I’ve become an inspiration to young girls here. It’s amazing and I just hope that I can do the best. I know I can do my best. I’ve always wanted to go overseas—to travel and experience new things. And I hope that in the competition, I can smoke them all.”

The Red Bull UCI Pump Track World Championships will take place at Parque das Nações in Lisbon, Portugal, from October 15-17.

