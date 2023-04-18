Kriss Kyle: Don't Look Down

Kriss Kyle’s hands have been sweating all morning despite the December chill, and he’s hardly slept. The 30-year-old BMXer is checking over his bike in a small aircraft hangar on a country estate in Wiltshire in South West England, trying to keep warm and stay calm. It’s frosty enough outside that the grass crunches underfoot, but as the sun rises, it burns off the mist and fills the field with golden light. Today is the day Kyle has been waiting for.

Eleven months of waiting, to be precise, for the right weather to attempt his most extreme stunt yet. All told, it’s been almost three years since a lockdown pedal through the hills near his home in Scotland inspired the unlikely idea of a BMX ramp suspended in the air. The pro rider has worked on some outlandish projects in his time, but this was next-level even for him. When Red Bull asked if he was serious about turning this daydream into a reality, Kyle’s answer was instant. “I was like, fucking 100 percent,” he says. “I said I would do it in a heartbeat.”

Kriss Kyle can’t resist a pulse-racing peek at the ground 2,100 feet below. © Eisa Bakos

In reality it took a lot longer than that. What followed was a Herculean effort full of setbacks and grit as a team was assembled to problem-solve their way to making airborne BMX riding a reality. By that cold December morning in 2022, a carbon-fiber skate bowl—like those you find in skateparks, roughly the size and shape of a small, empty swimming pool— had been constructed, which could then be attached to the U.K.’s biggest hot-air balloon and flown almost 2,100 feet above the ground. It was the product of a collaboration between engineers at Red Bull Advanced Technology, who usually work on F1 racing cars; U.K.-based company Cameron Balloons; and a group of Kyle’s old BMX friends from Scotland and the north of England, who had been building ramps together since they were kids and now do so professionally.

This disparate crew has gathered before dawn on land owned by the Earl of Suffolk to assemble this strange hybrid structure: nylon attached to wicker attached to carbon fiber. And the time has finally come to see if Kyle can fulfill his dream of riding in the sky. The bowl is being blasted with flamethrowers to dry out any moisture that could turn into an ice patch when the temperature drops to around 10°F. Meanwhile, choppers are waiting to carry the photographers, filmmakers and drone pilots who are documenting the flight. When asked how he’s feeling, Kyle acts nonchalant, but a briefing on protocol the night before, in which worst-case scenarios were discussed, had been a reality check for him. This thing is actually happening.

As well as wearing thermals, a helmet and sportswear, Kyle has a parachute strapped to his back—but he hasn’t tried using it. A height of 2,100 feet is unadvisedly low for a skydive: There’s not much time to open the canopy and get your bearings before you hit the ground. If he has to deploy the ’chute, Kyle has been told, it’s “to save his life, not his legs.” He’ll have no control over where he lands or what he might hit on the way down.

Catch my drift: preflight prep at the hangar in Wiltshire. © Eisa Bakos, Samantha Saskia Dugon The hot-air balloon path. © Eisa Bakos, Samantha Saskia Dugon

At the same time, the weight of the parachute on his back disrupts his balance, and his handlebars could snag the ripcord loop on his chest when he twists them for a “tabletop” move. He’s had visions of deploying the parachute by accident and getting sucked out of the bowl. Add this to any vertigo he might suffer at this height and it’s not the ideal scenario for pulling off complicated runs.

Then there’s the real battle: the fact that the bowl will swing significantly in response to Kyle’s movements. When he first tried it out with the bowl hung beneath a crane in Glasgow in late 2021, he nearly gave up on the whole project. The swinging gave him motion sickness and turned even basic moves into a “nightmare” that he compares to riding drunk. And Kyle isn’t only planning to do basic moves; he has a list of nine runs to film, and there are some he’s never managed to complete in the bowl during the few hours he managed to grab while it was suspended from the crane. “It’s the hardest thing I ever could have imagined,” he says. “I don’t think there will ever be anything harder than this.”

The most difficult trick on Kyle’s list is a fakie front flip: riding backward, launching off the back wheel and rotating 360° into the air to land traveling forward. Most world-class riders would struggle to land this in such a tight space, even if the bowl was on solid ground. In the air, Kyle compares it to a gymnast trying to land somersaults on a moving beam. Then there’s the “ice pick,” a move that will involve Kyle launching himself out of the bowl and landing with one peg balanced on the top of the safety railing that separates him from a drop that’s higher than the One World Trade Center. Overshoot it and he’ll be given a chance to test that parachute.

Kriss Kyle ready to go on the big day © Eisa Bakos, Samantha Saskia Dugon I don’t think there’ll ever be anything harder than this. Kriss Kyle

What kind of person would put themselves through something like this? Kyle got married a few months ago. He loves his home, his dogs; he talks with wonder about the life of travel and adventure that his BMX bike allows him to live. In YouTube videos and press appearances, he’s chipper, polite and professional; among friends, more exuberant and dryly funny. But beneath it all, there’s a desire to do extraordinary things, and the steely determination to make it happen—he broke his ribs jumping from a rooftop to a tree for his last video, for example, then got up and did the jump three more times.

Even as a kid, Kyle sacrificed everything for his riding. At 14, he was so obsessed with BMX that he’d sleep on friends’ couches, skipping school to avoid the six-hour round trip from his home in rural Scotland to Unit 23 skatepark near Glasgow. Before long, the park’s owner, Chick Mailey, offered Kyle a two-seater sofa to sleep on and he moved in permanently, ignoring the school officials chasing him about his attendance until they finally went away. “Nights [at the skatepark] were brutal,” he says. “It was so scary; there were rats running over me. I didn’t have any clean clothes, and I lived off sweeties. But when my friends were there and I was riding, it was the best time ever.” Kyle lived in the skatepark for years, eventually joined by a gaggle of mates eager for the same kind of freedom.

“It was fucking insane,” recalls Dave Summerson, who moved into Unit 23 when he was 20, “but it was the best thing I ever did.” Unlike Kyle, who says he wasn’t running away from anything at home but boredom, Summerson says that he and others who stayed there “had a pretty rough upbringing”. Part of the appeal of the set-up, he reflects, was “probably, deep down, that thing of wanting a connection with someone else”. Now, the riders who lived there are “a family, like a band of brothers.”

In the years that followed, Kyle developed from teen BMX prodigy to world-traveling competitive rider, before quitting the contest circuit to focus on making creative, extreme videos. Along the way, he’s involved as many of the old Unit 23 crew as possible in his projects. Today in Wiltshire, three of those “brothers” are here as part of the build team: Summerson, Jake Walters and George Eccleston, who runs ramp-building company Monolith and designed the bowl to Kyle’s specifications. It was these friends who helped Kyle get through the darkest moments of his journey to this point, taking him to the pub or joining him for a low-key private BMX session when the pressure was mounting and he couldn’t see a way forward.

"Before I knew it, we were at 2,100 feet, and I heard, ‘Here we go!'" © Eisa Bakos

Now, the day of the flight has finally arrived and, as Kyle climbs into the basket of the hot-air balloon, trying to hide his nerves, Summerson is alongside him. The burners are turned up and the basket lifts off the ground. Finally the bowl itself, suspended 20 feet below, rises into the air. There’s a mad scramble as the whole thing then starts to rapidly move sideways, threatening to smash into equipment and cars. Then it’s up and away, distracting motorists on rural Wiltshire roads, who pull over to film the strange sight on their phones.

“It got real all of a sudden,” Kyle says afterwards. “Before I knew it, we were at 2,100 feet, and I was hearing, ‘Here we go.’” He climbs down from the basket into the bowl and looks over the side, buzzing with adrenaline. “The choppers hadn’t arrived yet, so there was no noise, nothing,” he says later. “You’re just floating. It was surreal. I remember thinking back to that 10-year-old kid who’d just started [BMX]. All these amazing projects I get to work on, all through riding that little bike.”

Jumping ahead: Next, Kyle has his sights on some mountain-bike madness. © Samantha Saskia Dugon

Then the helicopters are here, and it’s showtime. Kyle gets on his bike, drops in, and begins riding with his characteristic mix of precision and style. “I felt like I was holding my breath the entire time,” he later reveals. “Usually, there’s a moment to relax between tricks, but this bowl was so packed with features – wallride, channel, hip, tombstone – I couldn’t get a breath in.” When it was first unveiled, in a hangar outside of London, fellow Red Bull riders Kieran Reilly and Bas Keep were invited to try riding the ramp on solid ground. “We all struggled,” Keep said at the time. “You have to change directions so quickly. But it’s perfect for Kriss; he’s like a house fly.”

The sun is dazzling in one direction and casting stark shadows in the other. Up in the air, the bowl is swinging so much that drone pilot Andrew Lawrence is having a hard time following Kyle’s moves. “Mate,” he says, though Kyle can’t hear him, “how the hell are you riding that?”

BMX is an escape. It’s the best feeling ever Kriss Kyle

When it’s time for the ‘ice pick’ on the railing, Summerson refuses to watch. He listens instead for the sound of the bike peg hitting metal, but it’s drowned out by the roar that rings out from everyone crammed into the balloon and choppers. “I was like, ‘Holy fucking shit!’” Kyle says of the moment he landed the trick, almost going too fast and overshooting it. “Fuck that! I’m never doing that again!” But the video’s director, Matty Lambert, was telling him they needed another take, for a different angle. “I was like, ‘Nah, nah, nah.’” Then, “Ah shit, here I go.”

Landing the balloon is another terrifying moment, with the bowl bouncing along the ground of a rugby pitch and almost flipping over as those in the basket brace themselves on hands and knees. Summerson kisses the ground once they are finally out, describing the experience as “horrific”. Other team members rush over to congratulate Kyle, who receives the praise cheerfully but repeats the same response more than once: “I didn’t get the fakie front flip. I want to go back up.”

The whole team has waited almost a year for the right weather conditions for this first flight, but after Kyle persuades them to let him try again, he gets lucky. In February 2023, there’s another bright, cold, still day, and they get the go-ahead for a second attempt. This time, when Kyle ascends in the balloon with his mates and collaborators – minus Summerson, who is happy to stay at ground level – his back is aching from repetitively drilling front flips on his bike all week, and crashing multiple times.

Once in the bowl, there’s no time for a warm-up. Kyle goes straight into filming a slightly easier run, and then gets into position for the front flip. As he rides backwards and launches off his back wheel, his eyes are squeezed shut. Then he feels his tires hit the transition and hears an explosion of cheers. “I couldn’t believe it,” he says afterwards. “It worked first try. Thank God we put it to bed. It was so good to finally fucking get it done.”

If bowls had eyes: An alternative view of Kyle dropping in. © Eisa Bakos

There are riders who focus on pushing certain BMX tricks to the limit, like the triple flair that Reilly landed in 2021, but what Kyle has achieved with this project, named Don’t Look Down, is different. “He thinks outside the box,” says Reilly. “He thinks outside BMX.” The image of someone riding 2,100 feet in the sky, held up by nothing more than warm air, is about more than a showcase of technical proficiency. It touches on something deeper: the desire, perhaps, to escape not just gravity but other constraints, too. When Kyle was asked to come up with a name for his signature bike for the brand BSD, he chose ‘Freedom’. “There are no rules in BMX,” he says. “You can just express yourself. It’s an escape. It’s the best feeling ever. It has shaped who I am as a person, and it’s all I’ve ever cared about.”

This level of passion comes with restless energy. Kyle is already planning his next project, this time on a mountain bike, and says he would have gone back up in the balloon to get more clips if he could. But at the Don’t Look Down première he’ll have a chance to pause and celebrate the ridiculous achievement he and his mates pulled off: turning a surreal lockdown daydream into a death- defying display of guts and grace. “I can’t believe it was possible, to be honest,” he says. “I’m unbelievably stoked. After this, I feel like I can do anything.”

Watch Don’t Look Down , as well as behind-the-scenes footage HERE .

36 min Don't Look Down Can you ride a BMX park in the sky? See how Kriss Kyle's daring idea grew into the ultimate test of BMX skill.

Whole new bowl game

Creating a bowl fit for a sky ride is far from straightforward. As well as being the correct size and shape for Kyle to use, it had to be light enough to be lifted by a hot-air balloon, and able to be disassembled into pieces no heavier than 330 lbs and no wider than 10 feet, so they could be carried through gates before and after the flight. And this ‘jigsaw’ had to be strong enough to withstand Kyle’s bike moves. Finally, it needed railings that could take the impact of Kyle landing on them, and skids on the underside for landing.

The design of the bowl began with a conversation between Kyle and ramp builder George Eccleston. Kyle outlined his requirements, and Eccleston designed and built a prototype bowl from wood, weighing 6 tons. Following tests and tweaks, the blueprints were sent to Red Bull Advanced Technology (RBAT), the high-performance vehicle engineering division of Red Bull Racing.

The RBAT team decided to build the bowl from the same carbon fibre as an F1 car. This involved building a mold and layering on glass fibre sheets, painted with resin. Once enough layers were added, the structure was cured at high temperature and pressure in an autoclave. When Kyle tried riding his BMX on the finished product, the interior was too slippery for optimal performance, so a rougher finish had to be added.