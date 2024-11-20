Lando Norris: The Champion is Waiting

If somehow you could rewind this season all the way back to June and ask a random sample of F1 fans if they could imagine that they’d be watching a drivers’ title fight come Round 22, it’s likely that the vast majority would have laughed out loud. Back then, after Max Verstappen had won seven of the first 10 races to open a 69-point lead in the Drivers’ Championship, the Dutch star looked on course to repeat the domination he had enjoyed in 2023.

But fast forward to now, heading into the weekend in Las Vegas—with the title still not clinched—one can ascribe this unexpected plot twist to two spectacular shifts in the F1 landscape. On one hand there’s the sagging performance of Red Bull’s RB20, and then there’s the remarkable rise of McLaren and Lando Norris.

Since June, McLaren have turned a 93-point deficit to Red Bull into a 49-point advantage, with Norris leading the charge. Since the Spanish GP, the Briton has more than doubled his points tally, taking 181 points in the last 11 races to Verstappen’s 174. And the Dutchman’s haul was benefited greatly by his stunning rainy-day win in Brazil.

Norris’ meteoric ascent in 2024 has given the driver his first taste of what it feels like to be a title contender. And though the 24 year old says he still can’t quite wrap his head around the concept of being in the company of his heroes, he insists he’s comfortable being in the fight.

Fighting for a championship brings a lot more focus. Lando Norris

“I think I’m always going to find it odd,” he says. “Maybe it takes a few years to settle in, but I still feel like it wasn’t that long ago that I was watching this on TV, watching Fernando [Alonso], Lewis [Hamilton], Jenson [Button], all of these guys. And now that’s me in that position, so I still find that odd, but extremely cool at the same time. And 100 percent, fighting for a championship brings a lot more focus.”

Ask when his title fight snapped into focus for the first time, he points to his Round 6 win in Miami. “It switched probably towards Miami time,” he says. “I think that’s how early we realized this could be a year that things go quite well for us. And I’m loving it. It’s always going to be more enjoyable when you’re fighting for wins and a championship. There’s more pressure and a few more nerves, but I’m enjoying the moment.”

Though Norris is enjoying the fight, the battle also has its downsides—most notably in the rivalry with Verstappen. While the pair are known to be friends away from the circuit, several fiery on-track clashes, most notably in Austin and Mexico, have tested that friendship. Norris is quick to point out the limits of their goodwill.

“Everybody thinks we are better mates than we are,” he said. “I have other people who are my real friends. My true friends. He’s a guy I get along with well off the track. That doesn’t change. I am good at keeping things separate. If someone treats me like s*** on track, it doesn’t mean I will treat them like s*** off the track. They are two different worlds.”

The wheel-to-wheel contest between the pair has been enthralling to watch and until the race in São Paulo, it looked like the fireworks would continue right to the final round in Abu Dhabi. However, Verstappen’s against-the-odds win in Brazil has massively altered the complexion of the championship. Going into the LVGP, the Briton is 62 points adrift, almost back to where he was in June.

Whatever happens, though, Norris insists he’ll be happy with how 2024 has developed. “I think it’s still been a good year,” he says. “We started a very long way behind at the beginning of the year and I think everyone thought Max was going to have an easy win in the championship, and that Red Bull would also have an easy win [for the Constructors’ Championship]. For that not to be the case after the gap they had after round one, and for [the challenge] to have come from us, a team that was probably fourth at the start of the year, then yes, it’s still a year to be proud of. We’re a top team, fighting for wins and fighting for a Constructors’ and a Drivers’ Championship.”

With no rule changes next year, with no game of catch-up to play, and with McLaren in possession of the fastest car as this season comes to an end, Lando and McLaren can reasonably hope that he will have another quality chance to claim the crown in 2025. And with the variables of his maiden attempt behind him, there are few who doubt that he’ll seize that opportunity with both hands.