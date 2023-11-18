© Getty Images
What happened at the Las Vegas Grand Prix
NOT QUITE ON TRACK: Before anyone rolled a practice lap, the world’s best drivers were sucked into the crazy theater called Las Vegas. Check out some of the highlights.
Logan Sargeant and Alex Albon pal around with Chance, the Gilamonster mascot of the local NHL squad, the Vegas Golden Knights.
At Christian Horner’s 50th birthday, you’ll never guess who was first to nab a slice of strawberry cake.
On the left, Alex Albon casually rolls down the Strip roughly 200 miles per hour slower than he will tonight, while he previews the longest straightaway on the circuit. On the right Pierre Gasly gives girlfriend Kika Cerqueira Gomes a lift on his new ride, a spunky scooter, which might be useful for navigating around manholes.
No stranger to making a dramatic entrance, Lewis Hamilton is sending us Matrix vibes as he arrives for the opening ceremony in a black trenchcoat.
On the left, Carlos Sainz Jr. and Charles Leclerc are hoping for some magic on Saturday night, but no one can ever take away this moment with Piff the Magic Dragon. On the right, George Russell, with partner Carmen Montero Mundt, gives his practice arrival a big thumbs-up.
They say F1 drivers have big heads, but electronic music legend Marshmello really puts the Ferrari and Alpine drivers in their place.
While Daniel Ricciardo and Sergio Pérez rock low-key fits at the AlphaTauri capsule launch party, Tsunoda is clearly eager to start his Vegas residency.
