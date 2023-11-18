Get the Mag
Flanked by a fake Elvis and Blue Man Group entourage, Yuki Tsunoda seems to enjoy the subtleties of Las Vegas.
What happened at the Las Vegas Grand Prix

NOT QUITE ON TRACK: Before anyone rolled a practice lap, the world’s best drivers were sucked into the crazy theater called Las Vegas. Check out some of the highlights.
By The Red Bulletin
Published on

Part of this story

Las Vegas Grand Prix 2023

All of the action from the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

United States

Max Verstappen

NetherlandsNetherlands

Sergio Pérez

Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez is the most successful Mexican driver in the history of Formula One, and he’s picking up more success with Red Bull Racing.

MexicoMexico

Yuki Tsunoda

Japan's newest F1 hero, Scuderia AlphaTauri driver Yuki Tsunoda has risen like a rocket through the ranks of formula racing.

JapanJapan
Logan Sargeant and Alex Albon

Logan Sargeant and Alex Albon

Logan Sargeant and Alex Albon pal around with Chance, the Gilamonster mascot of the local NHL squad, the Vegas Golden Knights.
YOU'RE INVITED: Christian Horner's 50th birthday party

YOU'RE INVITED: Christian Horner's 50th birthday party

At Christian Horner’s 50th birthday, you’ll never guess who was first to nab a slice of strawberry cake.
Alex Albon

Alex Albon

Pierre Gasly and girlfriend

Pierre Gasly and girlfriend

On the left, Alex Albon casually rolls down the Strip roughly 200 miles per hour slower than he will tonight, while he previews the longest straightaway on the circuit. On the right Pierre Gasly gives girlfriend Kika Cerqueira Gomes a lift on his new ride, a spunky scooter, which might be useful for navigating around manholes.
Lewis Hamilton in Las Vegas

Lewis Hamilton in Las Vegas

No stranger to making a dramatic entrance, Lewis Hamilton is sending us Matrix vibes as he arrives for the opening ceremony in a black trenchcoat.
Carlos Sainz Jr. and Charles Leclerc.

Carlos Sainz Jr. and Charles Leclerc.

George Russell

George Russell

On the left, Carlos Sainz Jr. and Charles Leclerc are hoping for some magic on Saturday night, but no one can ever take away this moment with Piff the Magic Dragon. On the right, George Russell, with partner Carmen Montero Mundt, gives his practice arrival a big thumbs-up.
F1 drivers surrounding musician, Marshmello.

F1 drivers surrounding musician, Marshmello.

They say F1 drivers have big heads, but electronic music legend Marshmello really puts the Ferrari and Alpine drivers in their place.
Yuki Tsunoda, Daniel Ricciardo and Sergio Pérez.

Yuki Tsunoda, Daniel Ricciardo and Sergio Pérez.

While Daniel Ricciardo and Sergio Pérez rock low-key fits at the AlphaTauri capsule launch party, Tsunoda is clearly eager to start his Vegas residency.

