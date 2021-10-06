When soul music blew up in the early 1960s, Todd Bridges’ father was barely a child. While soul has evolved into myriad styles, it’s this traditional sound—rooted in gospel, jazz and R&B—that can be heard in the music of 32-year-old Todd, better known as Leon Bridges. The Texan- born singer-songwriter rose to fame in 2015 with his top-10 hit “Coming Home” and four years later won a Grammy for the song “Bet Ain’t Worth the Hand.” Bridges has collaborated with the likes of Common and John Mayer and performed for Barack Obama’s 55th birthday at the White House. But he’s also an accomplished dancer from his college years. Here he shares four irresistible grooves.

YUNG NATION “CLUB ROCK” (2012)

“This tune is a big part of Dallas and Fort Worth dance culture. We have a very specific way of dancing to it, which we call boogie dancing. I’ve always considered this a personal anthem; I often put it on at the end of a photoshoot and it always sparks such a good mood. I question anyone who doesn’t want to get up and just move to it. It’s like lightning to the feet. I can never get bored of what this song does to me.”

MARVIN GAYE “SEXUAL HEALING” (1982)

“Marvin Gaye’s trajectory is the blueprint for me. This is not an obvious dance tune, but it has such an undeniable groove. When it comes on, I’m stopping everything just to move to it. It has a totally different vibe to “Club Rock,” but sometimes you gotta slow things down and let the song transport your body where it wants to take you. It should be a staple for study in dance schools, if it isn’t already. Perfection!”

FUTURE “MARCH MADNESS” (2015)

“There are so many Future songs I could have chosen, but this one’s special—when it comes on in the club, there’s an immediate response. It has a strong sense of camaraderie, so me and my homies will be dancing and singing the lyrics straight away; we all sort of move as one, with our bodies directed by the beat. That has to be one of my favorite feelings. It makes me smile just thinking about it.”

JAMES BROWN “THE PAYBACK” (1974)

“I love how there’s so much space in this song. Normally when I’m moving to it I’m using an amalgamation of styles, because you can’t really label it; it’s just James Brown being a badass. It’s perfect for free-form dance, which is my favorite kind of movement because there are no rules; you just express how the music makes you feel. I’ve bust out moves to this more times than I care to remember.”