Matthews customizes his coaching approach for all his clients , who range from adolescents to NBA All-Stars. But these tenets underpin his Art of Shooting, which aspiring Lethal Shooters can use to get and stay on target.

1. Form shooting is your friend

According to Matthews, the best way to improve is a daily diet of the technique-focused drills known as form shooting, “to get the dynamic of the fundamentals down.” Stay conscious of each step in the shooting process—dip, jump, cock, release and follow-through—and how it feels. And go slow. “Take your time. If you rush something, you’re never going to master it,” Matthews says. “If you’re shooting fast, how can you feel your mistakes?”

2. Fire at close range

Good long-range shooters are born close to the basket. Matthews suggests you start by form shooting near the rim—like NBA pros do during shootarounds, and his clients do during coaching sessions. “People think my training is about 3-pointers, but I don’t even let my clients shoot 3s in practice.” Shoot straight on from the wings and sides; once your shot starts feeling comfortable, you can begin moving back a bit.

Matthews says he analyzes the shooting of every player in the NBA. © @lethalshooter

As you form shoot, you’ll feel everything you’re doing wrong Chris Matthews

3. Diagnose every deviation

Ideally, Matthews says, “as you form shoot, you’ll feel everything you’re doing wrong.” But everyone benefits from having another person observe and critique their shot. If you can’t find someone, take an iPhone video of yourself. The key is to identify inconsistencies in your motion—e.g., your elbow flaring, variations in the release point, the position of your guide hand—and correct them.

4. The problem is not in your head

One big misconception Matthews hears too often: “That kid can’t shoot because he’s overthinking.” Says Matthews: “I think that’s bull.” A perfect mindset is useless without proper form. If a shooter’s brain gets involved, it’s because he’s aware something physical is amiss. “His mind knows that he doesn’t know how to shoot the basketball properly.

5. Swish and repeat