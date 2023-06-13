Heart and Sole: Lethal Shooter

In 1993, Chris Matthews was in elementary school in the D.C. area when he saw his friend Darrell with the freshest pair of new kicks. But these were not ordinary sneakers; they were Nike Air Diamond Turfs, the signature shoe of Deion Sanders—a rare athlete who concurrently played baseball and football during his professional career. “I was like, wow, I want that shoe,” Matthews says years later.

Today, Matthews, 37, is known as Lethal Shooter, the NBA’s most in-demand shooting coach whose client roster includes pros and celebrities like Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Cole Anthony, Te’a Cooper, Machine Gun Kelly, and Michael B. Jordan. But during those early years, he was just a kid who longed for a bold pair of shoes with a chunky sole and a striking colorway: red, white, and black.

When young Matthews asked his father for a pair, he was told he had to work for it. For a solid month, Matthews says he became “Bill Nye the Science Guy in class,” totally focused on making good grades, while at home, he kept the apartment tidy. The hard work paid off, and he finally got his Diamond Turfs.

Growing up in tough neighborhoods around D.C., Matthews turned to basketball as a welcome distraction that kept him off the streets—a backstory that’s explored in the new documentary Life and Basketball: The Rise of Lethal Shooter, available to stream on Red Bull TV, June 13. Encouraged by his adoptive father, Jeffrey Winslow, to refine his talent, Matthews spent hours playing crate ball behind a local market, practicing until his hands turned black. With a hard-earned knack for sinking shot after shot, Winslow called his son’s aim “lethal,” and the term stuck. And with the help of Winslow and other mentors in his community, Matthews went on to play college basketball.

Although Matthews wasn’t drafted to the NBA, he played professional basketball overseas for seven years. But after a series of injuries, he found himself at a crossroads. With his pro career winding down, he decided to turn to coaching, and that switch changed his life. Now he’s teaching NBA players and other high-profile clients the “Art of Shooting,” a unique method that helps them reprogram their minds and bodies through refined adjustments. He’s also breaking world records, hitting 23 three-pointers in a row in just over a minute as part of special shooting contest called Red Bull Run the Racks.

Life and Basketball: The Rise of Lethal Shooter drops Tuesday, June 13th. © Koury Angelo / Red Bull Content Pool

Thanks to his accomplishments and contributions to basketball, Matthews was honored last year with his own special sneaker release in collaboration with Nike’s celebrated Jordan brand. “This was a blessing, because I never made it to the NBA,” says Matthews, who is the first NBA trainer to be given the opportunity. “It's every player’s dream to have their own basketball shoe.” Called the Air Jordan 36 Low, this player-exclusive (PE) is an invite-only, extremely limited release (only 50 pairs are made) that isn’t available to the public. With the limited run, PEs are traditionally given to high-profile athletes and celebrities in the Jordan family to generate buzz that could potentially lead to a wider release. Although Matthews gifted pairs to big names like Drake and Dallas Mavericks owner, Mark Cuban, he made a point to use the buzz around the release to spotlight his mentors back in D.C., by presenting pairs for trophy cases to his high school coach, his middle school, and his hometown recreation center.

“I wouldn’t be Lethal Shooter if it wasn’t for these places,” Matthews says, who hopes seeing the shoe on display might inspire a new generation of athletes like him. “It shows a lot of people out there that you’re not always gonna make it to the NBA, but if you keep pushing, you never know what’s in store for your life.”

The shoe’s subdued black and gold design, which took more than a year to develop, reflects a personal story. His famous coaching slogan, “Stay Locked In,” accents the lace loop, the speckled, golden-brown sole is a nod to the concrete he practiced on as a kid, and the roses printed in black fabric—as well as the gold rose on the tongue of one shoe—represent the promise of a brighter future.

“I’m the rose,” Matthews explains. “I wouldn’t have made it out of the concrete if it wasn’t for my dad.” Matthews credits his success to his father’s encouragement, something a lot of kids in his community didn’t have. For Matthews, the Lethal Shooter brand stands for more than just basketball. It stands for hope.

Lethal Shooter's documentary will spotlight his journey to this point. © Koury Angelo / Red Bull Content Pool “It’s from a sincere place,” Matthews says of his positive online persona. © Rob Tringali / Red Bull Content Pool

“My brand is for the people who don’t have anything, the people who [feel that] the world is against them,” Matthews says. That relentless positivity is shared with his 2.3 million followers on Instagram (and a budding TikTok audience), where numerous clips show him training professional athletes while providing words of encouragement to anyone watching.

For Matthews, that pattern of positive reinforcement is a major element of his public persona. “It’s not fake,” he says. “It’s from a sincere place.”

Like his father, who Matthews says, “put the battery pack on my back when I was younger,” he wants to pass on those positive lessons to other youngsters, which is why he is currently helping to renovate a basketball court in D.C. and plans to host a community day in the area this August, with free clinics and giveaways. Matthews is also host of a basketball camp, the Locked in Elite Showcase, spotlighting the best players in the DMV. The second installment will also welcome top-ranked girls from the area.

As his recognition continues to grow (Matthews is also the only trainer who’s a featured player in the 2023 edition of the popular video game series NBA 2K), there’s also rumblings that a second release of his Air Jordan 36 Low might be on the way in time for the start of the NBA season later this year. If that goes well, Matthew says, a third release will be available to the public.

In the end, Matthews is proud of his success, but more importantly, he wants people to know it took a lot of hard work. “People know my name around the world, just like an NBA player or an NFL player, but it comes with a lot of failure,” he explains. What got him through it all was going as hard as possible by staying locked in.

