PIT STOP WITH LOGAN SARGEANT

This story is featured in The Red Bulletin's 2023 Miami Grand Prix Daily publication.
THE RED BULLETIN—What was the last TV show you streamed?
The Last of Us. A zombie apocalypse—it’s pretty good!
What was the first car you owned?
A C 63 S Mercedes, but now I drive a 2016 Vauxhall Astra!
Who was your childhood hero?
Jeff Gordon.
Favorite musician/band?
Drake.
Last thing you listened to on Spotify?
“Creepin’ ” by Metro Boomin.
What are your hobbies away from the track?
I like working out and playing video games. When I get the opportunity to do watersports back home, that’s fun, too.
If you could do any job in the world, apart from racing driver, what would it be?
A DJ.
What’s your guilty pleasure meal?
A greasy burger.
Do you have any pets?
I have a dog called Coco.
Are you good at any other sports?
I’m really good at table tennis.
What’s the most extravagant thing you’ve ever bought?
I’m not that kind of guy, really. Maybe a watch?
Your top three karaoke tunes?
“Ice Ice Baby,” “Lose Yourself” and “God’s Plan.”
If you had your choice of another motorsport series or discipline to compete in, what would it be?
IndyCar or the World Endurance Championship.
What was your favorite toy as a child?
RC cars.
What’s your dream holiday destination?
Fiji.
Have you ever had a nickname?
“Logie.”
Top three places to visit in Florida?
Key West, Miami and Fort Lauderdale.
What are you scared of?
Spiders.
Aside from Williams, what’s your favorite sports team?
Miami Dolphins.
What’s the best piece of advice anyone’s ever given you?
To keep working at it, even if things aren’t going great, and you’ll get your opportunity.