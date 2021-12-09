At a certain point in her snowboarding career, Maddie Mastro learned that while executing a trick 50 feet in the air, she needed not only to be aware of how her body was moving through space, but to simultaneously focus on her landing. It’s how she has avoided getting the “twisties,” like Simone Biles did in this year’s Summer Olympics, and how she has managed to stay at the forefront of women’s snowboarding.

“People watching snowboarders doing big tricks are like, ‘Wow, that’s scary,’ ” she says. “But we get accustomed to that scary feeling and go higher. A lot can go wrong when you’re flying through the air, but if you’re doing it right, you’re always seeing. The more you see, the better. So I’m always telling myself, ‘Keep your eyes open. Don’t go into a blackout zone. Pay attention. And take the world in.’ ”

So far, Mastro’s method has paid off. In 2018, only 17 at the time, she competed in her first Olympics, finishing 12th in the halfpipe. But later that year, while training, she mastered the double crippler, a frontside double backflip with no spin. Then in 2019 she became the first woman to do the trick in competition (at the Burton U.S. Open), earning herself an upset win over longtime standout Chloe Kim. “I had been building up to a double crippler for my entire career,” she told X Games snowboard researcher Colin Bane at the time, “so it was unreal for it to happen at the U.S. Open and even more unreal to come out ahead of Chloe after all her success in the last few years.”

"I'm always telling myself, 'Keep your eyes open and take the world in.’” © Lorenz Richard/Red Bull Content Pool Maddie lifts other up—especially other women. Longtime rival and friend, Noelle Edwards.

In fact, Mastro—who turns 21 a couple days after the closing ceremonies in Beijing—and Kim have been rivals since they were little girls competing in local events. “They went 1 and 2 with Chloe in 1 and Maddie in 2 in dozens of contests starting when they were both 6 years old,” says Bane. “One time I pulled a bunch of old USASA results. Chloe frequently won on amplitude alone—often soaring several feet higher out of the pipe than her competitors. But Maddie has been right there keeping the pressure on all along, and her determination to make doubles the standard in her runs has forced progression from Chloe and the rest of the women’s field. Maddie landing the double crippler for the win over Chloe changed the game."

Another longtime rival and friend, Noelle Edwards, attributes Mastro’s success to her always being “one of the coolest girls at the top of the halfpipe. When I say ‘cool,’ I mean like a cucumber,” says Edwards. “I admired her strength as a competitor from an early age. When the announcer said her name, you knew you were about to witness an incredibly stylish and consistent run. Maddie is about three years younger than me and I could tell that she was always wise beyond her years as a competitor.”

As she matured, Edwards says, Mastro became not only an athlete but a community member: “Maddie lifts others up, especially other women snowboarders, and genuinely cares about the progression of the sport as it pertains to female snowboarding. Her winning the U.S. Open was a reflection of this.” Edwards recalls watching Mastro at the bottom of the halfpipe as she waited for her score after the first run. “I saw her interact with the young kids who were so excited to be near her. She could not have been more gracious to be in the presence of their admiration. Across the board, Maddie has always been incredibly humble about her success.”

Mastro scored a silver medal at the 2021 Winter X Games. © Joseph Roby/Red Bull Content Pool

Now, more than humility, focus is what she’ll need to top the podium in Beijing. Some expert observers say she’ll have to “unlock” the double crippler if she hopes to beat her competition. But Mastro sees it differently. “I feel like I’ve unlocked it,” she says. “I don’t want to put my entire success on one trick, and I don’t think the double crippler will be that for me. I want my run to build off of the tricks I already have. I think bettering my overall snowboarding is the key to my success.”

But in February it’ll take more than boosting out of the pipe and defying the twisties for her to win. Mastro knows this; it’s her second Games. “Going once and having that experience and dealing with pressure is going to be super beneficial,” she says. “I’ve grown from it and saw what I did wrong. I succumbed to pressure from exterior forces. This time I’m gonna go, have fun and snowboard."

Which Mastro will do with her eyes open, paying attention, taking the world in.