Fresh Takes

When Mannie Fresh returned as a judge for the Red Bull Street Kings brass-band competition in New Orleans this past September, the producer, DJ and rapper was excited to hear younger musicians in second-line bands from his hometown having fun while they performed. The experience took him back to his own humble beginnings growing up in the 7th Ward in the early 1980s, when streaming numbers didn’t make or break a rapper’s career. He realized that being surrounded by a supportive community, having passion for music and maintaining a strong work ethic were the key elements that enabled his bounce-flavored Cajun sound to become popular both around his hometown and across the world.

“Anybody who knew in the 7th Ward that I was doing music would constantly tell me to get off the block and go finish whatever it was I was doing,” the 53-year- old says today. “The whole 7th Ward raised Mannie Fresh.”

The village that surrounded Fresh ultimately fueled him to become the in-house producer for the Southern hip-hop label Cash Money Records from 1993 to 2005, as well as one-half of the imprint’s Grammy-nominated duo Big Tymers. Fresh’s 808-fueled, brass-band-inspired tracks earned multiple gold and platinum plaques for major artists, including Juvenile, B.G., (Young) Turk, Lil Wayne and his Big Tymers cohort, Birdman, before he expanded his sound by crafting bangers for N.O.R.E., T.I., Jeezy, Slim Thug, Chamillionaire, Toni Braxton, 2 Chainz, UGK and the late Teena Marie.

Throughout the late ’90s Fresh’s ear was as sharp as his fashion—a familiar uniform of tall white tees, Girbaud jeans, white Reebok classics and solid-colored bandanas or “soulja rags”—his work behind the console generating a cavalcade of Dirty South staples turned pop-culture catchphrases: “Ha,” “Back That Azz Up,” “Bling Bling,” “Get Your Roll On,” “Stay Fly” and “#1 Stunna” to name a few.

The best DJs can change whatever is going on in somebody’s world. Mannie Fresh

Fresh’s stage name comes from his dad, Otto “DJ Sabu” Thomas Jr.—as well as his classmates, who noted his love of brand- new sneakers. The hitmaker’s dedication to creating memorable musical moments goes back to his experience tagging along to his dad’s DJ gigs. The impressionable youngster born Byron Thomas was so mesmerized by watching his father control the crowd the entire night and into the morning that he immediately realized music would be his career path.

“It was the caliber of how I wanted to be,” Fresh says. “He had the crowd mystified, holding on for that next record and how he was gonna drop it for five to six hours.

“The best DJs can change whatever is going on in somebody’s world,” Fresh adds. “If you’re with me for an hour or two, my job is to put you in a good mood and make you forget about every crazy thing that’s going on. If I’ve achieved that, then I’m good.”

Regularly DJing house parties and school dances around New Orleans, a teenaged Fresh joined the Big Easy’s pioneering hip-hop trio New York Incorporated with Mia X and Denny D in 1984. Mia X, who also served as a judge for Red Bull Street Kings alongside Fresh, went on to sign as a solo act with Master P’s No Limit Records in the mid- 1990s. The two are still based in New Orleans and remain close like siblings despite their divergent career paths.

NOLA natives Mia X and Mannie Fresh pose with their fellow event judges. © Justen Williams

“It’s me hanging out with one of my loved ones,” Fresh says. “We grew up together, so it’s always cool to be with people that’s in your company. We were always cordial and cool with each other.”

Three years later, Fresh linked up with Gregory D and landed his very first major-label deal with RCA Records, where he stuck around until 1993. He also interned at the label, doing everything from taking out the trash to sticking around the studio into the wee hours to help out with drum programs or whatever the session required.

“Whenever everyone else went home, I was still in the studio,” Fresh says. “I did stuff that I don’t see a lot of cats doing these days. Being in the studio and seeing some of these guys work hard at the music, I picked up that ethic. That’s why I went so hard once I got on.”

Releasing his solo debut album, The Mind of Mannie Fresh, ahead of his departure from Cash Money in 2005, the beatmaker formed his own company, Chubby Boy Productions, and kept the wheels in motion. He churned out “Top Back” and “Big Shit Poppin’ ” for T.I. while providing Jeezy with his breakout single, “And Then What.” Those singles extended his shelf life as a force to be reckoned with.

“After Cash Money, I had a lot to prove,” Fresh says. “Those songs meant everything to me, so those were the moments I knew I was alright. It was a lot ridin’ on ‘And Then What,’ so I knew if I got it right, the momentum was there.”

NOLA rapper Alfred Banks seen here performing at Red Bull Street Kings. © Justen Williams

Fresh’s longevity and due diligence have inspired New Orleans’s new wave of independent artists, too. Alfred Banks, an MC out of the 12th Ward who performed at Red Bull Street Kings with the winning band, Kings of Brass, looks to Fresh’s evolution and relentless attitude toward music as a blueprint for his own career.

“Mannie and Mia know without a shadow of a doubt that I’m definitely one of the dopest rappers to come out of the city in the past decade,” Banks says. “I’m very confident in who I am and what I do, but that means the most to me out of anything to have bandwidth in their brains to any extent. Their success laid the foundation for what success could look like for the type of artists they were, so it gave me a template.

“Being independent is a lot of work and sucks at times” Banks adds, “but the payoff is incredible, because I control what I do at all points.”

These days, Fresh is extremely selective about the projects he takes on. He spends the bulk of his time DJing as opposed to posting in the studio round the clock. Playing for crowds is where he gets his joy and retains his passion for making people escape their troubles.

Even as more celebrity DJs curate playlists and music streaming services barely list producers’ credits for their tracks, Fresh is grateful that he’s still actively booked to rock parties both in the U.S. and abroad.

“It’s a warm feeling when you do something you love,” Fresh says. “Before I was doing beats, I was already popular in my city. I already had this thing in my mind that I was successful, so whatever else happened was all God’s plan. I don’t even call my crowds fans anymore; I call them family.”