Like many a wild adventure, it all started with a crazy idea. In the high desert of West Texas, the veil of the Milky Way drapes over a night sky bursting with stars. Near the small town of Marfa, the high elevation and lack of light pollution make it the perfect spot to view such astronomical wonders—and to examine some of its mysteries. For more than a century, locals have observed strange, pulsing orbs of various hues, commonly known as the Marfa Lights. Maybe they’re UFOs or simply atmosphere reflections; the fun lies in the speculation.

Which is why photographer Dustin Snipes leapt at the opportunity to capture the Red Bull Air Force against this celestial landscape. What if these world-class skydivers embodied this phenomenon and actually became the Marfa Lights? “The crazier the idea, the better,” Snipes says. “Because that means it probably hasn’t been done before.”

The L.A.-based photographer spent months planning out the concept, weighing hundreds of variables with a team of experts. “More than any shoot I’ve done, there were so many unknowns,” Snipes says. After scrutinizing iconic local attractions as potential backdrops, Snipes and the Red Bull Air Force settled on the historic Cibolo Creek Ranch, which spans 30,000 acres and provides plenty of room to arrange a shot from a faraway distance. Snipes also consulted with the International Dark-Sky Association to decipher the best time to capture the Milky Way as it moved along the sky.

There were so many unknowns with this shoot. But you do it because it’s hard to do. Dustin Snipes, photographer

But even after calculating the perfect nighttime position, Snipes still had to figure out how to photograph illuminated bodies falling from more than 10,000 feet in the air with only a few minutes on the clock. The entire setup used nine cameras, including six Canon 1 DX Mark III DSLRs that Snipes mounted to a custom-built base that allowed him to shoot a 180-degree view.

Red Bull Air Force – Marfa Lights Jump

The final result is otherworldly, but the following images also provide a glimpse into the monumental effort it took Snipes and the Red Bull Air Force to pull off this feat.

“Whenever I do shoots like these,” Snipes says, “I always think of that JFK quote about going to the moon—that we didn’t do it because it was easy, but because it was hard. You don’t want to just sit there and do a cakewalk all day.”

Scouting Ahead

Photographer Dustin Snipes in the town of Marfa © Ross Morales

Los Angeles-based photographer Dustin Snipes (pictured) first traveled to Marfa in September 2020 to scout potential locations for his shoot with the Red Bull Air Force. "It took months of planning," he says. "There were a lot of moving parts."

Wide Angles

The shooting location: Cibolo Creek Ranch © Ross Morales

Snipes and the Red Bull Air Force settled on the historic Cibolo Creek Ranch for their shooting location. The rugged, 30,000-acre property allowed Snipes to set up his cameras 2 miles away from where the skydivers planned to jump.

Test Run

The Red Bull Air Force in training © Red Bull Air Force

The Red Bull Air Force did one daytime practice jump while Snipes set up his equipment on the ground. Here, Captain Jon Devore and Sean MacCormac capture GoPro footage from the air. Each team member has logged more than 20,000 jumps over the past two decades.

A GoPro shot of the practice jump © Red Bull Air Force

Southwest of Marfa’s town center, the Cibolo Creek Ranch sits nestled in the Chinati Mountains. Starting in the 1850s, Cibolo was a cattle ranch and trading post, but since the 1950s, Hollywood has occasionally used the location in films such as Giant and There Will Be Blood.

Gearing Up

Snipes readies his equipment before the jumps © Dan Wix

Shortly after sunset on November 15, Snipes readies his gear for the first of three evening jumps by the Red Bull Air Force. Red lights are an essential tool for night photography because they prevent the shooter’s eyes from readjusting.

Under the Milky Way

The Milky Way floats over the abandoned Stardust Motel © Dan Wix

The abandoned sign of the Stardust Motel is one of Marfa’s most photographed attractions. At one point, Snipes considered it as a potential foreground for the Red Bull Air Force, but the nearby landing site was too unsafe. “And there would be too many telephone wires in the shot!” Snipes jokes.

Shining Bright

Red Bull Air Force skydivers prepare for the jump © Red Bull Air Force

To make themselves visible in a moonless sky, the Red Bull Air Force wrapped themselves in LED lights, but they also added pyrotechnics to help show the speed and energy of the team while they are in freefall. The added effect makes the skydivers appear like human comets.

The pyrotechnics light up the sky over Marfa © Dustin Snipes

During the three jumps, Snipes had the skydivers experiment with using just the LED lights in some shots and pyrotechnics in others. “The LED just looked like squiggly lines,” he says. “But the pyro added so much randomness and gave it more of a mysterious look.”

Made to Order

The customised camera mount for six Canon EOS-1D X Mark III DSLR cameras © Red Bull Air Force

To capture the Red Bull Air Force with a panoramic view, Snipes built a customized mount for six Canon 1 DX Mark III DSLR cameras. Each camera took eight different long-exposure shots of the jump from start to finish. The mount had to be light enough to travel but sturdy enough to hold all the equipment. It took Snipes five days to build it.

Burning Man

The pyrotechnics gave a comet-like effect © Red Bull Air Force

To fully achieve a comet-like effect, Snipes needed the skydivers to shoot pyrotechnics for as long as possible. No one on the team balked at the request. The trickier part? Seeing the landing area when it's pitch black outside. Only the headlights of two pickup trucks marked the spot.

Money Shot(s)

The result: an abstract light painting with an endless night sky © Dustin Snipes