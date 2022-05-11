Winning Formula

Before Derek Jeter and Kobe Bryant popularized the long goodbye, Mario Andretti set the pace. In 1994 he was feted in a season-long Arrivederci Tour—one last lap through IndyCar’s familiar haunts before calling time on an improbable career that spanned five decades and all three major racing series, peaking with the 1978 Formula 1 championship.

But soon after climbing out of the car and into quotidian life, Andretti found himself really struggling to adapt to a slower pace. “Here’s the thing,” the 82-year-old racing great explains. “When you’re leading the life that I led from my late teens, we’re talking about the better part of 50 years doing one thing, week in, week out. I dealt with adrenaline for a major part of my life.”

Andretti continues to have a major impact on motorsports. © Mark Mann/August

Without it, his body went into shock. For years he suffered from labored breathing—an allergic symptom, he thought. Specialists at the University of Pennsylvania couldn’t make heads or tails of Andretti’s symptoms at first. But then he told them a bit about himself, about how his family emigrated from war-torn Italy to the U.S. when he was 15, about how he fell in love with auto racing and was piloting a stock car within a week of arriving in the New World, about how he spent the decades winning races across every major discipline—to the point of becoming synonymous with racing itself. He won on road courses, paved ovals, dirt tracks. And all the while he remained in perpetual motion, jetting around the world to fulfill these nonstop commitments.

And that’s when it hit the UPenn doctor. “I can see your body is used to adrenaline,” Andretti says the doctor told him. “All of a sudden it’s missing, and your immune system doesn’t know what the hell to do. It has to readjust.”

It took about three years for Andretti to physically come down from a racing career that no American since has been able to approach—and not for lack of trying. Since his seminal F1 championship, the second ever by an American driver, scores of younger countrymen have tried to launch careers across the Atlantic, only to flame out or not get all that close to motorsports’ uppermost echelon. The irony is that Andretti himself couldn’t have been a longer shot.

Andretti wasn’t just a World War II evacuee who spent some of his childhood in a refugee camp; his family had no connections inside motorsports. And yet he grew up obsessed with driving, groping at the sensation with a lot of imagination and a little help from his twin brother, Aldo, and whatever kitchen implements came to hand. “One of us became the car,” Andretti recalls. “The one who’s the car holds a pot lid, and the other one drives.”

After moving from Montona (the war-torn medieval village that became part of Yugoslavia, and now Croatia) to Lucca, Italy, the Andretti boys got a sneak peek of their future at the 1954 Italian Grand Prix. “That’s when I got to see my idol, Alberto Ascari, race live,” Andretti says. “From there on, the mold was cast. There was never a Plan B.”

At the 1978 Dutch Grand Prix, Andretti placed 1st. © Getty Images

Once settled in Nazareth, Pennsylvania, the twins were quickly reeled in by the engine roar emanating from the local fairground, the sparkling venue for Sunday- night modified stock car races. Within two years the teens were building their own cars and posing as adults to race—to the chagrin of their parents, who worried about them dying behind the wheel. Their father, Luigi, once remarked that racing drivers “bring body bags home more than trophies.” When a bad wreck put Aldo in a coma, Luigi assumed it would scare the boys straight. But if anything, the accident made Mario even more determined to make it to Formula 1.

Andretti shot quickly up the racing ladder, reaching IndyCar in 1964. His third-place finish in the 1965 Indianapolis 500 landed him on the radar of Colin Chapman, the team principal at Lotus. Making his F1 debut three years later, Andretti put Chapman’s Lotus on the pole of the U.S. Grand Prix. At last, Andretti had arrived.

Andretti is the only driver to win championships in Indy, Nascar and F1. © Kareem Black

He abided in Formula 1 for 14 seasons, claiming the 1978 championship, 12 grand prix victories and credit for helping to develop the super- tacky race-car winglets that have since become an essential accessory. Even more impressive than his accomplishments is how Andretti achieved them without fully committing to F1. (At that time IndyCar was the more lucrative career path.) Not only has his legacy endured but it’s been kept alive through the younger generations. Until a few years ago his grandson Marco was a stalwart in the IndyCar series. Meanwhile, Mario’s son Michael is a motorsports mogul with front-running operations in IndyCar and Formula E. In February, Mario announced that Michael had formally applied to field an F1 team in 2024 called Andretti Global.

Andretti’s farewell tour was supposed to mark an ending. But given his continuing impact on motorsports, well, he may have said arrivederci too soon.

To hear more about Mario Andretti (and what it’s going to take for F1 to make it in the U.S.), tune in to Ready for the Big Time , a new podcast from The Red Bulletin available wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts.