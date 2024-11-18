Comeback Artist: Max Verstappen

In a line of work that demands bold moves and planet-sized egos, sometimes the hardest thing an F1 driver will ever have to do is compliment another driver. So when both seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton and two-time title winner Fernando Alonso took to social media to congratulate another driver on a win, it speaks volumes.

And that’s just what happened in the wake of Max Verstappen’s drive for the ages at the São Paulo Grand Prix two weeks ago. “Amazing drive, congrats,” posted Hamilton on Instagram, along with a fist-bump emoji, while Alonso added “fantastic drive” to the conversation. More than a few current and former drivers to hail Verstappen’s march through the field as one of F1’s all- time great drives. On lap one Verstappen passed a whopping six cars, mostly thanks to some celestial car control when he went around the outside of a gaggle of rivals in Turn 3. By lap 11 he was up to sixth. By lap 29 he was second and then, on lap 42, he ambushed Alpine’s Esteban Ocon in Turn 1 to steal the lead.

That might have been enough to earn Verstappen a standing ovation, but the Dutchman was hardly done. Over the final 27 circuits he posted a remarkable 14 fastest laps, including a staggering sequence of five inarowfromlaps56to60,towintherace almost 20 seconds clear of Ocon.

But while São Paulo 2024 will rightly go down as one of Max’s greatest races, it’s hardly the first time he’s staged a transcendent comeback. Here’s a few more of the Dutchman’s daredevil charges through the field.

The pit crew embraces Verstappen after winning the '02 Belgian GP. © Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool

01 2016 Brazilian Grand Prix

Max had already announced himself as a major talent with a superb drive to victory in Spain in his first race with Red Bull (after switching from Toro Rosso), but in Brazil the 18-year-old rammed home the message with a stunning wet weather masterclass.

A series of brave moves early on, including a spectacular overtake around eventual title winner Nico Rosberg in Turn 3, set Max up for a possible podium, but late in the race a strategic gambit by Red Bull failed and the Dutchman found himself in 14th place with just 16 laps to go. What followed was nothing short of miraculous. Max carved through the field—teammate Daniel Ricciardo, four-time champion Sebastian Vettel and future Ferrari star Carlos Sainz were among a host of rivals dispatched with ease. And while he wouldn’t win, Verstappen’s third-place trophy could have come with an inscription of the nickname once attributed to the great Michael Schumacher—regenmeister (rain master).

02 2018 US Grand Prix

In a year in which Red Bull Racing was still hamstrung by a lackluster Renault power unit, Max was always battling to keep pace with the dominant Mercedes cars. But while his win in Austria, the team’s first on home soil, probably still grabs the bulk of the 2018 limelight, perhaps his finest drive of that season was delivered in Austin, albeit one that came after a qualifying mistake.

In Q1, the Dutchman smashed a curb too hard and broke his suspension. That left him 18th on the grid, the Dutchman still expressed confidence. “The plan is to clear as many cars as quickly as possible and be able to fight at the front,” he said frankly.

And on Sunday he executed the plan to perfection. At the end of lap one he was up to ninth. By lap nine he was fourth, took third when he undercut Mercedes’ Valtteri Bottas and then moved to second when Lewis Hamilton had to pit from the lead. The Mercedes driver, on fresher tires, tried to battle back but Verstappen made his car wide and fought off repeated attacks to claim a superb second behind Finnish legend Kimi Räikkönen.

03 2019 Hungarian Grand Prix

On paper Max’s run from seventh on the grid to second place at the flag is nothing special. But it’s the background to his second podium of the shortened 2020 season that made it great.

On the laps to grid, on a greasy surface, Max uncharacteristically slid off in Turn 12 and hit the barriers hard, damaging his front suspension. He managed to keep going and was told to make his way to the grid, but with just over 19 minutes remaining before the formation lap, getting repairs done in time seemed hopeless.

Incredibly, his crew hunkered down and got the job done with 25 seconds to spare. From there Max drove faultlessly and after a pacey final stint on worn tires he brought Red Bull perhaps its hardest earned podium.

04 2022 Belgian Grand Prix

Max and the RB18 were a powerful force in 2022 and he’d won eight of the 14 rounds up to F1’s visit to his favorite track, Spa- Francorchamps. And despite taking a slew of Power Unit-related penalties that dropped him to 14th on the grid, once the racing started, the defending champion scorched the opposition. After an electrifying start, he scythed through the field, rising to a podium spot inside the first 10 laps. On lap 18 he took the lead from Sainz and from there claimed victory. “Max was on another planet today,” said teammate Sergio Pérez, who took second place almost 18 seconds back. Just sublime.