It’s an hour before sunset here in the Sonoran Desert, but the June heat refuses to relent. The temperature on the weather app registers 113 degrees, and unacclimated outsiders begin to cook like a slow roast in the Arizona sun. This reporter’s Fitbit charts a heart rate leaping into the cardio zone without any heavy activity. The symptoms for oncoming heat exhaustion are textbook—after just 15 minutes outside.

In the near distance, a shriveled cluster of shrubs lie dormant to conserve their energy in the baked earth, while the baritone bwap-bwap-bwaps of a UTV motor crescendo on the horizon. Whipping through an unmarked trail, here comes 18-year-old desert racer Mia Chapman, provoking plumes of powdery silt in her wake. After ripping through the terrain again and again, she removes her helmet, picks at her dusty eyelash extensions and calmly blinks as the invasive grit forces her dark brown eyes to water. Sweat, however, is not detected on her brow. This is her natural habitat.

“I would much rather stay in dirt,” Mia says matter-of-factly of her decade-long racing career. Asphalt isn’t what she craves. She is a daughter of the desert.

Chapman has transitioned to desert racing. © Yve Assad

Chapman drives her Polaris UTV in Best in the Desert, the largest off-road series of its kind in North America. The organization’s flagship event is Vegas to Reno, a grueling, single-day race across Nevada, and Chapman will attempt to conquer the 550-mile beast for the first time in August. As a newcomer to the series, she’s already showing promise, picking up a top-10 finish in her class at the 300-mile Silver State race in April. Winning Rookie of the Year honors is a genuine possibility.

But Chapman is hardly new to off-road racing. On short courses, where events never last more than 30 minutes, she’s racked up more than 120 podiums and seven championships. Transitioning into the world of endurance desert racing is a monumental effort, but the Florence, Arizona, native radiates the cool, calm and collected demeanor of a sage competitor twice her age.

“Since I started racing, my dad has said, ‘It’s supposed to be fun." © Yve Assad

How does someone so relatively young exude such maturity? The answer starts to percolate after meeting her family, especially her father, Joe. This is a father-daughter relationship straight out of a Disney movie, where the supportive dad gently nurtures the curiosity of his progeny and bestows character-shaping wisdom during a defining moment.

“Since the day I started racing, my dad has said, ‘It’s supposed to be a fun thing. If you don’t want to do it anymore, we don’t have to,’ ” she says, displaying perpetual chill during a record-breaking hot spell. But the truth is, Mia Chapman is having too much fun to even consider slowing down.

Chapman has her eye on Rookie of the Year. © Yve Assad

While most kindergartners yearn for a set of Power Wheels, Chapman was driving an engine-powered kart at the tender age of 5.

For anyone not immersed in the world of trophy karts, the following fact might bulldoze your brain: Mia Chapman has been racing motor vehicles since she was 6. While most kindergartners might yearn for a battery-powered set of Power Wheels (max speed: 5 mph), Chapman got an engine-powered kart for Christmas at the tender age of 5.

“I was so young, but I remember little pieces,” Mia says of the memory from her family home in Florence. Her father, Joe, took her to a car show, where he had Mia sit in a trophy kart. “I thought it was pretty cool,” she says. “And then it ended up showing up for Christmas, and I just remember being happy. Now I had my own thing to drive.”

Chapman consults with her father and crew chief, Joe. © Yve Assad

As Chapman talks about growing up, she’s seated at the kitchen table in her childhood home, and though the overhead fixture is shining on her like a spotlight, she’s poised and relaxed. In the beginning, she explains, the kart was a little intimidating for a 5-year-old. She started testing it out in the desert near her house and getting used to the sand and the speed—about 40 mph, which is significantly faster than anything manufactured by Fisher-Price.

Before her first race, Joe took her into their backyard, buckled her into her kart and gave her another lesson. “I’m going to tip it on its side, and we’re going to do a complete roll, one by one,” he told her. Even at the junior level, where vehicle speed is restricted, barrel rolls happen, and Joe wanted Mia to know what to expect. “It made me a little more comfortable, but at the same time, you’re rolling a car,” she says. “It’s kind of scary.”

Sure enough, her first wreck happened a few months later. There wasn’t enough speed to roll, but the car tipped on its side. Despite the lesson, Chapman was terrified. But she didn’t quit. She now had a genuine feel for the sensation of a wreck, and she followed her dad’s advice by grabbing hold of her seatbelt. The fear started to wane a bit. The first barrel roll came a few years later, during a six-car pileup while racing in the Junior 2 division. “The only thing I could see around me was my car rolling and other cars rolling in front of me,” she says.

There have been battle wounds over the years: concussions, broken ribs and a broken collar bone, the prevalent but painful collateral damage of a childhood in motorsports. Again, she didn’t quit. She was having too much fun.

Chapman was driving an engine-powered kart at the tender age of 5. © Yve Assad

Earlier in the day, the blistering heat forces everyone to take refuge in the Chapmans’ garage, which is blissfully air-conditioned. Indeed, Joe—who dons a long, chinstrap beard and a shirt proudly emblazoned with his daughter’s name—knows a thing or two about keeping things chill. When he’s not serving as Mia’s crew chief and mechanic, Joe works as an air-conditioning repairman for the local school district. (Her mom, Roberta, a registered nurse, helps manage a nearby doctor’s office.)

My dad’s outlook on racing—and everything—has always made an impact on me. Mia Chapman

Joe does a ton of side work to help fund his daughter’s passion, for although Mia has the support of sponsors, racing remains an extremely expensive endeavor. The disparity between drivers with deep pockets and the Chapmans is obvious. But as a tight family operation, the Chapmans exhibit a kind of teamwork that’s priceless.

As Mia and her 12-year-old brother, Ryder, tinker with the wheels of her Polaris, Joe talks about his own childhood. Boredom is a creeping normality in Florence, a sleepy but historically significant pioneer town (pop. 28,000) about halfway between Phoenix and Tucson. It’s also home to about half a dozen correctional institutions, the biggest employers in town.

Chapman has a custom-made seat insert for brutal and bouncy desert races. © Yve Assad

To stave off that boredom, Joe took up racing dirt bikes, which a family member agreed to help fund if he stayed out of trouble. And he did. But with family finances so tight, it was a necessity to learn how to fix something yourself if it broke. Eventually, Joe was able to leverage his mechanical skills to support himself.

Years later, Joe struck a similar bargain with Mia: Stay out of trouble, get good grades and dad will pay for the trophy kart racing. But then with Mia, being a good kid was never really a problem.

As Joe reclines in his mesh folding chair, he offers up a quintessential anecdote that says a lot about the dynamics of their father-daughter relationship. The second year Mia raced in a JR 2 (i.e., a customized mini truck), she was in a tight points race for the championship with another girl in her class. After day one, her opponent’s engine broke, and despite the backing of a wealthy grandfather, that family didn’t have a backup part. Without knowing the family, Joe loaded up his spare motor and rode to the pit. “Hey, I hear you guys need a motor?” he told them. “You’re welcome to use this one.”

The family was incredulous. “Why would you do that?” the girl’s father asked. “You could not do this and win the championship tomorrow.”

“I want to win on the track,” Joe responded.

The next day Mia lost. Joe, the antithesis of a stage parent, was fine with how it all shook out. The winner’s wealthy grandfather offered a blank check for the engine. Knowing full well it was a good motor, Joe politely declined, but agreed to offer his mechanical skills if the grandfather would fund Mia’s racing—a deal that would last several years under the name Pink Motorsports.

For 8-year-old Mia, her father’s actions didn’t immediately register. “I remember being frustrated and a little mad,” she admits.

And so Joe sat Mia down and offered another lesson. “Do you want to win because they couldn’t race and they just gave it to you?” he asked. “Or do you want to win because you fought for that?”

The wheels turned, and the lesson imprinted in young Mia’s head. “His outlook on racing—and everything—has always made an impact on me,” she says. “That always stuck with me.”

Chapman often works on her UTV with her father, Joe, and brother, Ryder. © Yve Assad

The lives of young trophy kart racers attract a certain level of media curiosity. By the time Mia graduated to the modified-kart class, reality TV came knocking. Along with a handful of other drivers, Mia and her family agreed to be featured in a series called Mod Kids USA. Eventually repackaged as a documentary with sequels on the way, the film follows the drivers and their families over the course of a racing season.

At one point during a sit-down interview, Mia, age 13 at the time, is asked if she has a boyfriend. In response, she laughs, rolls her hands and says, “Next question.”

“In every interview, a girl was asked if she had a boyfriend or something like that,” Mia says. “Really? Being a girl in racing, you’re going to have a lot of friends you grow up with, and more than likely, they’re going to be guys. At one point, they tried to portray me as boy- hungry, or going after boys instead of racing. And that’s where I drew the line and said, ‘That’s not OK.’ ”

Even her father hammers home that gender is not on the table for discussion. “Mia is a driver, not a female driver,” Joe says to the camera. (He also has a sign in the garage that states: NO ONE TOUCHES MY TOOLS OR MY DAUGHTER.)

There have been battle wounds over the years, but Mia didn’t quit. © Yve Assad

The film also offers a glimpse into one of Mia’s other talents—cheerleading. For years, Chapman balanced racing with competitive cheerleading, where she practiced routines for up to four hours a day when she was in middle school. Homework was done in class or late at night. By the time she was a freshman, Chapman switched to a private online school to dedicate more time to her racing, and cheerleading eventually fell to the wayside. But as a longtime tumbler she developed a physical attribute that has served her well in racing: upper-body strength.

Few racers make the jump from short course to desert racing, which can be brutal on the body. Spending hundreds of miles bouncing over rough terrain in extreme heat can take a toll. Chapman has increased her time in the gym to help build endurance, and Joe custom-built a seat insert that gives her petite, 5-foot frame a snug fit and provides some stability.

But the heat is uncontrollable. Some drivers hydrate with an IV the day before a race, but Chapman doesn’t like needles. (“I pass out,” she says.) To quench her thirst, she sips from a CamelBak. There’s no time for snacks or bathroom breaks during races that can easily stretch into six, seven or even eight hours. Men can wear catheters. But since wearing a female catheter can be prone to infection, women must pee in their suits. And yes, Mia did the deed at Silver State in April.

“It sucked,” she says.

As if wanting to protect her from the indignity of describing the details, Kicker, one of the family’s French bulldogs, interrupts the interview and demands a scratch behind the ears. But the moral of the story is that Chapman got her top-10 finish at Silver State. She pushed through the discomfort, claimed her precious points—and threw her fire-retardant suit in the wash when she got home.

Chapman is very conscious of what she puts out there to prying reporters and on social media, fully knowing that young girls are looking to her as a role model to follow into trophy kart racing and, ultimately, go beyond that. “When I started, there were barely any girls,” she observes. “Now it’s split in half. It’s awesome to see these little girls out there at the racetrack.”

As Chapman guns for Rookie of the Year in the Best in the Desert series, she’s already looking further into the future. Would she consider the Baja 1000, the toughest off-roading race in North America? Yes, that’s a goal as she gets more comfortable with endurance racing. What about Dakar, the most brutal off-roading race of all? “If I was going with a team, absolutely,” she says.

But there’s one person who already has a spot on her theoretical dream team: “My dad would still be my crew chief.”

“I would much rather stay in dirt,” Chapman says of her career. © Yve Assad

The next morning, the Chapman crew rises at 4:15 a.m. to take another practice run through the desert near their home. The temperature is already hovering around 85 degrees, so they load up the Polaris RZR to beat the extreme heat. As the sun peeks above the horizon and kisses the clouds, a perfect sunburst forms in the fiery pink sky. Mia takes cues from Joe over the radio, who directs her as she bounces her UTV across her native soil.

Things can get tense on race day, and Joe is a constant presence to help bring Mia down a level. He jokes with her to take her mind off the pressure, never letting her forget that this is about having fun. And when Mia smiles, her eyes light up like that little girl on Christmas morning.

Mia takes another pass through the desert and then suddenly stops. Joe checks in over the radio. Mia can’t fully see where she needs to go, so Joe calmly dispenses directions and then adds one more brief lesson: “You got this.”