Fast Times: Miami Travel Guide

Affectionately referred to as “Magic City,” Miami is known for reinventing itself. After incorporating in 1896, Miami quickly transformed itself into a cosmopolitan destination. Now known for its art deco architecture, megaclub scene and sandy beaches, Miami has become a tropical oasis for many snowbirds in the winter months. Will Smith’s 1998 music video, “Miami,” epitomizes the stereotypical South Beach experience— where everyone wears white outfits and speedboats their way to an outdoor party on the water—but Miami isn’t limited to those offerings. Many locals will tell you that the true treasure of Miami is its rich cultural diversity—particularly from Latin America and the Caribbean. Cuban culture is palpable here—from the music heard in the city streets to the food. With more than 60 percent of the population identifying as Latino, be prepared to speak a little Spanish while you’re in town.

In the past two decades, Miami has transformed itself—yet again—into a cultural hub for contemporary art. In 2002, the Switzerland-based annual art fair, Art Basel, hosted its first American installment in Miami and is still going strong. In that time, Miami has developed one of the most exciting networks of museums and galleries showcasing local and international talent alike.

With the Formula 1 Grand Prix heading to the Miami area (just north of the city limits) in May, consider this a primer to get you started while you’re in town for the big race or simply looking to get away.

Buen Provecho

Since 1971, Versailles Restaurant has been a hub for Miami’s Cuban community, serving up traditional items like savory croquettes and café Cubanos (sweetened espresso). The dining room has a forest-green theme and old-school charm, decked out with mirrored walls and a sincere ’70s vibe. For a little new-school flavor, visit the World Famous House of Mac for spins on Southern comfort- food staples. Before founder Derrick “Teach” Turton launched House of Mac as a food truck, he was the longstanding manager for the Miami native and rapper Pitbull, so don’t be surprised if you bump into a pop star while you place an order.

Seafood options are plentiful and not to be missed. For a classic Miami moment, visit Joe’s Stone Crab in South Beach. Opened in 1913, it’s a perfect spot to go after cruising the art deco architecture on Ocean Drive. If fried fish is your thing, don’t miss La Camaronera Seafood Joint and Fish Market in Little Havana. Owned and operated by the three Garcia brothers, this Cuban haunt is another Magic City favorite for its Pan con Minuta—a sandwich with a filet of fried snapper nestled in a Cuban roll—conch fritters and fried shrimp. ¡Disfruta!

The Wynwood Walls features a rotating selection of graffiti and street art. © Getty Images

Writing on the Walls

Hip-hop has deep roots in “the 305.” Graffiti—one of the four pillars of hip-hop— has become a genuine Miami attraction. Look no further than the Wynwood neighborhood, once referred to as “Little San Juan” after the Puerto Rican community that resided there. Back in the 1980s and ’90s, large industrial buildings, left over from the garment-district era, acted as the perfect canvases for graffiti artists, both local and visiting, looking to leave their mark. Today, Wynwood is a popular weekend hot spot. Check out Wynwood Walls, an outdoor gallery that opened in 2009, featuring a rotating selection of graffiti and street artists. The area is also home to the new Museum of Graffiti, opened in 2019, which takes a historical look at the art form. If you happen to be in Little Haiti, keep an eye out for murals that animate the neighborhood, most of which are done by local artist Serge Toussaint, a Haitian-born muralist who was the recipient of the Florida Folk Heritage Award in 2016.

At PAMM, check out the exhibit Marisol and Warhol Take New York. © Andy Warhol Foundation

Creative Expression

Normally, cities have one contemporary-art museum, but Miami has several. The Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) may be the city’s flagship art institution, but it still has that fresh Magic City energy. Located at the “crossroads of the Americas,” PAMM is committed to collecting and presenting art from the “U.S. Latino experience, the African diaspora, Latin America and the Caribbean,” so expect to be wowed. The museum’s new space in the Overtown neighborhood has a waterfront view and is a great place to spend an afternoon. Another must-see is the Rubell Museum—a private collection that focuses on contemporary art—where 80 percent of the holdings are publicly accessible.

The Peter Tunney Experience at Wynwood Walls is a permanent display. © Getty Images

Structurally Sound

Did you know that Miami is credited with having the highest concentration of art deco architecture in the world? More than 800 art deco buildings saturate the South Beach area of Miami, from boutique hotels to the post office. Another architectural wonder is the Villa Vizcaya, an extravagant waterfront estate built between 1914 and 1916. Located in the Coconut Grove neighborhood just south of downtown, it’s a living museum filled with antiquities and artworks and is one of Miami’s most unique attractions (and a popular quinceañera photo op).

For a baller place to stay, book a room at the Faena Hotel Miami Beach. © Faena Hotel

Home Base

Let’s face it: Visiting Miami is a great excuse to treat yourself. Since the city is pretty spread out, it’s nice to stay somewhere with beach access and fun amenities on site. If you’re in the mood to splurge, try Faena Hotel Miami Beach, located in Mid-Beach. The interior was designed by director Baz Luhrmann and his wife, costume and production designer Catherine Martin, so expect opulence and red-and-gold everything. The hotel’s founder is also an avid art collector (fancy that!) and hosts a popular arts festival during Miami Art Week under his nonprofit, Faena Art. That said, the space is accented by the work of contemporary artists throughout. Another option is the Goodtime Hotel, founded by everybody’s favorite music producer, Pharrell Williams, and David Grutman, the nightlife firebrand and entrepreneur. The rooms are petite but were designed by Ken Fulk, the bicoastal designer known for high-concept interiors.

Sip cocktails at the colorful Sun Bar at Faena Hotel Miami Beach. © Faena Hotel Miami Beach

Bottoms Up

After the grand prix, what’s better than unwinding with a delicious cocktail? Not much. To get the party started, have a drink at the Broken Shaker. In 2012, the Broken Shaker popped up at the Freehand Hotel, but the seasonal cocktail menu was a smashing success, so not surprisingly it was invited to stay on full-time. Since then, there are Broken Shakers in Freehand Hotels nationwide and the bar has been listed as one of the top 50 bars in the U.S. The setting is a relaxing and lush tropical courtyard that’s only a short jaunt from the beach. To take the edge off after a long day of museum hopping, try the downtown bar Mama Tried. A nod to the 1970s lounge, this is a local favorite and fun spot to let loose for happy hour or late-night dancing. Think themed music nights, a pool table and carpeted floors.

If you seek the antithesis of the megaclub scene of South Beach, perhaps you’d prefer a listening bar dedicated to acoustics and a soothing environment. Dante’s HiFi+ is just that. Opened in October 2021, this new Wynwood lounge is modeled after the listening bars in Japan and is a true audiophile oasis. The Japanese influence won’t be found in the decor or soundtrack but in the execution and attention to detail. From the speakers to the turntables, this all-vinyl experience is expertly curated by Rich Medina—a DJ icon in his own right—and features records from his personal collection.

If loud music is your thing, then Ball & Chain is the perfect place. Nestled on Calle Ocho, the anchor of Cuban culture in Little Havana, Ball & Chain is a longtime Miami favorite for live music and performance, loved by tourists and locals. It’s also a full restaurant and all-day café with live music during lunch and late night. Having opened in 1935, it has hosted legendary acts such as Billie Holiday and Chet Baker. If you’re looking to satisfy your mojito craving, make it count here. Speaking of loud music, what is a visit to Miami without dancing until the sun comes up? Nightclubs are as much a part of the cultural fabric of this city as beach life. Club Space is a quintessential Miami experience. Some locals believe this to be one of the best clubs in the world, so it’s worth a visit to see for yourself. Hot tip: Headlining DJs often hit the decks around 3 a.m.!

For eye-popping architecture, check out the extravagant Villa Vizcaya. © Villa Vizcaya

Timeless Souvenirs

There’s no better way to remember an amazing trip to Miami than taking something home with you. Make sure to visit Dale Zine, an independent publisher, gallery space and book shop. Founded in 2009 by creatives Lillian Banderas and Steve Saiz, Dale began as a collaboration inspired by the cartoon, Garfield. From independent zines and art books to works by contemporary artists from Miami and across the nation, it’s a carefully curated shop. If you want to capture a moment with some vinyl, Miami is stacked with cool record shops. One of the best is Sweat Records. This shop in Little Haiti is a local favorite and browsing the inventory is a perfect way to spend an afternoon. Feeling fatigued from all the crate digging? Grab a caffeinated pick-me-up at the coffee bar and peruse the shop’s fun collection of keepsakes, including Miami- themed pins, tote bags and slip mats (for the diehards).

Dale Zine is a curated shop of works and art books by contemporary artists. © Alfonso Duran